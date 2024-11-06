Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Josh Okogie returns after a five-game injury absence … Jose Alvarado continues his solid play … Thaddeus Young says he’s not retired yet … Marcus Georges-Hunt playing well in China … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

OKOGIE RETURNS AFTER FIVE-GAME ABSENCE

Josh Okogie was taken off the injury report after a hamstring strain delayed his start to the 2024-25 season for the first five games.

Okogie is entering his third season with Phoenix. He played in 132 games over the last two years and brings more of a defensive element to the Suns’ backcourt depth.

Josh Okogie and Bol Bol people. Suns assistant Brent Barry commentary pregame. “Good D Bol.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/6w8L7YWIFc — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 3, 2024

“I run very hard and I run very fast. So just being able to make sure my hamstring could take that. Not only to take it but sustain it.” Josh Okogie back after missing 1st 5 games w/hamstring strain. Looks to bring energy, offensive boards. Suns last in offensive rebounds #Suns pic.twitter.com/8Qa7c8HtcB — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 2, 2024

ALVARADO CONTINUES SOLID PLAY

Alvarado had 18 points (4-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound and six assists across 34 minutes during Monday’s 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Alvarado has struggled from the field over the past two games, going 7-for-26. However, he’s 9-for-9 from the charity stripe during those games and has contributed 13 assists to two turnovers. Alvarado should continue seeing an increased role for as long as CJ McCollum (thigh) and Dejounte Murray (hand) are sidelined, which should be at least another week and a half — likely longer. Fantasy managers can look to Alvarado as a solid source of assists and steals.

Jose Alvarado putting in some extra work after making 1 of 7 3-pointers and going 3 of 12 from the floor tonight. He finished with 9 points and a team-high 7 assists in loss to Hawks. pic.twitter.com/UM3fTPPtjn — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) November 4, 2024

Jose Alvarado AT THE BUZZER 😤pic.twitter.com/ApaoghGrNC — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) November 4, 2024

THADDEUS YOING NOT RETIRED YET

Thaddeus Young was drafted to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2007 when he was just 19 years old, now in 2024 he is an established 17-year veteran who has played for 8 different teams in the NBA. In a recent interview on the 2100 Podcast, Young rejected the idea that his playing career is over although he is not currently on an NBA roster.

When asked about his status in the league Thaddeus Young said:

“I’m enjoying everything. I’ve enjoyed everything that the league has had to offer and (I’m) still enjoying it to this day. Still enjoy playing the game. I’m still working out and training, getting myself ready for a season, even though I’m not on roster right now, but still getting myself ready because, you know, one of these teams might, might say, oh, we need a vet, or we need somebody else. I might get that phone call.

NBA NEWS: 17-Year NBA Vet & former Sixer Thaddeus Young says he’s still “ready for when a team calls” on the @2100Pod Full episode here: https://t.co/h4VdSp9TiM pic.twitter.com/NJ2TI5GdJV — jason n. peters | back in philly (@JPeters2100) October 29, 2024

GEORGES-HUNT NAMED CBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Shandong Heroes point guard Gao Shiyan and Marcus Georges-Hunt from the Sichuan Blue Whales were named Players of the Week in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Monday.

Georges-Hunt posted an average of 28.3 points, five rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals as Sichuan has notched two wins in a row. Notably, 12.7 of his average points during the week took place in the fourth quarter, making him indisputably the linchpin for Sichuan.

Gao led Shandong to a 2-1 record over the past week with an average of 23 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals, registering 52.8 percent on field shots, 47.6 percent on 3-pointers, and 91.3 percent on free throws. He tallied a career-high 43 points, including a clutch 3-pointer, as Shandong edged the Shenzhen Leopards 121-118 on October 24.

