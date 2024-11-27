Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Front page photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images | Top photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

THE FLATS – Josh Okogie has elevated his stock with the Suns and in a potential trade market … Jose Alvarado remains sidelined, to be re-evaluated in early December … Moses Wright expands to international level … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

OKOGIE ELEVATES HIS STOCK WITH THE SUNS

There’s a reason that most people said the organization had a strong offseason, and that is because they got deeper across the rotation. Talk of trading center Jusuf Nurkic might begin to heat up as we enter December – but for now at least – there are zero indications he is going anywhere. The Suns need to give minutes increases to these three players, and hope it leads to better results.

No player on this roster has seen their fortunes change more this season than Josh Okogie. Brought back on a two-year, $16 million deal during the offseason, everybody assumed that it would be to give the Suns – a second apron team – access to players they couldn’t have traded for before inking Okogie to that number.

That might still end up being the case, but Okogie has done a great job recently of rehabbing not only his trade value, but his worth to the franchise. On the ugly 1-3 road trip he scored more points than Booker on two occasions – and although that is partly why the team lost those games – it was still an unexpected output from the player.

ALVARADO INJURY JUST ONE OF MANY FOR PELICANS

New Orleans announced on Tuesday, November 12 that Jose Alvarado underwent an MRI to diagnose his injury. The scan confirmed that he suffered a left hamstring strain. The Pelicans also stated that he’d be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time. Shams Charania then tweeted that Alvarado was expected to miss six weeks, but his timetable won’t be clear until his re-evaluation. The average absence for a hamstring strain in the NBA is typically 4-6 weeks, though.

WRIGHT EXPANDS TO INTERNATIONAL LEVEL

Olympiacos center Moses Wright will soon become a citizen of Cyprus.

The necessary process is underway, as confirmed by Eurohoops sources.

Wright, 25, is slated to play for the senior national team of Cyprus in the 2025 EuroBasket. He will take the single available spot for naturalized players allowed by FIBA rules. In addition, the Cypriot passport will allow Olympiacos to use him in Greece’s Stoiximan GBL without dealing with league restrictions on foreign players in the game squad.

Awarded an automatic berth as one of the four EuroBasket hosts, Cyprus is currently competing in Group E of the Qualifiers. Following an 0-2 start, a home-and-away series versus France is part of the approaching international window of FIBA, from Nicosia on November 21 to Poitiers on November 24. The next window in March will complete the schedule with matchups against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia.

Following the Qualifiers, the draw to set up the final stage of the EuroBasket will be held in March. Similar to the remaining hosts, Finland, Latvia, and Poland, Cyprus will be granted the right to select a partner federation to be automatically placed in the same group of the preliminary round. In September, Cyprus will welcome a total of five more national teams in Group C, in Limassol.

In the 2024-25 campaign with the Reds, the former Georgia Tech standout has averaged 5.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, and 11.2 points per game in the Stoiximan GBL.

