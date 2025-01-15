Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Front page and top photo courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado getting his feet back under him in New Orleans … He’s not retired yet, but Thaddeus Young remains available for any team that wants him … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

ALVARADO WORKING HIS WAY BACK TO FULL EFFECTIVENESS

In a near upset, the 8-32 New Orleans Pelicans nearly upset the team that sits in the second place in the entire Western conference: the Boston Celtics, and they had some help from a face that is pretty familiar to Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket fans: Jose Alvarado.

While Alvarado came off the bench for the Pelicans, he has looked good in the games that he has played in since coming back from a hamstring injury that sidelined the former Yellow Jacket star for two months. Alvarado has scored at least nine points in the team’s last four games.

This time, the Pelicans nearly knocked of the Celtics, with Alvarado scoring nine points in the contest, the second-most of any player on the bench for the Pelicans. The three-year veteran understood his role on the team for the game, as he did not record an assist, steal, or rebound for the team. All nine points came way of behind the three-point line, making three of his four shots from beyond the arc.

Alvarado is having a personal-best season with the Pelicans this year, as he is averaging a career-high in minutes per game (23.6), assists per game (4.3), and three pointers made per game (2.1).

FOUR FORMER BULLS WHO AREN’T ON NBA ROSTERS

At 36 years old with over 1100 NBA appearances under his belt, former Bull Thaddeus Young is on the brink of retirement. The 6-foot-9 forward has yet to appear in a contest this season, with his most recent appearance coming in April of last year.

The last time Young suited up for Chicago was in 2021. During that season, the 17-year veteran averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. 2020-21 was the last time Young averaged double-digit points and 20 or more minutes per game. Since suiting up for the Bulls, Thad has logged time for the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Phoenix Suns.

Although Young is nearing retirement, he recently reiterated his interest in returning to the NBA. In October, on the 2100 Podcast, Young said he’s still working out and training, awaiting a phone call. Nearing 37, this may be the last chance Young has to sign with an NBA team. Young might not add much on-court production, but he’s certainly a valuable locker-room presence.