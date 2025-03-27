Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images
THE FLATS – Moses Wright reportedly returning to action soon … Josh Okogie gets rehab assignment in Greensboro looking to return to Charlotte … Thaddeus Young has misgivings about playing in Toronto … Jose Alvarado talks chemistry with Zion Williamson, Jordan Hawkins … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
WRIGHT SET TO RETURN TO ACTION IN GREECE
Olympiacos Piraeus sits at the top of the Euroleague with 4 Rounds left in the regular phase, and it seems they will receive a boost in their roster.
Moses Wright is set to return to the court after four months of rehabilitation:
“I feel great to be back. It was a long process. I was eager to return, but I had to be patient and let things take their course. I’m happy to finally play again.”
Wright never doubted that he will return after initial rumors of a possible retirement:
“There was never a question of not playing again. The first thing doctors told me was that I would be back, and they kept reassuring me. The initial estimate was around six months, so I feel blessed to be here now.”
OKOGIE ASSIGNED TO GREENSBORO FOR REHAB ASSIGNMENT
The Charlotte Hornets have assigned forward Josh Okogie to the Greensboro Swarm for a rehab assignment, per the team. The team also transferred two-way guard Damian Baugh back to the big league roster after a stint in the G League.
Okogie, who the team acquired from the Phoenix Suns for Nick Richards in mid-January, has been out since January 31st with a left hamstring injury. Okogie suffered the injury in the third quarter of Charlotte’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and has been out ever since.
Okogie was stellar for the Hornets in his limited time with the team, averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 steals while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.1% from three in seven games with the team. The Hornets were 2-5 with Okogie available and are 5-17 since the injury.
ALVARADO ON CHEMISTRY WITH WILLIAMSON, HAWKINS
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado’s post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans’ game vs. the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. CT during the 2024-25 NBA season.
TREY MURPHY HOW DID YOU DO THAT??
YOUNG BELIEVES LIVING IN TORONTO WAS TOUGH
Former Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young is in the crossfire with fans.
The veteran played three seasons for Toronto and provided much-needed experience as the Raptors tried to remain competitive.
In those three years, Young played 103 games for the franchise, starting 15 of them. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 53.4 percent shooting from the field and 28.9 percent shooting from three.
Canada garners positive reviews from those who visit due to the people and scenic views. However, Young turned out to not be a fan when looking back at his time in Toronto, via Out The Mud podcast:
“I ain’t gon lie, being in Toronto is kinda tough…It’s cool to visit, be there for 4-5 days that’s cool but to live there, yea it’s tough…It’s almost like you in a disadvantage.”
For a player that has played for several teams throughout his 17-year career, it stings that he did not like his time in Canada.
HOW DIKEMBE MUTOMBO, JOSH OKOGIE, AND YVES MISSI ELEVATE AFRICAN BASKETBALL
CNN’s Larry Madowo explores the legacy of NBA great Dikembe Mutombo and introduces emerging African stars Yves Missi and Josh Okogie.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in France) led JL Bourg en Bresse to a victory over the tenth-ranked Limoges CSP Elite (7-11) crushing them 87-63 in the French Betclic ELITE ProA on Saturday night. He was MVP of the game. Usher recorded 17 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 29 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. JL Bourg en Bresse (8-1) is placed first in the Betclic ELITE ProA. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. Usher has relatively good stats this season 15.0ppg, 3.0rpg and 2.2apg.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays in Turkey) was the main contributor in a TED Ankara’s surprising victory against the third-ranked Sigortam.net (21-9) 87-79 in the Turkish TBL (second division) in Saturday night’s game. Gueye was MVP of the game. He scored 24 points, had 7 rebounds and dished 5 assists. TED Kolejliler Ankara (14-16) is placed 12th in the TBL. It was his team’s first victory after five consecutive loses. There are only four games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. Gueye has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 17.0ppg, 9.3rpg, 3.2apg, 1.5bpg and 1.3spg in 29 games he played so far.
Experienced Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, currently in Croatia), who plays in Croatia could not help one of league’s weakest teams Split (8-16) in their game last Monday. Despite Smith’s very good performance Split was defeated 102-89 on the road by the higher-ranked Derby (#11). He was the top scorer with 16 points in a mere 19 minutes. This season Smith averages 8.0ppg.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays pro in China) was not able to help Sichuan Blue Whales (9-35) in their last game. Despite Georges-Hunt’s very good performance Sichuan Blue Whales were crushed105-80 in Jinan by the much higher-ranked (#3) Heroes. He was the top scorer with 27 points. Georges-Hunt also added 7 rebounds and 5 assists (made all of his eight free throws). It was Sichuan Blue Whales’ third consecutive loss in a row. There are only two games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game is very crucial. Georges-Hunt has very impressive stats this year 20.7ppg, 5.9rpg, 4.9apg and 1.3spg in 41 games. He is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays in Germany) contributed to a SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels’ victory against the closely-ranked Braunschweig (7-8) 82-77 in the German BBL in Sunday night’s game. He recorded 12 points, 5 assists and 3 steals in 26 minutes. SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels (12-11) is placed seventh in the BBL. It’s Devoe’s first season with the team. This year Devoe has very high stats. He averages 15.5ppg, 3.6rpg and 3.5apg.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21, currently in the NBA), who plays in the NBA was not able to secure a victory for the New Orleans Pelicans (20-53) in their last game. Despite his good performance the New Orleans Pelicans lost 130-136 in Detroit to the Pistons. Alvarado scored 10 points, had 4 rebounds and dished 8 assists. He has relatively good stats this year 9.6ppg, 2.3rpg, 4.7apg and 1.4spg in 49 games.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays pro in France) couldn’t help Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in their game against JSF Nanterre in the French Betclic ELITE ProA. Moore recorded 8 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 23 minutes. His team was defeated 76-67. This season he averages 5.8ppg and 4.5rpg.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain) couldn’t help MoraBanc Andorra in their game against Tenerife in the Spanish Liga Endesa. He scored 7 points and added 3 passes. His team lost 84-96. This year Lammers averages 8.6ppg, 5.1rpg and 1.3bpg in 20 games.
Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19, currently in Japan) couldn’t help SeaHorses Mikawa in their game against Golden Kings in the Japanese B1 League. Schafer scored 9 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 24 minutes. His team was defeated 85-76. This season he averages 2.9ppg and 3.0rpg. Schafer is a naturalized Japanese.
Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23, plays pro in Belgium) helped his Belgian team Windrose Giants Antwerp edge the league leader Kortrijk 101-100 in the BNXT League on Sunday night. Franklin recorded 8 points. This year he averages 8.4ppg, 4.7rpg and 1.1apg in 11 games.
Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) played for Olympiacos in Greek GBL few monts ago
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA last year
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) plays for Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last year
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Esgueira in Portuguese Liga Betclic
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay last year
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Brillantes in Venezuelan SPB
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.