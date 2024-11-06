Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Josh Okogie returns after a five-game injury absence … Jose Alvarado continues his solid play … Thaddeus Young says he’s not retired yet … Marcus Georges-Hunt playing well in China … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
OKOGIE RETURNS AFTER FIVE-GAME ABSENCE
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal was listed as questionable with a right elbow sprain for Saturday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center.
Josh Okogie was taken off the injury report after a hamstring strain delayed his start to the 2024-25 season for the first five games.
Beal has had a questionable designation for the last three games, and while he missed the first and third games of that stretch, he scored 15 points in 35 minutes during the second, a 109-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Okogie is entering his third season with Phoenix. He played in 132 games over the last two years and brings more of a defensive element to the Suns’ backcourt depth.
“I run very hard and I run very fast. So just being able to make sure my hamstring could take that. Not only to take it but sustain it.”
Josh Okogie back after missing 1st 5 games w/hamstring strain.
ALVARADO CONTINUES SOLID PLAY
Alvarado had 18 points (4-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound and six assists across 34 minutes during Monday’s 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Alvarado has struggled from the field over the past two games, going 7-for-26. However, he’s 9-for-9 from the charity stripe during those games and has contributed 13 assists to two turnovers. Alvarado should continue seeing an increased role for as long as CJ McCollum (thigh) and Dejounte Murray (hand) are sidelined, which should be at least another week and a half — likely longer. Fantasy managers can look to Alvarado as a solid source of assists and steals.
THADDEUS YOING NOT RETIRED YET
Thaddeus Young was drafted to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2007 when he was just 19 years old, now in 2024 he is an established 17-year veteran who has played for 8 different teams in the NBA. In a recent interview on the 2100 Podcast, Young rejected the idea that his playing career is over although he is not currently on an NBA roster.
When asked about his status in the league Thaddeus Young said:
“I’m enjoying everything. I’ve enjoyed everything that the league has had to offer and (I’m) still enjoying it to this day. Still enjoy playing the game. I’m still working out and training, getting myself ready for a season, even though I’m not on roster right now, but still getting myself ready because, you know, one of these teams might, might say, oh, we need a vet, or we need somebody else. I might get that phone call.
NBA NEWS: 17-Year NBA Vet & former Sixer Thaddeus Young says he’s still “ready for when a team calls” on the @2100Pod
GEORGES-HUNT NAMED CBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Shandong Heroes point guard Gao Shiyan and Marcus Georges-Hunt from the Sichuan Blue Whales were named Players of the Week in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Monday.
Georges-Hunt posted an average of 28.3 points, five rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals as Sichuan has notched two wins in a row. Notably, 12.7 of his average points during the week took place in the fourth quarter, making him indisputably the linchpin for Sichuan.
Gao led Shandong to a 2-1 record over the past week with an average of 23 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals, registering 52.8 percent on field shots, 47.6 percent on 3-pointers, and 91.3 percent on free throws. He tallied a career-high 43 points, including a clutch 3-pointer, as Shandong edged the Shenzhen Leopards 121-118 on October 24.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Experienced Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14, plays pro in China) led Fujian Sturgeons to a surprising victory over the tenth-ranked Jilin Tigers (4-4) 133-119 in the Chinese CBA in Tuesday night’s game. He was MVP of the game. Golden had a double-double by scoring 32 points and making 11 passes. He also added 6 rebounds in 26 minutes. Fujian Sturgeons (1-8) are placed 18th in the CBA. But this is still an early stage of the season and everything may happen. Golden has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 21.3ppg, 3.3rpg and 4.7apg in three games he played so far.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain) was the major contributor in a MoraBanc Andorra’s victory against the league outsider Coviran Granada (1-4) 87-71 in the Spanish Liga Endesa last Saturday. He scored 15 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and made 5 blocks. MoraBanc Andorra (3-2) is placed eighth in the Liga Endesa. But the season just started, so everything may happen. This year Lammers averages 9.6ppg, 7.8rpg, 2.0bpg and 1.2spg.
Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, currently in Greece), who plays in the Greek GBL could not help Olympiacos (7-3) in their last game. Despite Wright’s good performance Olympiacos lost 71-78 at home to the leading Panathinaikos. He recorded 14 points and blocked 2 shots in a mere 16 minutes. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. It’s Wright’s first year with the team. Wright has relatively good stats this season 13.3ppg and 5.0rpg in four games.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays pro in Germany) led SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels to an easy victory against the 12th-ranked Hamburg Towers (2-3) crushing them 96-75 in the German BBL in Saturday night’s game. Devoe scored 21 points, had 4 boards, dished 5 assists and stole 4 balls; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels (7-1) is placed fifth in the BBL. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. It’s Devoe’s first year with the team. Devoe has relatively good stats this season 13.5ppg, 3.2rpg, 3.5apg and 1.2spg.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays in China) led Sichuan Blue Whales to an easy victory against the ninth-ranked Golden Bulls (5-4) 122-107 in the Chinese CBA last Thursday. Georges-Hunt recorded 34 points (!!!), 8 assists and 3 steals (made all of his seven free throws) in 38 minutes. Sichuan Blue Whales (2-6) are placed 16th in the CBA. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. Georges-Hunt has very impressive stats this year 19.1ppg, 4.3rpg, 3.0apg and 1.3spg in eight games. He is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, currently in the NBA), who plays in the NBA was not able to help the New Orleans Pelicans (2-3) in their last game on Wednesday. Despite his very good performance the New Orleans Pelicans were defeated 104-89 on the road by the Golden State Warriors. Alvarado was the second best scorer with 16 points. He also added 5 rebounds, passed 4 assists and added 2 blocks. This season Alvarado averages 5.6ppg, 1.4rpg, 3.8apg and 1.4spg.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays pro in Turkey) led TED Ankara to a victory over the 16th-ranked Trabzonspor 73-69 in the Turkish TBL (second division) in Sunday night’s game. He was MVP of the game. Gueye had a double-double by scoring 20 points and getting 11 rebounds. He also added 3 assists in 39 minutes. Gueye has very impressive stats this year 16.4ppg, 9.1rpg, 2.9apg, 1.4bpg and 1.6spg in eight games.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays in France) was not able to secure a victory for JL Bourg en Bresse in their game against Aris Midea in the Eurocup. He scored 7 points, had 4 rebounds and dished 3 assists. His team was edged 91-88. This season Usher averages 7.2ppg, 3.2rpg and 1.8apg.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, currently in France) couldn’t help Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in their game against ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne Basket in the French Betclic ELITE ProA. Moore scored only 4 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 16 minutes. His team lost 63-77. This year Moore averages 5.2ppg and 6.2rpg in six games.
James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, plays pro in Greece) faced previously mentioned Jordan Usher in the Eurocup last game. Banks III managed to help Aris Midea Thessaloniki to win against the third-ranked JL Bourg 91-88. He scored only 4 points. This season Banks III averages 5.7ppg and 2.0rpg.
