Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado gets a near triple-double, answering Pelicans’ need for a playmaker in the starting lineup … Alvarado’s former Georgia Tech teammate Michael Devoe excelling in Germany … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
ALVARADO: “FEEL LIKE I’M GETTING BETTER, TRYING TO IMPROVE EVERY YEAR”
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado discussed his near triple-double/growth as a player following Sunday’s 114-96 home win vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12 points/9 rebounds/8 assists/4-8 FG/2-5 3-PT/2-2 FT/+12 +/-
“I know they said I had like six, seven (rebounds), so I was trying to go for that ten. My teammates was trying to help me out, but it was just I was at the right spot at the right time. If that’s something I need to do to elevate us to win, that’s what Imma do and that’s what I’m doing. I’m confident in my game. I know it’s getting better. I feel like I’m getting better and just trying to improve every year, that’s every game most important. If that takes a jump on rebounds, assists, whatever, points, that’s what I’m trying to focus on in my game.”
FANTASY WAIVER WIRE: SCOOP UP ALVARADO
Working the waiver wire is pivotal to succeeding in fantasy basketball. With so many games, injuries and shifts in rotations throughout the marathon campaign, we’ll need to source stats from free agency to maximize imaginary rosters.
Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans (rostered in 10.1% of ESPN leagues): The Pelicans have endured waves of impact injuries this season, including a devastating Achilles injury to Dejounte Murray. With their top two-way guard sidelined, the Pelicans have turned to Alvarado to run offensive sets and serve as the main point-of-attack guard defender. The results have been rewarding; gobs of steals and dimes are now part of Alvarado’s profile.
Jose Alvarado attacks and gets the tough and-1 bucket to go 💪pic.twitter.com/l6AA9sVzCx
— Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) February 26, 2025
DEVOE NAMED MVP OF GERMAN CUP
History was made in Weißenfels as hosts SYNTAINICS MBC clinched their first German title by defeating Bamberg Baskets 97-87 in the final of the VIMODROM TOP FOUR. Wolves, who won the FIBA EuroCup Challenge in 2004, were appearing in their first German Cup final four and knocked off Bamberg after shocking reigning German league and cup champions FC Bayern Munich in the Semi-Finals. Michael Devoe was named Most Valuable Player as he scored 27 points in the final after picking up 22 points and 8 assists in the semis.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Jose Alvarado was actively singing and dancing to “Ain’t No River High Enough” during this clock delay, but then declined when camera panned back to him. Seemed to be saying “I’ve got to focus on the game” in passing up the second opportunity pic.twitter.com/Jb2xzBeWjV
— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) February 14, 2025
One of the best shooters ever and one of the original NBA 3-Point threats!
3D in the 90s:
35 PTS (11/19 3PT)
41 PTS (9/19 3PT)
38 PTS (8/12 3PT)
33 PTS (9/14 3PT)
32 PTS (8/13 3PT)pic.twitter.com/lTBEsVIYen https://t.co/0Tu4FqM7KK
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 23, 2025
Wow!
Georgia Sports Hall Of Fame🏀#GTMBB #LW3 pic.twitter.com/FLhtiXt75J
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) February 22, 2025
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in the NBA) was the major contributor in a New Orleans Pelicans’ surprising victory against the Sacramento Kings (28-27) 140-133 in the NBA in Thursday night’s game. He recorded 18 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals in 35 minutes. The New Orleans Pelicans have not so impressive 13-42 record this season. It was his team’s first victory after ten consecutive loses. Alvarado has relatively good stats this year 10.0ppg, 2.1rpg, 4.4apg and 1.4spg in 31 games he played so far.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays in Germany) led SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels to a victory against the league leader Bayern Muenchen (4-0) 95-93 in the German BBL last Saturday. He recorded 22 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Devoe’s third season in pro basketball. SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels (10-10) is placed tenth in the BBL. Devoe has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 22.0ppg, 3.8rpg, 4.8apg and 2.0spg.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, currently in Turkey), who plays in the Turkish TBL (second division) could not help TED Ankara (13-12) in their last game. Despite his good performance TED Ankara lost 82-93 at home to the second-ranked Trabzonspor. Gueye recorded 13 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 31 minutes. Gueye has very impressive stats this year 17.0ppg, 9.5rpg, 3.0apg, 1.6bpg and 1.3spg in 24 games.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) was not able to help Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in their game against Circus Brussels (14-8) in the BNXT League. Despite his good performance in Saturday night’s game He scored 11 points and added 4 assists. This season Heath averages 9.3ppg, 2.3rpg, 3.4apg and 1.3spg.
James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, plays in the NBA G League) contributed to a Maine Celtics’ victory against the Indiana Mad Ants (13-8) 104-97 in the NBA G League last Thursday. Banks III scored 6 points, had 7 rebounds, passed 3 assists and added 3 blocks in 18 minutes. The Maine Celtics have a solid 14-9 record this season. It was his team’s eighth consecutive victory in a row. This year Banks III averages 5.3ppg, 6.5rpg, 1.1apg and 1.7bpg in 10 games.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, currently in Portugal) was not able to secure a victory for Esgueira in their game against Vitoria SC in the Portuguese Liga Betclic. Despite his good performance in Saturday night’s game He scored 11 points and added 3 assists. This season Alston has very high stats. He averages 15.1ppg, 2.8rpg and 2.1apg.
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, plays in Mexico) helped Chihuahua Dorados win their game against the closely-ranked Toros crushing them 127-107 in the Mexican LBE (third division) last Friday. He scored 9 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. Mitchell has relatively good stats this season 13.0ppg, 8.5rpg and 1.8apg.
Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for Olympiacos in Greek GBL few monts ago
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) plays for JL Bourg en Bresse in French Betclic ELITE ProA
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) plays for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in French Betclic ELITE ProA
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) plays for MoraBanc Andorra in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA last year
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) traded to Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.