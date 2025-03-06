Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images

THE FLATS – The Charlotte Hornets are eagerly awaiting Josh Okogie’s return … Could Moses Wright be on the move? … James Banks III having a big impact on his return to the Maine Celtics … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

———————————-

HORNETS EAGERLY AWAIT OKOGIE’S RETURN

The Charlotte Hornets are eagerly anticipating the return of Josh Okogie, a defensive stalwart whose presence could potentially shift the team’s fortunes.

Okogie has been sidelined due to a lingering left hamstring strain, but he is now on the path to recovery. The Hornets recently announced that Okogie has commenced individual workouts after intensifying his rehabilitation efforts. The team’s medical staff is closely monitoring his progress and is set to reevaluate him in a fortnight.

Okogie’s absence has been keenly felt by the Hornets, as he has been sidelined for over a month since sustaining the injury against the Clippers on January 31. Acquired from the Phoenix Suns in January, Okogie has showcased glimpses of his defensive prowess in his brief seven-game appearance for Charlotte. Averaging 10 points per game and an impressive 2.7 steals per game on 43.4% shooting, Okogie has demonstrated his value as a defensive-minded wing.

One of Okogie’s standout performances came against the formidable LeBron James and the Lakers on January 27. In that game, he notched 19 points and four steals in a close 112-107 loss at the Spectrum Center, showcasing his defensive tenacity and impact on the court.

Having spent four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and a subsequent two-and-a-half-year tenure with the Suns, Okogie has built a reputation as a defensive specialist rather than a prolific scorer. His return is eagerly awaited by the struggling Hornets, who have faced defensive challenges in his absence, notably conceding 145 points in a four-game stretch in late February. The team’s record stands at 14-45, underscoring the urgency for Okogie’s return to bolster their defensive capabilities.

More from Motorcycle Sports

————————————–

COULD MOSES WRIGHT BE ON THE MOVE?

Cyprus, already qualified as EuroBasket 2025 co-hosts, is exploring the possibility of adding Sasha Vezenkov and Moses Wright to its national team. And while in both cases, FIBA rules can be conducive to their intentions, there are still several obstacles for them to overcome.

The Cyprus national team didn’t win any of their six games for the EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers.

In the two closing outings of a group featuring France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia, they lost by a total margin of 83 points while conceding 108 points to Bosnia and another 104 in their home game against Croatia last Monday evening.

However, regardless of the results obtained in the qualifiers and the current status of basketball in the country, Cyprus has reasons to believe that they’re not going to be a punching bag in the upcoming tournament.

More from Basket News (subscription)

BREAKING🚨 Moses Wright is close to returning to action in about 20 days 👀 According to the head coach of the Cyprus national team, he is close to obtaining his Cypriot passport and will participate in EuroBasket 2025. Source: PareVale/ Tolis Kotzias#OlympiacosBC #paobc pic.twitter.com/7UYN31NqRf — hoopsforthought.gr (@hoopsfthoughtgr) March 4, 2025

————————————

JAMES BANKS’’ BIG IMPACT IN MAINE

After Dmytro Skapintsev was traded to the Rip City Remix on January 17th, Maine was in the market for a big man. On January 23rd, the team brought in a familiar face, acquiring James Banks III with his Returning Player Rights. Banks appeared in 44 games for the Maine Celtics in 2023-24, helping Maine reach the NBA G League Finals for the first time in franchise history.

“Winning follows me,” Banks said, and that’s certainly been the case during his time in a Maine Celtics uniform. The big man has appeared in 13 Regular Season contests for Maine in 2025. The Celtics have won 10 of those games, including an eight-game winning streak that turned the team’s season around.

“We went on an impressive streak, tying the longest ever for the franchise. It’s been good,” he said in a recent interview.

Banks has started all 13 of those games, averaging 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in just over 20 minutes per game. His value goes beyond the box score as a proven defender, and as a reliable veteran on and off the floor. Since joining the team, Maine ranks second in the G League in defensive rating (105.1) and they’re fifth in blocks per game (6.7).