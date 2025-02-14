Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

{ Quick Show Recovery } Players to study: Ben Lammers technique in the Quick Show PNR coverage. Highlighting his ability to impact the ball and protect the rim. Read more ⬇️

Olympiacos Piraeus is confident of having Moses Wright available by the end of the season.

In recent outings, Okogie showed some scoring ability, with an average of 12.0 points per game over his last three games. His absence may impact the team’s depth, as they average 111.2 points per game when he is on the court.

Josh Okogie is sidelined due to a left hamstring strain and will miss the next three weeks of action. He has played in 32 games this season, averaging 6.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Alvarado fell one assist short of his first double-double of the season, turning in a strong two-way performance. He continues to play a sizeable role for the banged-up Pelicans, starting the past three games. Although his minutes are somewhat inconsistent, it appears as though he is going to feature prominently down the stretch.

Jose Alvarado notched 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday’s 119-111 loss to the Kings.

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado takes turn in starting lineup following injuries in New Orleans … Josh Okogie out three weeks with hamstring injury … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update

Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC

Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in the NBA) could not help the New Orleans Pelicans (12-42) in their last game. Despite his very good performance the New Orleans Pelicans (12-42) lost 111-119 on the road to the Sacramento Kings. Alvarado scored 18 points and added 9 passes in 33 minutes. It was Pelicans’ tenth consecutive loss in a row. Alvarado has relatively good stats this year 9.7ppg, 2.0rpg, 4.3apg and 1.3spg in 30 games he played so far.

Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays in France) was not able to help JL Bourg en Bresse (9-9) in their last game on Wednesday. Despite his very good performance JL Bourg en Bresse was edged100-98 on the opponent’s court by the higher-ranked Valencia (#11). Usher scored 15 points. The Regular Season already ended in the Eurocup. It’s Usher’s first season with the team. He has relatively good stats this year 10.9ppg, 3.4rpg, 1.2apg and 1.1spg.

Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, currently in Turkey) led TED Ankara to a victory over one of league’s weakest teams Kapakli Spor (7-16) 85-81 in the Turkish TBL (second division) on Sunday night. He was MVP of the game. Gueye scored 19 points, had 6 boards, handed out 5 passes and blocked 3 shots in 36 minutes. TED Kolejliler Ankara (13-11) is placed sixth in the TBL. It was his team’s first victory after three consecutive loses. It’s Gueye’s first season with the team. He has individually a very good year with high stats. Gueye averages 17.2ppg, 9.6rpg, 3.1apg, 1.7bpg and 1.3spg in 23 games.

Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays pro in France) was not able to secure a victory for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball (10-9) in their game against JL Bourg (16-2) in the French Betclic ELITE ProA. He recorded 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks. But Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball was edged83-81 in Bourg by the leading JL Bourg. This season Moore averages 5.7ppg and 4.7rpg.

Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays in Belgium) was the major contributor in a Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen’s victory against the 16th-ranked Groningen (6-13) 85-75 in the BNXT League last Saturday. Heath recorded 18 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 24 minutes. Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen (16-5) is placed third in the BNXT League. It was his team’s tenth consecutive victory in a row. It’s Heath’s first season with the team. This year he averages 9.3ppg, 2.4rpg, 3.4apg and 1.4spg in 20 games.

James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, currently in the NBA G League) contributed to an easy victory against the Delaware Blue Coats crushing them 126-100 in the NBA G League on Thursday night. He recorded a double-double by scoring 12 points and getting 11 rebounds. Banks III also added 2 blocks. This season he averages 5.1ppg, 6.1rpg and 1.6bpg.

Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain) managed to help MoraBanc Andorra in a victory against the eighth-ranked Gran Canaria 106-94 in the Spanish Liga Endesa in Sunday night’s game. Lammers scored 5 points in 15 minutes. This year he averages 9.0ppg, 5.2rpg and 1.5bpg in 16 games.

Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays in Germany) contributed to a SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels’ surprising victory against the fifth-ranked Rasta Vechta 91-83 in the German BBL last Tuesday. He scored only 4 points, had 4 rebounds and dished 5 assists. This season Devoe has very high stats. He averages 15.4ppg, 3.8rpg and 3.4apg.

Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19, currently in Japan) helped SeaHorses Mikawa win their game against the eighth-ranked Lakestars crushing them 110-73 in the Japanese B1 League on Sunday night. He recorded 8 points in 22 minutes. This year Schafer averages 2.6ppg and 2.8rpg in 35 games. He is a naturalized Japanese.

Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:

Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for Olympiacos in Greek GBL

(6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for Olympiacos in Greek GBL Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa last year

(6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa last year Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA

(6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA last year

(6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA last year Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA

(6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League

(6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) played for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB last year

(6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) played for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB last year Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala

(6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) right teqaded to Maine Celtics in the NBA G League last year

(6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) right teqaded to Maine Celtics in the NBA G League last year Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA

(6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Esgueira in Portuguese Liga Betclic

(6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Esgueira in Portuguese Liga Betclic Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA

(6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) played for Dorados de Chihuahua in Mexican LNBP last year

(6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) played for Dorados de Chihuahua in Mexican LNBP last year Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay last year

Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.