Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado has carved out a successful NBA career based on relentlessness … Is Alvarado’s offense underrated? … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
ALVARADO HAS CARVED OUT SUCCESSFUL NBA CAREER ON RELENTLESSNESS
While listening to 6-foot point guard Jose Alvarado describe his approach to basketball, it’s easy to recognize why he’s one of the NBA’s most relatable players – and exceptionally popular in New Orleans. It’s easy to understand why when he’s on the floor, the fourth-year pro is always a tightly-wound bundle of energy. He’s seemingly everywhere on the hardwood at once, much to the chagrin of opposing ballhandlers who let their concentration slip for even a split-second.
“That’s the only way I’m going to stay here,” Alvarado explained of how relentlessness is mandatory for him to remain employed in the NBA. “But it’s also just who I am. I’m not the type of guy that can just play ‘cool’ or think that only my skills will make a difference. I don’t stick out like that (as a player). I think this is how I got here, and it’s how I will stay. (I have to) be who I am – gritty, go out there with energy. That’s who I am.”
“What I respect most about Jose’s game is he fears no man,” new teammate and fellow Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray said. “Heart over height for a guy like him. Obviously he wasn’t blessed to be 6-foot-5, 6-7 or whatever, but he has the heart of a lion. I appreciate the way Jose approaches the game and how he plays the game. He doesn’t take anything for granted.”
THE MISUNDERSTOOD BRILLIANCE OF JOSE ALVARADO
Ask an NBA fan about Jose Alvarado, and chances are the first thing they bring up is his defense.
And for good reason. The Puerto Rican guard who’s generously listed at 6-feet tall has made a name for himself in the basketball world over the past half decade as one of the sports’ preeminent pests. He was named the 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year while playing at Georgia Tech, and he burst onto the NBA scene in 2022 with a trademark defensive move that has likewise become his official nickname — Grand Theft Alvarado.
Only T.J. McConnell and his backcourt inbounds pass steals rival Alvarado in the pure annoyance he causes the opponent.
New Orleans rightfully rewarded Alvarado with a new contract before the 2024-25 season started, inking the former undrafted free agent to a two-year, $9 million extension. A meager deal by the lofty standards of the NBA, but life-changing money all the same.
But what if I told you that the offensive value Alvarado brings to the Pelicans is severely underrated, while the good he brings on defense is probably a tad overhyped?
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Out of NOWHERE 🫢
Only love between @gianlary5 and Moses Wright ❤️
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece)
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays in France)
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, currently in Turkey)
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays pro in France)
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain)
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, currently in Germany)
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, plays pro in Greece)
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays in Belgium)
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, currently in Mexico)
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23, plays pro in Romania)
Other former Georgia Tech players who play in pro basketball:
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Parnu in Estonian KML
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) played for Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli in Turkish BSL
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) signed for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) played for Ahly Benghazi in Libyan D1
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay
