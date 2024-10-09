Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The man behind non-stop … Josh Okogie enjoys productive pre-season opener … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
THE MAN BEHIND NON-STOP
Josh Okogie’s mid-level contract might be their best route to adding depth, with the Phoenix Suns capped out and limited by the second apron. I know you’ve thought about it. That contract looks like it was designed for this…wasn’t it?
While he’s beloved for his energy and hustle, let’s discuss whether packaging Okogie with their remaining picks could yield a more impactful return—and whether it’s even necessary so early in the season.
However, it would be remiss of me to discuss the contract only without looking at the man behind the money.
Did you know? Josh Okogie is more than just a Phoenix Suns player—he’s a man with a heart as big as his hustle.
Spending the off-season back in Snellville, Georgia, at his old stomping grounds [Shiloh High School, Snellville, Georgia], Josh hosted his second annual “Non-Stop Summer Carnival.”
It’s in the name: “Non-Stop.” He’s not just a player who doesn’t quit on the court but someone who doesn’t stop giving back, either. And that, right there, makes this upcoming trade talk feel bittersweet—contrived even.
But let’s not kid ourselves: Okogie’s heartwarming community work is only part of the equation. In the cruel, numbers-first world of NBA roster management, his shiny new $8.25 million contract has Suns fans wondering if Non-Stop’s run in Phoenix will soon end. [You wanted me to say stop, didn’t you?].
The big question is: was this contract designed to keep him here, or is it bait for some trade deadline drama?
Not only is Josh Okogie the Suns’ best on ball defender, he’s one of the only players that is early and impactful with this kind of weak side rotation
One of the biggest Suns what-if guys I can remember with what he could be if he could stay on the court on offense pic.twitter.com/g2hw7rAcMd
— Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) October 7, 2024
The Block.
The Steal.
The Dunk.
Still not over this insane play from @CallMe_NonStop 🤯#NBADefenseWeek pic.twitter.com/ndMVe6O7Ah
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 4, 2024
OKOGIE LEADS BENCH WITH 15 POINTS
Okogie finished Sunday’s 118-114 preseason win over the Lakers with 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 16 minutes.
Okogie was the leading scorer for the Suns on Sunday, and he was responsible for three of the team’s eight steals during the win. Okogie saw his production dip during the 2023-24 campaign, but he opted to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with Phoenix in July. He’ll aim to carve out a larger, more consistent role off the bench in his third season with the Suns.
Pen 🖊️ it Please! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3vCqoIUICS
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) October 9, 2024
No. 4 will hang in the rafters on Nov. 15.
🆚 UGA
🆓 Rally Towels for first 𝟮,𝟬𝟬𝟬 fans
📰 https://t.co/1N0tFZDZje
🎟️ https://t.co/HSJgGP8xPT@Dennis3DScott | #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/JxB0Ff9mKG
— Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) October 3, 2024
#LeaveIt 24/25 Season!
ShootersParadise!
Shooters Shoot! ❤️👍🏾🏀🔥🙏@StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/Pp6DrtkDb5
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) September 30, 2024
Jose Alvarado warming up ahead of preseason the matchup against Orlando.
The #Pelicans and Alvarado just agreed to a contract extension just a week ago. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/dTd3OIIkqJ
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) October 7, 2024
The amazing basketball journey of Jose Alvarado will continue in New Orleans after agreeing to a new a contract with the Pelicans.
Alvarado called his mom and dad, wife and kids, then shed a tear after signing his new deal. pic.twitter.com/mVZ0Uw6IuX
— Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 1, 2024
Michael Devoe (2022 PIT MVP, Georgia Tech) led all scorers with 29 points (8-15 FG, 11-14 FT) for Weissenfels (Germany) in a loss to Heidelberg. Devoe played for Phoenix Suns in NBA Summer League and played for Memphis and Salt Lake City in the NBA G League last season. @GTMBB
— P.I.T. (@PIT_Basketball) October 4, 2024
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays pro in France) led Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball to a victory against the 12th-ranked Sluc Nancy (1-2) 104-96 in the French Betclic ELITE ProA in Sunday night’s game. He had a double-double by scoring 12 points and getting 11 rebounds. Moore also added 3 assists in 28 minutes. Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball (3-0) is placed second in the Betclic ELITE ProA. So far his team won all three games in the Regular Season. But this is still an early stage of the season and everything may happen. This year Moore averages 5.7ppg, 5.7rpg and 1.3apg in three games he played so far.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays in France) contributed to an easy victory against the sixth-ranked Umana Venezia (1-2) crushing them 88-66 in the Eurocup last Tuesday. Usher scored 8 points, had 5 rebounds and dished 3 assists. JL Bourg en Bresse (3-0) is placed first in the Eurocup. So far his team won all three games in the Regular Season. But the season just started, so everything may happen. This year Usher averages 7.3ppg, 4.0rpg, 2.0apg and 1.3spg.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, currently in Germany), who plays in the German BBL could not help SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels (1-3) in their last game. Despite Devoe’s very good performance SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels lost 93-108 on the road to the leading MLP Academics Heidelberg. He was the top scorer with 29 points. Devoe also added 3 assists in 34 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. It was SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels’ third consecutive loss in a row. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. Devoe has relatively good stats this year 12.5ppg, 2.8rpg and 2.8apg in four games.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain) contributed to a MoraBanc Andorra’s victory against the 16th-ranked Baskonia (0-2) 95-91 in the Spanish Liga Endesa in Saturday night’s game. Lammers scored 10 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and made 3 blocks. MoraBanc Andorra (1-1) is placed ninth in the Liga Endesa. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. It’s Lammers’ first year with the team. This season he averages 8.0ppg, 7.5rpg and 1.5bpg.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays in Turkey) was the major contributor in a TED Ankara’s victory against the closely-ranked Balikesir BBS (1-3) 84-73 in the Turkish TBL (second division) last Saturday. He recorded 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in 31 minutes. TED Kolejliler Ankara (1-3) is placed 13th in the TBL. It was his team’s first victory after three consecutive loses. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. It’s Gueye’s first year with the team. Gueye has relatively good stats this season 13.8ppg, 8.0rpg, 2.5apg, 1.3bpg and 2.0spg in four games.
Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, currently in Greece), who plays in Greece was not able to help Olympiacos (0-1) in their last game on Friday. Despite his very good performance Olympiacos was defeated 82-71 in Istanbul by the much higher-ranked Fenerbahce (#7). Wright was the top scorer with 15 points. He also added 7 rebounds. It was his first game for Olympiacos this season.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) helped his Belgian team Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen win their game against the closely-ranked Zwolle crushing them 92-69 in the BNXT League in Saturday night’s game. He recorded 13 points and added 5 passes in 27 minutes. This year Heath averages 9.5ppg and 4.0apg in two games.
James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, plays in Greece) helped his Greek team Aris Midea win their game against the closely-ranked Lietkabelis 92-74 in the Eurocup last Tuesday. Banks III scored 9 points. This season he averages 7.3ppg and 2.0rpg.
Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19, currently in Japan) managed to help SeaHorses Mikawa in a victory against the fifth-ranked Robots 75-60 in the Japanese B1 League on Sunday night. He scored only 4 points in 9 minutes on the court. This year Schafer averages 2.0ppg and 1.5rpg in two games. He is a naturalized Japanese.
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, plays pro in Mexico) led Dorados de Chihuahua to a 3-point victory over the sixth-ranked Plateros 82-79 in the Mexican LNBP (second division) in Friday night’s game. He was MVP of the game. Mitchell recorded 19 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. He has relatively good stats this season 14.1ppg, 7.6rpg and 1.5apg.
Former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Parnu in Estonian KML
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) played for Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli in Turkish BSL
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) signed for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) signed for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) played for Ahly Benghazi in Libyan D1
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.