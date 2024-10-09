Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The man behind non-stop … Josh Okogie enjoys productive pre-season opener … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

THE MAN BEHIND NON-STOP

Josh Okogie’s mid-level contract might be their best route to adding depth, with the Phoenix Suns capped out and limited by the second apron. I know you’ve thought about it. That contract looks like it was designed for this…wasn’t it?

While he’s beloved for his energy and hustle, let’s discuss whether packaging Okogie with their remaining picks could yield a more impactful return—and whether it’s even necessary so early in the season.

However, it would be remiss of me to discuss the contract only without looking at the man behind the money.

Did you know? Josh Okogie is more than just a Phoenix Suns player—he’s a man with a heart as big as his hustle.

Spending the off-season back in Snellville, Georgia, at his old stomping grounds [Shiloh High School, Snellville, Georgia], Josh hosted his second annual “Non-Stop Summer Carnival.”

It’s in the name: “Non-Stop.” He’s not just a player who doesn’t quit on the court but someone who doesn’t stop giving back, either. And that, right there, makes this upcoming trade talk feel bittersweet—contrived even.

But let’s not kid ourselves: Okogie’s heartwarming community work is only part of the equation. In the cruel, numbers-first world of NBA roster management, his shiny new $8.25 million contract has Suns fans wondering if Non-Stop’s run in Phoenix will soon end. [You wanted me to say stop, didn’t you?].

The big question is: was this contract designed to keep him here, or is it bait for some trade deadline drama?

More from Bright Side of the Sun

Not only is Josh Okogie the Suns’ best on ball defender, he’s one of the only players that is early and impactful with this kind of weak side rotation One of the biggest Suns what-if guys I can remember with what he could be if he could stay on the court on offense pic.twitter.com/g2hw7rAcMd — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) October 7, 2024

The Block.

The Steal.

The Dunk. Still not over this insane play from @CallMe_NonStop 🤯#NBADefenseWeek pic.twitter.com/ndMVe6O7Ah — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 4, 2024

OKOGIE LEADS BENCH WITH 15 POINTS

From CBS Sports

Okogie finished Sunday’s 118-114 preseason win over the Lakers with 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 16 minutes.

Okogie was the leading scorer for the Suns on Sunday, and he was responsible for three of the team’s eight steals during the win. Okogie saw his production dip during the 2023-24 campaign, but he opted to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with Phoenix in July. He’ll aim to carve out a larger, more consistent role off the bench in his third season with the Suns.