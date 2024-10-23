Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado has carved out a successful NBA career based on relentlessness … Is Alvarado’s offense underrated? … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

ALVARADO HAS CARVED OUT SUCCESSFUL NBA CAREER ON RELENTLESSNESS

While listening to 6-foot point guard Jose Alvarado describe his approach to basketball, it’s easy to recognize why he’s one of the NBA’s most relatable players – and exceptionally popular in New Orleans. It’s easy to understand why when he’s on the floor, the fourth-year pro is always a tightly-wound bundle of energy. He’s seemingly everywhere on the hardwood at once, much to the chagrin of opposing ballhandlers who let their concentration slip for even a split-second.

“That’s the only way I’m going to stay here,” Alvarado explained of how relentlessness is mandatory for him to remain employed in the NBA. “But it’s also just who I am. I’m not the type of guy that can just play ‘cool’ or think that only my skills will make a difference. I don’t stick out like that (as a player). I think this is how I got here, and it’s how I will stay. (I have to) be who I am – gritty, go out there with energy. That’s who I am.”

“What I respect most about Jose’s game is he fears no man,” new teammate and fellow Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray said. “Heart over height for a guy like him. Obviously he wasn’t blessed to be 6-foot-5, 6-7 or whatever, but he has the heart of a lion. I appreciate the way Jose approaches the game and how he plays the game. He doesn’t take anything for granted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOSE ALVARADO 🇵🇷🥷🏼 (@therealgta)

THE MISUNDERSTOOD BRILLIANCE OF JOSE ALVARADO

Ask an NBA fan about Jose Alvarado, and chances are the first thing they bring up is his defense.

And for good reason. The Puerto Rican guard who’s generously listed at 6-feet tall has made a name for himself in the basketball world over the past half decade as one of the sports’ preeminent pests. He was named the 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year while playing at Georgia Tech, and he burst onto the NBA scene in 2022 with a trademark defensive move that has likewise become his official nickname — Grand Theft Alvarado.

Only T.J. McConnell and his backcourt inbounds pass steals rival Alvarado in the pure annoyance he causes the opponent.

New Orleans rightfully rewarded Alvarado with a new contract before the 2024-25 season started, inking the former undrafted free agent to a two-year, $9 million extension. A meager deal by the lofty standards of the NBA, but life-changing money all the same.

But what if I told you that the offensive value Alvarado brings to the Pelicans is severely underrated, while the good he brings on defense is probably a tad overhyped?