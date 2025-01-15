Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Front page and top photo courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images
THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado getting his feet back under him in New Orleans … He’s not retired yet, but Thaddeus Young remains available for any team that wants him … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
ALVARADO WORKING HIS WAY BACK TO FULL EFFECTIVENESS
In a near upset, the 8-32 New Orleans Pelicans nearly upset the team that sits in the second place in the entire Western conference: the Boston Celtics, and they had some help from a face that is pretty familiar to Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket fans: Jose Alvarado.
While Alvarado came off the bench for the Pelicans, he has looked good in the games that he has played in since coming back from a hamstring injury that sidelined the former Yellow Jacket star for two months. Alvarado has scored at least nine points in the team’s last four games.
This time, the Pelicans nearly knocked of the Celtics, with Alvarado scoring nine points in the contest, the second-most of any player on the bench for the Pelicans. The three-year veteran understood his role on the team for the game, as he did not record an assist, steal, or rebound for the team. All nine points came way of behind the three-point line, making three of his four shots from beyond the arc.
Alvarado is having a personal-best season with the Pelicans this year, as he is averaging a career-high in minutes per game (23.6), assists per game (4.3), and three pointers made per game (2.1).
Alvarado beats the clock from deep (NBA.com video)
🎯Jose Alvarado has passed Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 528 shots made as a Pelican
He is now 3⃣9⃣th all-time in New Orleans Pelicans history for this category. pic.twitter.com/04cUM117bA
— Pelicans All-Time Track (@PelicansAllTime) January 11, 2025
FOUR FORMER BULLS WHO AREN’T ON NBA ROSTERS
At 36 years old with over 1100 NBA appearances under his belt, former Bull Thaddeus Young is on the brink of retirement. The 6-foot-9 forward has yet to appear in a contest this season, with his most recent appearance coming in April of last year.
The last time Young suited up for Chicago was in 2021. During that season, the 17-year veteran averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. 2020-21 was the last time Young averaged double-digit points and 20 or more minutes per game. Since suiting up for the Bulls, Thad has logged time for the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Phoenix Suns.
Although Young is nearing retirement, he recently reiterated his interest in returning to the NBA. In October, on the 2100 Podcast, Young said he’s still working out and training, awaiting a phone call. Nearing 37, this may be the last chance Young has to sign with an NBA team. Young might not add much on-court production, but he’s certainly a valuable locker-room presence.
Sixers #21- Thaddeus Young, F (2007-14)
– Drafted in 2007 (Round 1: Pick 12)
– All-Rookie Team
– 2x 6MOY Nominee
– 516 Games, 13.7 PPG, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST#MadeForThis pic.twitter.com/QY98ZnmW9Z
— Philly Sports By Number (@philly_number) January 13, 2025
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Josh Okogie, who the Suns purposely signed to a $8.3 million contract to later be used as a trade chip, becomes eligible to be moved this week on January 15th.
A key point to remember with Phoenix, especially as it relates to ongoing talks with the Hornets on Nick Richards. pic.twitter.com/hNEj304dPu
— Evan Sidery (@esidery) January 12, 2025
@MrChuckD My Man! Great seeing you! #HipHop50 #CenterCourt pic.twitter.com/l2Nv9auSf7
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) January 4, 2025
It’s a little brick out here in North Florida!!! pic.twitter.com/skeXvvUgJf
— Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) January 11, 2025
EuroBasket #ProJackets Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece)
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays in France)
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, currently in the NBA Phoenix Suns)
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays pro in Germany)
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in France)
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, currently in Belgium)
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays pro in Turkey)
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, plays in Portugal)
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, currently in Greece)
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain)
Other former Georgia Tech players who play in pro basketball:
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) signed for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) signed for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Dorados de Chihuahua in Mexican LNBP
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.