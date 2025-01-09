Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Open search form
Front page and top photo courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images

 

THE FLATS – Phoenix baby is named for former Georgia Tech star Josh OkogieJose Alvarado returns to the court in New Orleans … Chris Bosh performs in Austin production of the “Nutcracker” … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

PHOENIX BABY NAMED AFTER JOSH OKOGIE

From ESPN.com:  Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie had a heartwarming moment on Friday when he met a baby named after him by two dedicated Suns fans.

Okogie posed with baby Josh pregame and cradled him with the couple standing nearby. Scott Kolmer, the baby’s father, posted about the interaction on X. He also offered background regarding the toddler’s name.

Kolmer revealed that when the couple took their pregnancy announcement photos earlier in the year at a Suns game, Okogie signed their onesie, “Please name him Josh.” The couple had struggled to agree on a name. But once they read it, they realized they liked Josh.

It all came together on Friday with a pregame moment that included Okogie happily grabbing the Kolmers’ baby.

Okogie is averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in a reserve role this season. He had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals with baby Josh in attendance.

Video from Fox 10 Phoenix

JOSE ALVARADO RETURNS FROM INJURY

From CBS Sports:  Jose Alvarado (hamstring) posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 20 minutes Friday in the Pelicans‘ 132-120 win over the Wizards.

Alvarado was on a restriction in his return from a 23-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, but the 20 minutes he ended up receiving is probably a good approximation of what he’ll get in most games when the Pelicans’ usual backcourt starters (Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum) are available. While Alvarado should be a good source of assists, steals and three-pointers on a per-minute basis, he won’t have much appeal outside of deeper leagues now that the Pelicans are healthier in the backcourt.

“I will be playing tomorrow for sure. No doubt and I’m excited just to put the jersey back on and go out there and go hoop,” Alvarado, who is officially listed as probable, said Thursday.

“It’s going to be a lot of crazy man out there again. I hope the city missed that. So, they’re gonna get that for sure tomorrow.”

Alvarado, 26, is in his fourth NBA season. He has played in 11 games with seven starts this season, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

He last played Nov. 11 against Brooklyn.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks with the media following Pelicans practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on January 2, 2025.

Video from NBA.com

BOSH GUEST-STARS IN BALLET AUSTIN’S “NUTCRACKER”

From CBS Austin:  NBA Hall-of-Famer Chris Bosh is 6-foot-11, but Ballet Austin made him even taller over the weekend.

Bosh made a special appearance as “Mother Ginger” in the ballet’s 62nd annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

Local icons fill this walk-on role to celebrate the Austin community every year.

 

#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Okogie (@callme_nonstop)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JL Bourg (@jlbourgbasket)

 

EuroBasket #ProJackets Weekly Update

Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC

  • Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece)
  • Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays in France)
  • Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, currently in the NBA Phoenix Suns)
  • Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays pro in Germany)
  • Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in France)
  • Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, currently in Belgium)
  • Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays pro in Turkey)
  • Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, plays in Portugal)
  • James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, currently in Greece)
  • Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain)

Other former Georgia Tech players who play in pro basketball:

  • Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
  • Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) signed for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
  • Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) signed for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League
  • Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
  • Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB
  • Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
  • Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
  • Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
  • Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Dorados de Chihuahua in Mexican LNBP
  • Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay

Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.

