Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Reports have Moses Wright hospitalized and possibly sidelined long-term … Could Suns consider trading Josh Okogie? … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

WRIGHT REPORTEDLY FACING LONG-TERM ABSENCE

Olympiacos Piraeus lost to Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade for EuroLeague Round 12, playing without Sasha Vezenkov and Moses Wright.

While Vezenkov’s condition isn’t worrisome, and the Bulgarian forward is expected to be back shortly, the same doesn’t apply to Wright’s case. According gazzetta.gr’s Konstantinos Melayess, the American big man, has contracted a germ, and the club has reason to believe that he might be facing a long-time absence, which could amount to 3 months.

The initial diagnosis of Wright was a respiratory infection, and the estimates had him sidelined for a period of 15 days. However, the player continues to receive treatment at the hospital, where he was admitted the previous days (since the beginning of the week). The medical staff is constantly monitoring his condition and conducting all medical tests.

Wright has averaged 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks over 11 EuroLeague outings this season. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and one block in the Greek Basket League.

Moses Wright reportedly might miss up to 3 months of action

COULD SUNS TRADE OKOGIE?

Sitting at 11–8, the Suns remain something of an enigma, largely due to injuries disrupting their lineup. What’s clear is their dependency on the Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. Without at least two of them on the floor, the Suns are winless at 0-5.

There’s no shortage of areas for improvement. Reducing their league-high $221.3 million payroll, which is $32.8 million over the second apron, is one challenge. Adding size in the interior, bolstering defense across positions, and finding players who can contribute offensively are also crucial.

The most tradeable contract on the Suns’ roster is arguably Josh Okogie’s. With a $16 million deal spanning two years and $8.3 million due this season, his contract is well-suited for the trade market. As it becomes an expiring contract next year, it holds strong appeal for teams looking to clear future payroll.

Pairing Okogie’s contract with a first-round pick could sweeten the deal, potentially yielding a return that addresses the Suns’ needs. This flexibility makes Okogie’s contract a valuable asset as Phoenix explores ways to strengthen its roster.

Josh Okogie has performed admirably in limited action this season. Through 10 games, he’s averaging 8.5 points in 15.8 minutes while posting career highs in field goal percentage (53.4%) and three-point shooting (52.6%). Any scout reviewing recent footage might see the potential of a high-energy player who has elevated his offensive production.