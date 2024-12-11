Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Front page and top photo via Getty Images

THE FLATS – Jordan Usher heating up with his JL Bourg team in France … Moses Wright to miss rest of 2024-25 season with health issue … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

JORDAN USHER REFLECTS ON HIS TIME WITH JL BOURG

Only 26 years of age, Jordan Usher of Cosea JL Bourg-en-Bresse has seen a thing or two in basketball already. This season is his first in the BKT EuroCup and after a somewhat slow start, he has come around recently to average 16.3 points on 47.0% three-point shooting for a PIR of 17.5 over his last four games. After playing college basketball for two different schools, where he would play alongside future EuroCup and EuroLeague players, Usher began his professional career in Turkiye with Besiktas Istanbul and last season teamed with the eventual No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, Alex Sarr, on the Perth Wildcats in Australia. After those experiences, he has big goals for Bourg.

“I want us to win the EuroCup championship or at least make the finals,” Usher told Javier Gancedo of the official EuroCup website. He also explained his recent superb form by saying: “I’m gelling with the team, being able to get to my spots, and they know when I need the ball and how I can help the defense.”

More from EuroLeague Basketball

NBL24 flashback to Jordan Usher, who spent his debut season with the Perth Wildcats. Was the poster boy for inconsistency when it came to Super Coach (19.3 SC) Currently in France playing for Bourg averaging: 10.8 PPG | 3.2 RPG | 1.6 APG | 0.9 SPG#NBL #NBL25 pic.twitter.com/WCK7uf2aML — Pleb 🎄 (@SuperCoachPleb) December 10, 2024

WRIGHT TO MISS REMAINDER OF 2024-25 SEASON

Moses Wright will miss the rest of the season because of the health problem he is dealing with, Olympiacos Piraeus sports director Christos Bafes revealed following the Reds’ 90-96 home loss to Paris Basketball for EuroLeague Round 13.

His condition has improved, as was manifest by his presence at the Peace and Friensdhip Stadium on Friday night, but he will not be able to offer his services to the Greek side until the end of the year.

“It’s purely a medical issue. He’s fine, he’ll be with us, but he’ll be out all season,” Bafes said at the postgame presser.

This season, Wright averaged 4.7 points with 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 12:53 minutes on the court in EuroLeague action.

More from EuroLeague Basketball