Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – It took Josh Okogie less than two weeks to become a fan favorite in Charlotte … Okogie proves his worth with the Hornets, will they keep him? … James Banks III returns to Maine Celtics, who also trade for the rights to Derrick Favors … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
IT TOOK JOSH OKOGIE LESS THAN TWO WEEKS TO BECOME FAN FAVORITE IN CHARLOTTE
Josh Okogie was drafted in 2018 during the first round of the NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He now finds himself playing for his third different team, the Charlotte Hornets, after a trade with the Phoenix Suns that also involved Nick Richards and four total second-round picks.
Okogie has played five games with Charlotte, averaging 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per contest.
In his first outing in a Hornets uniform, the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket had five points, four rebounds, and one assist. But his latest performance against the Los Angeles Lakers inside the Spectrum Center saw him put up 19 points, two rebounds, two assists, and four steals.
On Friday, January 24, Okogie recorded his first double-double as a Hornet against the Trail Blazers at home, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds off the bench.
JOSH OKOGIE PROVES HIS WORTH WITH THE HORNETS
It took him a little while to get acclimated, but Josh Okogie has arrived. The Charlotte Hornets added him to help match salaries with the Phoenix Suns when they traded Nick Richards and initially were reportedly looking at flipping him. A few games later, that may not be the wisest decision.
Of course, if the Hornets get blown away by an offer, they’re hardly in a position to refuse. With the season slipping away and LaMelo Ball possibly out for a while, any major assets they can add for the future are more than welcome. They probably shouldn’t be actively shopping Okogie, though.
Okogie has a very small sample size in Charlotte, but he certainly looks the part of the only real lockdown defender on the roster. Cody Martin is good, but Okogie had the Los Angeles Lakers frustrated last night.
MAINE CELTICS SIGN JAMES BANKS III, TRADE FOR DERRICK FAVORS
James Banks III, who helped the Maine Celtics reach the NBA G League finals last season, is returning to the team.
The team announced Thursday that Banks, who played 44 games for Maine last season, will fill the open roster spot vacated by Dmytro Skapintsev, whose rights were traded to Rip City last week. Banks has been playing in Greece.
Last season, he averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocked shots per game. He has played 128 G League games in his career with Maine, Texas and Birmingham.
Derrick Favors most recently played in the G League for the Windy City Bulls during the 2023-24 season.
He averaged 5.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field in 19 regular season games (five starts).
According to the G League’s official transaction page, the Windy City Bulls have now traded his rights to the Maine Celtics.
It’s unclear if Favors will actually play for Maine.
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in France) led JL Bourg en Bresse to a 3-point victory over the eighth-ranked JSF Nanterre (10-6) 100-97 in the French Betclic ELITE ProA on Saturday night. He was MVP of the game. Usher scored 26 points (!!!) and added 3 assists in 24 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. JL Bourg en Bresse (14-2) is placed first in the Betclic ELITE ProA. It was his team’s fourth consecutive victory in a row. It’s Usher’s first year with the team. Usher has relatively good stats this season 14.6ppg, 2.8rpg and 1.8apg.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays in Germany) led SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels to a victory over the league outsider BG Goettingen (1-14) 94-80 in the German BBL in Saturday night’s game. Devoe was MVP of the game. He scored 35 points (!!!) and grabbed 4 rebounds; not bad, considering it’s only Devoe’s third season in pro basketball. SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels (9-8) is placed ninth in the BBL. Devoe has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 16.2ppg, 3.5rpg and 3.5apg in 17 games he played so far.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, currently in the NBA), who plays in the NBA could not help the Charlotte Hornets (12-31) in their game last Friday. Despite his very good performance the Charlotte Hornets (12-31) were defeated 102-97 on the road by the Portland Trail Blazers. Okogie recorded a double-double by scoring 16 points and getting 10 rebounds. He also added 3 assists and 3 steals in 31 minutes. It’s Okogie’s first season with the team. Okogie has relatively good stats this year 10.6ppg, 4.0rpg, 1.6apg and 3.0spg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays pro in China) was not able to help Sichuan Blue Whales (8-27) in their last game. Despite his very good performance Sichuan Blue Whales lost 93-104 in Qingdao to the much higher-ranked (#5) Eagles. Georges-Hunt was the top scorer with 36 points. He also added 8 rebounds and dished 7 assists. It was Sichuan Blue Whales’ sixth consecutive loss in a row. It’s Georges-Hunt’s first season with the team. Georges-Hunt has very impressive stats this year 20.1ppg, 5.7rpg, 4.6apg and 1.2spg in 32 games. He is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21, plays in the NBA) was not able to secure a victory for the New Orleans Pelicans (12-35) in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) in the NBA. He scored 9 points and added 6 assists in 19 minutes. But the New Orleans Pelicans (12-35) were defeated 139-126 in Memphis by the Grizzlies. It was Pelicans’ third consecutive loss in a row. Alvarado has relatively good stats this season 9.2ppg, 2.0rpg, 4.1apg and 1.3spg.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, currently in France) couldn’t help Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in their game against Galatasaray in the Basketball Champions League. He scored 6 points. His team was edged 75-73. This year Moore averages 5.9ppg and 3.0rpg in nine games.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain) couldn’t help MoraBanc Andorra in their game against Zaragoza in the Spanish Liga Endesa. Lammers scored 8 points in 20 minutes. His team was defeated 86-75. This season Lammers averages 9.6ppg, 5.4rpg and 1.6bpg.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, plays in Portugal) was the major contributor in Esgueira’s victory against one of league’s weakest teams Povoa 93-80 in the Portuguese Liga Betclic in Saturday night’s game. Alston recorded 20 points. Alston has very impressive stats this year 15.4ppg, 2.9rpg and 1.7apg in 11 games.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, currently in Turkey) couldn’t help TED Ankara in their game against Balikesir BBS in the Turkish TBL (second division). Gueye scored 5 points, had 8 rebounds and dished 5 assists in 31 minutes. His team was defeated 76-67. This season Gueye has very high stats. He averages 16.6ppg, 9.9rpg, 3.0apg, 1.7bpg and 1.2spg.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) managed to help Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in a victory against one of league’s weakest teams BAL Weert 77-70 in the BNXT League on Saturday night. Heath scored 5 points and added 5 passes. This year Heath averages 9.2ppg, 2.3rpg, 3.6apg and 1.4spg in 18 games.
Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) played for Olympiacos in Greek GBL few months ago
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa last year
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA last year
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Ja’Von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) played for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB last year
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) was traded to the Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) played for Dorados de Chihuahua in Mexican LNBP last year
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay last yearNotice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.