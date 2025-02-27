Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado gets a near triple-double, answering Pelicans’ need for a playmaker in the starting lineup … Alvarado’s former Georgia Tech teammate Michael Devoe excelling in Germany … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

ALVARADO: “FEEL LIKE I’M GETTING BETTER, TRYING TO IMPROVE EVERY YEAR”

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado discussed his near triple-double/growth as a player following Sunday’s 114-96 home win vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12 points/9 rebounds/8 assists/4-8 FG/2-5 3-PT/2-2 FT/+12 +/-

“I know they said I had like six, seven (rebounds), so I was trying to go for that ten. My teammates was trying to help me out, but it was just I was at the right spot at the right time. If that’s something I need to do to elevate us to win, that’s what Imma do and that’s what I’m doing. I’m confident in my game. I know it’s getting better. I feel like I’m getting better and just trying to improve every year, that’s every game most important. If that takes a jump on rebounds, assists, whatever, points, that’s what I’m trying to focus on in my game.”

Jose Alvarado attacks and gets the tough and-1 bucket to go 💪pic.twitter.com/l6AA9sVzCx — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) February 26, 2025

DEVOE NAMED MVP OF GERMAN CUP

History was made in Weißenfels as hosts SYNTAINICS MBC clinched their first German title by defeating Bamberg Baskets 97-87 in the final of the VIMODROM TOP FOUR. Wolves, who won the FIBA EuroCup Challenge in 2004, were appearing in their first German Cup final four and knocked off Bamberg after shocking reigning German league and cup champions FC Bayern Munich in the Semi-Finals. Michael Devoe was named Most Valuable Player as he scored 27 points in the final after picking up 22 points and 8 assists in the semis.

