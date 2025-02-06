Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images

THE FLATS – Injury and illness have sidelined Josh Okogie and Jose Alvarado … Jordan Usher has a big month of January for JL Bourg … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

OKOGIE SIDELINED WITH HAMSTRING INJURY

In the third quarter of the Charlotte Hornets game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, veteran guard Josh Okogie left with a hamstring injury and did not return. As expected, he was not in the lineup or available for Monday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets and will miss more games, according to an official update from the team.

“The Charlotte Hornets announced today that additional evaluation on forward Josh Okogie’s left hamstring revealed a left hamstring strain,” said a Hornets press release. “He suffered the injury in the third quarter of Charlotte’s game against the LA Clippers last night. Okogie is listed as out tonight against the Denver Nuggets and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.”

Okogie suffered the injury after picking James Harden’s pocket and was headed down the other end of the floor toward the rim.

More from SI.com

Josh Okogie is out for the remainder of the game due to “hamstring tightness,” team says. 😞 pic.twitter.com/qRkNxAAKhS — /r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) February 1, 2025

ALVARADO DEALING WITH ILLNESS

Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans is dealing with an illness and is uncertain to play in the upcoming game on February 5, 2025. His status is currently listed as questionable.

Alvarado has played in 27 games this season, averaging 9.6 points per game. He has a field goal percentage of 40.5% and a three-point percentage of 41.0%. His assists per game stand at 4.1, ranking him 112th in the league.

In games he has played, the Pelicans average 112.7 points per game. When he does not play, the team’s average drops to 106.6 points per game. Alvarado has started in 7 games and has come off the bench in 20 games.

As a starter, Alvarado averages 15.1 points per game, while his average drops to 7.7 points per game when coming off the bench. He has finished in the top 5 in assists in 2 of the 27 games this season, showing his contribution to the team’s playmaking.

More from Knup Sports

New Orleans Pelicans PG Jose Alvarado dropped gems on everything from growing up a Knicks fan, vibing with Melo & ‘Linsanity,’ to his time with the Pelicans alongside Zion Williamson 💥 🔗 Peep the full convo here ➡️ https://t.co/p0ZfnfLqWt@AlvaradoJose15 also talks about his… pic.twitter.com/SpvMgLUZd4 — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) February 5, 2025

BIG MONTH OF JANUARY FOR JORDAN USHER

Jordan Usher enchaîne les cartons avec la @JLBourgBasket en ce début d’année 💪 RT pour voter 📩#JDMBetclicELITE pic.twitter.com/LzStIwCbbu — Betclic ELITE (@Betclic_ELITE) January 29, 2025

“𝙇𝙊𝙑𝙀 𝙄𝙉 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝘾𝙇𝙐𝘽” 🎶 Jordan Usher fait le show, comme toujours 🔥#WeRedy pic.twitter.com/uK4E9wCWpv — JL Bourg Basket (@JLBourgBasket) February 3, 2025

Un mois de très haut niveau pour Jordan Usher avec la @JLBourgBasket 💪 1 RT = 1 vote 📲#JDMBetclicELITE pic.twitter.com/2Kxjp70lfP — Betclic ELITE (@Betclic_ELITE) January 31, 2025

THADDEUS YOUNG TALKS ABOUT THE NBA GETTING YOUNGER

Thaddeus Young: I tell young kids all the time: the easy part is getting there. The hard part is staying, especially now. The league is getting younger every year. That’s why I’m sitting at home without a job right now. They’re trying to get younger. They don’t want to take a guy like me—even though I’m not old—but I understand the business, the process. I get what they’re doing.”*