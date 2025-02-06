Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images
THE FLATS – Injury and illness have sidelined Josh Okogie and Jose Alvarado … Jordan Usher has a big month of January for JL Bourg … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
OKOGIE SIDELINED WITH HAMSTRING INJURY
In the third quarter of the Charlotte Hornets game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, veteran guard Josh Okogie left with a hamstring injury and did not return. As expected, he was not in the lineup or available for Monday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets and will miss more games, according to an official update from the team.
“The Charlotte Hornets announced today that additional evaluation on forward Josh Okogie’s left hamstring revealed a left hamstring strain,” said a Hornets press release. “He suffered the injury in the third quarter of Charlotte’s game against the LA Clippers last night. Okogie is listed as out tonight against the Denver Nuggets and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.”
Okogie suffered the injury after picking James Harden’s pocket and was headed down the other end of the floor toward the rim.
ALVARADO DEALING WITH ILLNESS
Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans is dealing with an illness and is uncertain to play in the upcoming game on February 5, 2025. His status is currently listed as questionable.
Alvarado has played in 27 games this season, averaging 9.6 points per game. He has a field goal percentage of 40.5% and a three-point percentage of 41.0%. His assists per game stand at 4.1, ranking him 112th in the league.
In games he has played, the Pelicans average 112.7 points per game. When he does not play, the team’s average drops to 106.6 points per game. Alvarado has started in 7 games and has come off the bench in 20 games.
As a starter, Alvarado averages 15.1 points per game, while his average drops to 7.7 points per game when coming off the bench. He has finished in the top 5 in assists in 2 of the 27 games this season, showing his contribution to the team’s playmaking.
BIG MONTH OF JANUARY FOR JORDAN USHER
THADDEUS YOUNG TALKS ABOUT THE NBA GETTING YOUNGER
Thaddeus Young: I tell young kids all the time: the easy part is getting there. The hard part is staying, especially now. The league is getting younger every year. That’s why I’m sitting at home without a job right now. They’re trying to get younger. They don’t want to take a guy like me—even though I’m not old—but I understand the business, the process. I get what they’re doing.”*
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in France) led JL Bourg en Bresse to an easy victory against the ninth-ranked Chalon/Saor (8-10) crushing them 103-77 in the French Betclic ELITE ProA on Sunday night. He scored 17 points and added 3 passes in 22 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Usher’s third season in pro basketball. JL Bourg en Bresse (12-6) is placed fifth in the Betclic ELITE ProA. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. Usher has relatively good stats this season 14.8ppg, 2.8rpg and 1.9apg.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21, plays in the NBA) could not help the New Orleans Pelicans (12-38) in their last game. Despite Alvarado’s very good performance the New Orleans Pelicans (12-38) were edged118-116 on the road by the Boston Celtics. He was the second best scorer with 20 points. Alvarado also added 6 passes. It was Pelicans’ sixth consecutive loss in a row. Alvarado has relatively good stats this year 9.6ppg, 2.0rpg, 4.1apg and 1.3spg in 27 games he played so far.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, currently in Turkey), who plays in the Turkish TBL (second division) was not able to help TED Ankara (12-11) in their game last Wednesday. Despite his very good performance TED Ankara was defeated 102-95 in Istanbul by the lower-ranked Fenerbahce (#10). Gueye was the top scorer with 29 points. He also added 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals (made all of his seven free throws) in 37 minutes. Gueye has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 17.1ppg, 9.8rpg, 3.0apg, 1.6bpg and 1.3spg.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays pro in France) was not able to secure a victory for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball (10-8) in their last game. Despite Moore’s good performance Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball lost 74-83 in Nancy to the higher-ranked (#3) Sluc. He was the second best scorer with 11 points. Moore also added 8 rebounds. This year Moore averages 5.6ppg and 4.7rpg in 18 games.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays in Germany) couldn’t help SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels in their game last Saturday. Despite Devoe’s good performance SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels was badly defeated87-69 on the opponent’s court by the much higher-ranked Bamberg (#15). He recorded 12 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in 27 minutes. It’s Devoe’s first season with the team. This year Devoe has very high stats. He averages 16.0ppg, 3.8rpg and 3.3apg.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, currently in the NBA) couldn’t help the Charlotte Hornets in their game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA. He scored 8 points and blocked 2 shots. His team lost 104-112 in the NBA. Okogie has relatively good stats this year 10.0ppg, 3.4rpg, 1.4apg and 2.7spg in seven games. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain) managed to help MoraBanc Andorra to win against the third-ranked Valencia 86-84 in the Spanish Liga Endesa on Saturday night. He recorded 5 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 21 minutes. This season Lammers averages 9.3ppg, 5.3rpg and 1.6bpg.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, plays in Portugal) couldn’t help Esgueira (14-1) in their last game. Despite Alston’s very good performance the league leader Esgueira lost 87-93 in Lisbon to the lower-ranked (#3) Sporting. He was the second best scorer with 16 points. Alston also added 5 passes. He has very impressive stats this year 15.4ppg, 2.8rpg and 2.0apg in 12 games.
Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19, currently in Japan) contributed to an easy victory against the seventh-ranked Ballooners 81-63 in the Japanese B1 League last Saturday. He recorded 6 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. This season Schafer averages 2.4ppg and 2.8rpg. He is a naturalized Japanese.
James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, plays pro in the NBA G League) contributed to an easy victory against the Iowa Wolves crushing them 125-95 in the NBA G League on Wednesday night. He scored 6 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, passed 3 assists and added 3 blocks. This year Banks III averages 4.0ppg, 4.0rpg, 1.2apg and 1.4bpg in five games.
Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) played for Olympiacos in Greek GBL few months ago
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa last year
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA last year
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) plays for Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) played for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB last year
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last year
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) played for Dorados de Chihuahua in Mexican LNBP last year
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay last year
