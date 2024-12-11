Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Front page and top photo via Getty Images
THE FLATS – Jordan Usher heating up with his JL Bourg team in France … Moses Wright to miss rest of 2024-25 season with health issue … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
JORDAN USHER REFLECTS ON HIS TIME WITH JL BOURG
Only 26 years of age, Jordan Usher of Cosea JL Bourg-en-Bresse has seen a thing or two in basketball already. This season is his first in the BKT EuroCup and after a somewhat slow start, he has come around recently to average 16.3 points on 47.0% three-point shooting for a PIR of 17.5 over his last four games. After playing college basketball for two different schools, where he would play alongside future EuroCup and EuroLeague players, Usher began his professional career in Turkiye with Besiktas Istanbul and last season teamed with the eventual No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, Alex Sarr, on the Perth Wildcats in Australia. After those experiences, he has big goals for Bourg.
“I want us to win the EuroCup championship or at least make the finals,” Usher told Javier Gancedo of the official EuroCup website. He also explained his recent superb form by saying: “I’m gelling with the team, being able to get to my spots, and they know when I need the ball and how I can help the defense.”
NBL24 flashback to Jordan Usher, who spent his debut season with the Perth Wildcats.
Was the poster boy for inconsistency when it came to Super Coach (19.3 SC)
Currently in France playing for Bourg averaging:
10.8 PPG | 3.2 RPG | 1.6 APG | 0.9 SPG#NBL #NBL25 pic.twitter.com/WCK7uf2aML
— Pleb 🎄 (@SuperCoachPleb) December 10, 2024
WRIGHT TO MISS REMAINDER OF 2024-25 SEASON
Moses Wright will miss the rest of the season because of the health problem he is dealing with, Olympiacos Piraeus sports director Christos Bafes revealed following the Reds’ 90-96 home loss to Paris Basketball for EuroLeague Round 13.
His condition has improved, as was manifest by his presence at the Peace and Friensdhip Stadium on Friday night, but he will not be able to offer his services to the Greek side until the end of the year.
“It’s purely a medical issue. He’s fine, he’ll be with us, but he’ll be out all season,” Bafes said at the postgame presser.
This season, Wright averaged 4.7 points with 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 12:53 minutes on the court in EuroLeague action.
Moses Wright is out for the rest of the season following health issues.@mant12_ keep thinking positively and stay strong—you’ll be better before you know it! 😀
Wishes for speedy recovery!#OlympiacosBC pic.twitter.com/MeFNhLNy8L
— Olympiacos B.C. (@Olympiacos_BC) December 6, 2024
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Great slot cut here by Josh Okogie after the Beal and Plumlee empty side pick & roll. Caught Miami ball-watching pic.twitter.com/igfGmBeBob
— Shane Young (@YoungNBA) December 8, 2024
The Cavaliers’ legendary pick-and-roll duo is in the house tonight! 🐐🐐#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/0X7YoK3eUB
— FanDuel Sports Network Cleveland (@FanDuelSN_CLE) December 5, 2024
NEW JERSEY NETS @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/CsKbQpL9f1
— Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) December 8, 2024
EuroBasket #ProJackets Weekly Update
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece)
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays in France)
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, currently in the NBA Phoenix Suns)
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays pro in Germany)
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in France)
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, currently in Belgium)
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays pro in Turkey)
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, plays in Portugal)
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, currently in Greece)
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain)
Other former Georgia Tech players who play in pro basketball:
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) signed for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) signed for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Dorados de Chihuahua in Mexican LNBP
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay
