Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

OKOGIE EMERGES AS SCORING THREAT AMID SUNS’ INJURY WOES
It is just 13 games into the new NBA season, but the injury bug has already hit the Phoenix Suns. One player who has benefitted from the absences of his teammates is Josh Okogie. The 26-year-old dealt with an injury of his own to start the campaign but is now playing an extended role. Kevin Durant is the biggest missing piece as he deals with a left calf strain, but he has since been joined on the sidelines by Bradley Beal, who is suffering from a similar injury. Jusuf Nurkic has missed a couple of games with an ankle sprain, whilst Grayson Allen has also sat out with a hamstring issue.
Okogie had been on the fringes of the rotation with Royce O’Neale, Ryan Dunn, and Allen ahead of him in the pecking order. The injuries to Durant and now Beal have seen different combinations used, including a starting lineup spot for the former Minnesota Timberwolves player. The absence of Allen has opened up a further lane. He has certainly taken advantage of this unlikely opportunity, averaging 11.4 points per game. In the last two games, he has scored 25 and 15 respectively, which coincides with the games Beal has missed. He was the team’s leading scorer in both.
OKOGIE THROWS DOWN POSTER DUNK ON MAVS’ GAFFORD
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie’s start to the season was delayed several games, but he needed just one possession to flash his athleticism with a poster dunk over Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford.
The dunk came just 17 seconds after he checked into his first game of the season on Friday, and it extended Phoenix’s lead over Dallas to 12.
The Suns won the first quarter, 36-26, and Okogie’s aggressive take to the rack set a tone that his squad wasn’t about to let up out of the break.
The guard was listed on the team’s first several injury reports with a right hamstring strain, and the hamstring looked plenty healthy as he got up for the dunk.
ALVARADO OUT FOR EXTENDED PERIOD WITH INJURY
The New Orleans Pelicans suffered another injury blow to their season, losing guard Jose Alvarado for six weeks due to a hamstring strain, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.
Alvarado suffered the injury in Monday’s home loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Pelicans’ fifth straight loss and dropping them to 3-8.
In a season ravaged by injuries, Pelicans are now without six key rotation players: Alvarado, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones and Jordan Hawkins.
Alvarado has had standout performances recently, posting 20-plus points and five assists in back-to-back games last week. He has averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals and shot 41.9% from 3-point range this month.
Another injury blow to New Orleans: Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is expected to miss six weeks due to a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN.
MOSES WRIGHT CONFIRMS JOINING CYPRUS FOR EUROBASKET
Moses Wright confirms the report about him playing with Cyprus and explains how the opportunity presented itself. The American-born big man describes how he experienced some exciting moments during and after the latest EuroLeague derby and reveals his good luck charm in those games.
Moses Wright sat out for the better part of the latest Greek derby between Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens and Olympiacos Piraeus for EuroLeague Round 8.
The American big man stepped on the OAKA glass floor for only three minutes, recording one assist and two missed field-goal attempts. However, he still relished Evan Fournier’s daggers down the stretch, which allowed the Reds to come out with their biggest win in the season so far (94-89).
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
EuroBasket #ProJackets Weekly Update
Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) led Olympiacos to an easy victory against the closely-ranked Promitheas (4-3) crushing them 106-66 in the Greek GBL on Sunday night. He scored 13 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in 24 minutes. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Olympiacos S.F.P. Piraeus (4-1) is placed second in the GBL. It was his team’s fifth consecutive victory in a row. But this is still an early stage of the season and everything may happen. Wright has relatively good stats this year 11.7ppg and 5.4rpg.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays in France) could not help one of league’s weakest teams JL Bourg en Bresse (5-3) in their last game. Despite Usher’s very good performance JL Bourg en Bresse lost 77-86 on the road to the second-ranked Hapoel Jerusalem. He was the top scorer with 22 points; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Usher’s third season in pro basketball. This year Usher averages 9.8ppg, 3.0rpg and 1.9apg in eight games he played so far.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, currently in the NBA), who plays in the NBA was not able to help the Phoenix Suns (9-4) in their game last Wednesday. Despite Okogie’s very good performance the Phoenix Suns (9-4) were crushed127-104 in Sacramento by the Kings. He was the top scorer with 25 points. Okogie also added 8 rebounds in 29 minutes. But the season just started, so everything may happen. Okogie has relatively good stats this year 10.5ppg, 4.3rpg and 1.2spg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays pro in Germany) led SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels to a victory against the closely-ranked Bamberg (2-6) 99-94 in the German BBL on Saturday night. He scored 20 points, had 4 rebounds and dished 5 assists; not bad, considering it’s only Devoe’s third season in pro basketball. SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels (7-1) is placed fifth in the BBL. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. It’s Devoe’s first year with the team. He has relatively good stats this season 14.9ppg, 3.5rpg, 3.6apg and 1.3spg in eight games.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in France) was not able to secure a victory for one of league’s weakest teams Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball (6-3) in their game last Sunday. Despite his good performance Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball was crushed97-65 in Paris by the higher-ranked Basket (#3). Moore scored 10 points in 24 minutes. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. This season Moore averages 6.2ppg and 5.3rpg.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, currently in Belgium) contributed to a Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen’s victory against the closely-ranked Belfius Mons-Hainaut 79-68 in the BNXT League last Saturday. Heath recorded 14 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists (made all of his six free throws). This year Heath averages 9.1ppg, 2.5rpg, 4.4apg and 1.3spg in eight games.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays pro in Turkey) led TED Ankara to a victory over the closely-ranked Final Spor 70-60 in the Turkish TBL (second division) on Friday night. Gueye was MVP of the game. He scored 13 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished 4 assists in 33 minutes. Gueye has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 15.6ppg, 8.2rpg, 2.8apg, 1.4bpg and 1.5spg.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, plays in Portugal) couldn’t help Esgueira in their game against Oliveirense in the Portuguese Liga Betclic, despite his very good performance in Saturday night’s game. Alston was the second best scorer with 22 points. He also added 4 rebounds. But his team was badly defeated by 16 points 93-77. Alston has relatively good stats this year 13.5ppg and 2.5rpg in four games.
James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, currently in Greece) couldn’t help Aris Midea in their game against Maroussi in the Greek GBL. Banks III scored 8 points in only 12 minutes. His team was edged 74-72. This season Banks III averages 3.0ppg and 3.7rpg.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain) couldn’t help MoraBanc Andorra in their game against UCAM in the Spanish Liga Endesa. Lammers recorded only 4 points. His team lost 71-83. This year Lammers averages 9.0ppg, 6.6rpg and 2.1bpg in seven games.
