Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Moses Wright reportedly returning to action soon … Josh Okogie gets rehab assignment in Greensboro looking to return to Charlotte … Thaddeus Young has misgivings about playing in Toronto … Jose Alvarado talks chemistry with Zion Williamson, Jordan Hawkins … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

WRIGHT SET TO RETURN TO ACTION IN GREECE

Olympiacos Piraeus sits at the top of the Euroleague with 4 Rounds left in the regular phase, and it seems they will receive a boost in their roster.

Moses Wright is set to return to the court after four months of rehabilitation:

“I feel great to be back. It was a long process. I was eager to return, but I had to be patient and let things take their course. I’m happy to finally play again.”

Wright never doubted that he will return after initial rumors of a possible retirement:

“There was never a question of not playing again. The first thing doctors told me was that I would be back, and they kept reassuring me. The initial estimate was around six months, so I feel blessed to be here now.”

OKOGIE ASSIGNED TO GREENSBORO FOR REHAB ASSIGNMENT

The Charlotte Hornets have assigned forward Josh Okogie to the Greensboro Swarm for a rehab assignment, per the team. The team also transferred two-way guard Damian Baugh back to the big league roster after a stint in the G League.

Okogie, who the team acquired from the Phoenix Suns for Nick Richards in mid-January, has been out since January 31st with a left hamstring injury. Okogie suffered the injury in the third quarter of Charlotte’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and has been out ever since.

Okogie was stellar for the Hornets in his limited time with the team, averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 steals while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.1% from three in seven games with the team. The Hornets were 2-5 with Okogie available and are 5-17 since the injury.

ALVARADO ON CHEMISTRY WITH WILLIAMSON, HAWKINS

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado’s post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans’ game vs. the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. CT during the 2024-25 NBA season.

YOUNG BELIEVES LIVING IN TORONTO WAS TOUGH

Former Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young is in the crossfire with fans.

The veteran played three seasons for Toronto and provided much-needed experience as the Raptors tried to remain competitive.

In those three years, Young played 103 games for the franchise, starting 15 of them. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 53.4 percent shooting from the field and 28.9 percent shooting from three.

Canada garners positive reviews from those who visit due to the people and scenic views. However, Young turned out to not be a fan when looking back at his time in Toronto, via Out The Mud podcast:

“I ain’t gon lie, being in Toronto is kinda tough…It’s cool to visit, be there for 4-5 days that’s cool but to live there, yea it’s tough…It’s almost like you in a disadvantage.”

For a player that has played for several teams throughout his 17-year career, it stings that he did not like his time in Canada.

