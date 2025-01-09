Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Front page and top photo courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images

THE FLATS – Phoenix baby is named for former Georgia Tech star Josh Okogie … Jose Alvarado returns to the court in New Orleans … Chris Bosh performs in Austin production of the “Nutcracker” … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

PHOENIX BABY NAMED AFTER JOSH OKOGIE

From ESPN.com: Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie had a heartwarming moment on Friday when he met a baby named after him by two dedicated Suns fans.

Okogie posed with baby Josh pregame and cradled him with the couple standing nearby. Scott Kolmer, the baby’s father, posted about the interaction on X. He also offered background regarding the toddler’s name.

Kolmer revealed that when the couple took their pregnancy announcement photos earlier in the year at a Suns game, Okogie signed their onesie, “Please name him Josh.” The couple had struggled to agree on a name. But once they read it, they realized they liked Josh.

It all came together on Friday with a pregame moment that included Okogie happily grabbing the Kolmers’ baby.

Okogie is averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in a reserve role this season. He had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals with baby Josh in attendance.

Video from Fox 10 Phoenix

Josh meets Josh! 🤝⁣⁣

⁣⁣

When we took our pregnancy announcement photos at the @Suns game earlier this year, some of the players signed a onesie for our future little guy. Josh Okogie signed it and wrote “please name him Josh” 👀 pic.twitter.com/mZBrRrUnXC — Scott Kolmer (@ScottKolmer) December 28, 2024

JOSE ALVARADO RETURNS FROM INJURY

From CBS Sports: Jose Alvarado (hamstring) posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 20 minutes Friday in the Pelicans‘ 132-120 win over the Wizards.

Alvarado was on a restriction in his return from a 23-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, but the 20 minutes he ended up receiving is probably a good approximation of what he’ll get in most games when the Pelicans’ usual backcourt starters (Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum) are available. While Alvarado should be a good source of assists, steals and three-pointers on a per-minute basis, he won’t have much appeal outside of deeper leagues now that the Pelicans are healthier in the backcourt.

“I will be playing tomorrow for sure. No doubt and I’m excited just to put the jersey back on and go out there and go hoop,” Alvarado, who is officially listed as probable, said Thursday.

“It’s going to be a lot of crazy man out there again. I hope the city missed that. So, they’re gonna get that for sure tomorrow.”

Alvarado, 26, is in his fourth NBA season. He has played in 11 games with seven starts this season, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

He last played Nov. 11 against Brooklyn.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks with the media following Pelicans practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on January 2, 2025.

Video from NBA.com

Jose Alvarado gets welcomed back by the home crowd pic.twitter.com/wJTYnxVDDQ — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) January 4, 2025

BOSH GUEST-STARS IN BALLET AUSTIN’S “NUTCRACKER”

From CBS Austin: NBA Hall-of-Famer Chris Bosh is 6-foot-11, but Ballet Austin made him even taller over the weekend.

Bosh made a special appearance as “Mother Ginger” in the ballet’s 62nd annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

Local icons fill this walk-on role to celebrate the Austin community every year.