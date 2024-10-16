Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Defensive metrics are imperfect, but Okogie has been elite in every notable defensive category in The BBall Index’s database over the last two years for a reason. From on-ball perimeter defense and ball-screen navigation to off-ball chaser and block rate on contests, Okogie has ranked near the top of the league in every single defensive category over the last two seasons:

Make no mistake about it, Okogie is still a superb defender. The eye test confirms his nonstop level of activity on that end, as well as his ability to stick with premier ball-handlers in the backcourt.

Over the next nine days, we’re going through our Suns season preview series, one-by-one, for all 17 players on the roster. That includes both a written piece for the avid readers (hello there!) and a video breakdown for the visual learners.

Namely, is this finally the year where he can just be passable enough on the offensive end so that the Phoenix Suns can reap the full benefits of his outstanding defense?

New season, new contract, new coach…but many of the same questions remain for Josh Okogie .

EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update

Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC

Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) led Olympiacos to a victory over the ninth-ranked Aris Midea (0-2) crushing them 102-72 in the Greek GBL on Sunday night. He was MVP of the game. Wright scored 23 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 23 minutes. Olympiacos S.F.P. Piraeus (7-3) is placed fifth in the GBL. But this is still an early stage of the season and everything may happen. Wright has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 16.5ppg and 5.5rpg.

Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays in France) contributed to a JL Bourg en Bresse’s victory against one of league’s weakest teams Limoges CSP Elite (0-4) 74-70 in the French Betclic ELITE ProA in Saturday night’s game. He recorded 12 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. JL Bourg en Bresse (4-0) is placed first in the Betclic ELITE ProA. So far his team won all four games in the Regular Season. But the season just started, so everything may happen. This year Usher averages 9.3ppg, 2.8rpg and 2.0apg in four games he played so far.

Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, currently in Turkey) was the major contributor in a TED Ankara’s victory against the 15th-ranked Bodrum (2-4) 81-76 in the Turkish TBL (second division) last Saturday. Gueye recorded a double-double by scoring 24 points and getting 14 rebounds. He also added 5 assists and 2 blocks in 39 minutes. TED Kolejliler Ankara (3-3) is placed 11th in the TBL. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. This season Gueye has very high stats. He averages 16.0ppg, 8.8rpg, 3.2apg, 1.5bpg and 2.2spg.

Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays pro in France). Moore could not help one of league’s weakest teams Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball (1-1) to beat Pinar Karsiyaka (1-1) in the Basketball Champions League. He scored 8 points. Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball lost 74-84 on the road to the second-ranked Pinar Karsiyaka. There are only four games left until the end of the Basketball Champions League Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. It’s Moore’s first season with the team. Moore has relatively good stats this year 10.5ppg and 4.5rpg in two games.

Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain) helped MoraBanc Andorra win their game against the closely-ranked Coruna (0-2) crushing them 112-87 in the Spanish Liga Endesa in Saturday night’s game. Lammers scored 8 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 27 minutes. MoraBanc Andorra (2-1) is placed eighth in the Liga Endesa. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. It’s Lammers’ first year with the team. This season he averages 8.0ppg, 6.7rpg and 1.3apg.

Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, currently in Germany) was the main contributor in a SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels’ surprising victory against the seventh-ranked EnBW Ludwigsburg 85-77 in the German BBL last Friday. He was MVP of the game. Devoe recorded 20 points and grabbed 4 rebounds (made all of his eight free throws). He has very impressive stats this year 21.0ppg, 5.0rpg, 4.5apg and 1.5spg in two games.

James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, plays pro in Greece) helped his Greek team Aris Midea win their game against the closely-ranked Lietkabelis 92-74 in the Eurocup on Tuesday night. He scored 9 points in only 14 minutes. This season Banks III averages 6.5ppg and 2.0rpg.

Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays in Belgium) was not able to help Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in their game against Kortrijk in the BNXT League. Heath scored 6 points. His team was crushed by 23 points 108-85. This year he averages 8.3ppg, 3.3apg and 1.3spg in three games.

Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, currently in Mexico), who plays in the Mexican LNBP (second division) was not able to secure a victory for one of league’s weakest teams Dorados de Chihuahua (18-13) in their game last Friday. Despite his very good performance Dorados de Chihuahua was defeated 81-76 in Aguascalientes by the higher-ranked Panteras (#5). Mitchell was the second best scorer with 17 points. He also added 9 rebounds and 2 blocks in 22 minutes. Mitchell has relatively good stats this season 13.8ppg, 7.6rpg and 1.6apg.

Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23, plays pro in Romania) couldn’t help Craiova in their game against Brasov in the Romanian Liga Nationala. Howard recorded 7 points. His team was edged 78-76. This year he averages 6.3ppg and 4.3rpg in four games.

Other former Georgia Tech players who play in pro basketball:

Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa

Jose Alvarado (6'0"-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA

Josh Okogie (6'4"-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA

Thaddeus Young (6'8"-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA

Brandon Alston (6'5"-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Parnu in Estonian KML

Avi Schafer (6'9"-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League

Glen Rice Jr. (6'6"-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB

Ja'von Franklin (6'7"-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) played for Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli in Turkish BSL

Derrick Favors (6'10"-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League

Marcus Georges-Hunt (6'5"-F-1994, played in 2012-16) signed for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA

Evan Jester (6'7"-F-1999, played in 2017-19) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA

Trae Golden (6'3"-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) played for Ahly Benghazi in Libyan D1

Gani Lawal (6'9"-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay

Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.