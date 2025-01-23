Open search form
Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Front page and top photo courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images

 

THE FLATSJosh Okogie traded to Hornets, begins new chapter in Charlotte, but will he stay long? … Jose Alvarado and the New Orleans bench making big impact for Pelicans … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

JOSH OKOGIE BEGINS NEW CHAPTER IN NBA CAREER IN CHARLOTTE

Last week, the Charlotte Hornets made the first of what is expected to be a handful of trades this season, sending center Nick Richards and a second-round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for veteran guard Josh Okogie and three second-round draft picks.

Prior to the team’s game in Chicago, FanDuel Sports Network sideline reporter Shannon Spake caught up with the newest member of the Hornets to get his reaction on the trade and being dealt in the middle of the season.

“This is my first time being moved during the season. I mean, the basketball part helps because basketball is a universal language. It’s all the other stuff, like moving and stuff, but it’s going to be fun. I’m closer to home. I’m a South baby anyway; I live in Georgia, so I’m closer to my family,” Okogie stated.

“I’m excited to get with this young group. Play hard, play fast, and just play together. “I’m going to bring the energy, I’m going to bring the smiles, and I’ll bring the good vibes.”

Okogie has appeared in 401 games over the course of his seven-year NBA career, spending time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns. For his career, the former first-round draft pick is averaging 6.3 points, three rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

WILL OKOGIE’S STAY IN CHARLOTTE BE SHORT-LIVED?

The Charlotte Hornets just got Josh Okogie back as the primary return for Nick Richards. According to a new report, he might not be a member of the Hornets for very long. It’s not uncommon for NBA trades to happen like this, with players moving to and from multiple teams via trade or even buyout.

Per NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Hornets “might have another move planned with Josh Okogie before the deadline to expand on its Nick Richards return.” A few days ago, Charlotte sent Nick Richards and a second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Okogie and three second-round picks.

JOSE ALVARADO, RESERVES MAKING IMPACT IN NOLA

The Pelicans reserves have made a major impact during the team’s three-game winning streak, Rod Walker of the New Orleans Times Picayune writes. “This bench is a team that wants to win every minute that we get,” guard Jose Alvarado said. “We know that it can be 10 minutes, five minutes, two minutes or 20 minutes. We’re going to attack it like it’s the (NBA) Finals.” Alvarado led the bench brigade on Friday with 19 points, including six 3-pointers.

 

#PROJACKETS IN THE NBA/G LEAGUE IN 2024-25

PLAYERDATANUMBERSTEAM
JOSE ALVARADO
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 15
NBA Experience: 4th season
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Status: Active		6-0, 179 lbs
2024-25 Stats
9.8 ppg
2.0 rpg
4.9 apg
39.4% FG
40.9% 3pt FG		Record: 12-32
Standing: 14th place, -24 GB
Streak: W4
Last 10: 7-3
JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Charlotte Hornets
Number: 12
NBA Experience: 7th season
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active		6-4, 213 lbs
2024-25 Stats
6.0 ppg
2.9 rpg
0.6 apg
47.5% FG
37.8% 3pt FG		Record: 11-28
Standing: 13th place, -23.5 GB
Streak: W3
Last 10: 4-6

#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

 

