Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images
THE FLATS – The Charlotte Hornets are eagerly awaiting Josh Okogie’s return … Could Moses Wright be on the move? … James Banks III having a big impact on his return to the Maine Celtics … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
———————————-
HORNETS EAGERLY AWAIT OKOGIE’S RETURN
The Charlotte Hornets are eagerly anticipating the return of Josh Okogie, a defensive stalwart whose presence could potentially shift the team’s fortunes.
Okogie has been sidelined due to a lingering left hamstring strain, but he is now on the path to recovery. The Hornets recently announced that Okogie has commenced individual workouts after intensifying his rehabilitation efforts. The team’s medical staff is closely monitoring his progress and is set to reevaluate him in a fortnight.
Okogie’s absence has been keenly felt by the Hornets, as he has been sidelined for over a month since sustaining the injury against the Clippers on January 31. Acquired from the Phoenix Suns in January, Okogie has showcased glimpses of his defensive prowess in his brief seven-game appearance for Charlotte. Averaging 10 points per game and an impressive 2.7 steals per game on 43.4% shooting, Okogie has demonstrated his value as a defensive-minded wing.
One of Okogie’s standout performances came against the formidable LeBron James and the Lakers on January 27. In that game, he notched 19 points and four steals in a close 112-107 loss at the Spectrum Center, showcasing his defensive tenacity and impact on the court.
Having spent four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and a subsequent two-and-a-half-year tenure with the Suns, Okogie has built a reputation as a defensive specialist rather than a prolific scorer. His return is eagerly awaited by the struggling Hornets, who have faced defensive challenges in his absence, notably conceding 145 points in a four-game stretch in late February. The team’s record stands at 14-45, underscoring the urgency for Okogie’s return to bolster their defensive capabilities.
Let’s get it ! https://t.co/LAmQ4AZE9x
— Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) January 16, 2025
————————————–
COULD MOSES WRIGHT BE ON THE MOVE?
Cyprus, already qualified as EuroBasket 2025 co-hosts, is exploring the possibility of adding Sasha Vezenkov and Moses Wright to its national team. And while in both cases, FIBA rules can be conducive to their intentions, there are still several obstacles for them to overcome.
The Cyprus national team didn’t win any of their six games for the EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers.
In the two closing outings of a group featuring France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia, they lost by a total margin of 83 points while conceding 108 points to Bosnia and another 104 in their home game against Croatia last Monday evening.
However, regardless of the results obtained in the qualifiers and the current status of basketball in the country, Cyprus has reasons to believe that they’re not going to be a punching bag in the upcoming tournament.
More from Basket News (subscription)
BREAKING🚨
Moses Wright is close to returning to action in about 20 days 👀
According to the head coach of the Cyprus national team, he is close to obtaining his Cypriot passport and will participate in EuroBasket 2025.
Source: PareVale/ Tolis Kotzias#OlympiacosBC #paobc pic.twitter.com/7UYN31NqRf
— hoopsforthought.gr (@hoopsfthoughtgr) March 4, 2025
————————————
JAMES BANKS’’ BIG IMPACT IN MAINE
After Dmytro Skapintsev was traded to the Rip City Remix on January 17th, Maine was in the market for a big man. On January 23rd, the team brought in a familiar face, acquiring James Banks III with his Returning Player Rights. Banks appeared in 44 games for the Maine Celtics in 2023-24, helping Maine reach the NBA G League Finals for the first time in franchise history.
“Winning follows me,” Banks said, and that’s certainly been the case during his time in a Maine Celtics uniform. The big man has appeared in 13 Regular Season contests for Maine in 2025. The Celtics have won 10 of those games, including an eight-game winning streak that turned the team’s season around.
“We went on an impressive streak, tying the longest ever for the franchise. It’s been good,” he said in a recent interview.
Banks has started all 13 of those games, averaging 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in just over 20 minutes per game. His value goes beyond the box score as a proven defender, and as a reliable veteran on and off the floor. Since joining the team, Maine ranks second in the G League in defensive rating (105.1) and they’re fifth in blocks per game (6.7).
Since James Banks III returned to Maine, the Celtics have won 10 out of 13 games. Read more on Banks’ BIG impact⬇️https://t.co/jsxV20Prmh pic.twitter.com/W26SLLU6cp
— Maine Celtics (@MaineCeltics) March 6, 2025
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Jordan Usher this season with JL Bourg:
In BetClic
20 match
25.2 Min
14.7 pts
66.7 % 2
41.8 % 3
76 % ft
2.8 reb
2 ast
12.8 PIR
In Eurocup:
28 match
24.3 Min
10.9 pts
50.5 % 2
32.8 % 3
76.0 % ft
3.4 reb
1.2 ast
9.4 PIR pic.twitter.com/McAowDkfOc
— Luca D’Alessandro (@DAlessandro_LU) March 6, 2025
Wow!
Georgia Sports Hall Of Fame🏀#GTMBB #LW3 pic.twitter.com/FLhtiXt75J
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) February 22, 2025
@GTMBB All Day 1990 @finalfour pic.twitter.com/cavIayHP81
— Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) March 6, 2025
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in France) could not help JL Bourg en Bresse (17-2) in their last game. Despite his very good performance the league leader JL Bourg en Bresse lost 81-93 on the road to the lower-ranked (#3) Sluc Nancy. Usher was the top scorer with 19 points. He also added 5 rebounds and dished 4 assists in 31 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Usher’s third season in pro basketball. It’s Usher’s first year with the team. He has relatively good stats this season 14.7ppg, 2.8rpg, 2.0apg and 1.1spg in 20 games he played so far.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21, plays in the NBA) led New Orleans Pelicans to an easy victory against the San Antonio Spurs (24-33) 114-96 in the NBA last Sunday. He scored 12 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished 8 assists. The New Orleans Pelicans have not so impressive 16-44 record this season. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. Alvarado has relatively good stats this season 9.8ppg, 2.5rpg, 4.5apg and 1.4spg.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, currently in Turkey), who plays in the Turkish TBL (second division) was not able to help TED Ankara (13-13) in their last game. Despite his very good performance TED Ankara lost 70-78 in a derby game to the higher-ranked (#4) Ankaragucu. Gueye was the top scorer with 17 points. He also added 8 rebounds in 27 minutes. It’s Gueye’s first season with the team. Gueye has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 17.0ppg, 9.4rpg, 3.0apg, 1.6bpg and 1.3spg in 25 games.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays pro in France) contributed to a 2-point Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball’s victory against the 12th-ranked Paris Basket (7-13) 88-86 in the French Betclic ELITE ProA in Saturday night’s game. Moore scored 9 points. Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball (10-9) is placed seventh in the Betclic ELITE ProA. It’s Moore’s first season with the team. This year he averages 5.9ppg and 4.6rpg.
James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, plays in the NBA G League) was the major contributor in a 3-point Maine Celtics’ victory against the Motor City Cruise (12-10) 107-104 in the NBA G League last Tuesday. He scored 13 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in 25 minutes. The Maine Celtics have 15-10 record this season. It’s Banks III’s first year with the team. This year Banks III averages 5.8ppg, 6.5rpg and 1.8bpg in 12 games.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, currently in Belgium) contributed to a Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen’s victory against the closely-ranked Okapi Aalst 79-65 in the BNXT League on Saturday night. He scored 10 points, made 4 passes and 3 steals. This season Heath averages 9.4ppg, 2.2rpg, 3.4apg and 1.4spg.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, plays pro in Portugal) led Esgueira to a 1-point victory over the closely-ranked Queluz 82-81 in the Portuguese Liga Betclic in Saturday night’s game. Alston was MVP of the game. He recorded 18 points in 34 minutes. Alston has very impressive stats this year 15.3ppg, 2.7rpg and 1.9apg in 14 games.
Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19, plays in Japan) was not able to secure a victory for SeaHorses Mikawa in their game against Jets in the Japanese B1 League. Schafer cannot count Saturday’s game as one of the best ones. He scored only 2 points. His team was edged 98-96. This season Schafer averages 2.6ppg and 2.7rpg. He is a naturalized Japanese.
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, plays pro in Mexico) led Chihuahua Dorados to a victory against one of league’s weakest teams Mineros 129-117 in the Mexican LBE (third division) in Friday night’s game. He scored 18 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Mitchell has relatively good stats this season 13.4ppg, 8.4rpg and 1.8apg.
Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) played for Olympiacos in Greek GBL few monts ago
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa last year
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) plays for MoraBanc Andorra in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA last year
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels in German BBL
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) played for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB last year
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) right picked up by the Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay last year
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.