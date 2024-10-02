Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado received a two-year contract extension from the Pelicans … Josh Okogie throws cold water on trade rumors … James Banks III, Moses Wright showing out in Greece … Marcus Georges-Hunt reportedly heading for China … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

PENGUINS EXTEND JOSE ALVARADO

From ESPN.com

The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a two-year, $9 million extension with guard Jose Alvarado, sources confirmed to ESPN’s Bobby Marks on Saturday.

Alvarado, 26, had one year and $1.9 million left on his deal and now will be signed with the Pelicans through the 2025-26 season with a player option for 2026-27.

The 6-foot spark plug has become a fan favorite for his relentless energy and hustle on the court with the Pelicans, a team he’s been with the past three years. Alvarado initially joined New Orleans on a two-way contract in 2021 after a four-year career at Georgia Tech.

Last season, Alvarado averaged 7.1 points and 2.1 assists per game across 56 games for the Pelicans, and he finished sixth in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year voting.

This year, he’s expected to slot in behind Dejounte Murray — who arrived in New Orleans in a trade back in June from the Atlanta Hawks — as the team’s second-unit point guard.

The Pelicans are looking to make the playoffs for the second straight year for the first time since the 2008-09 season and just the third time in their 23 years in the Big Easy.

From undrafted in 2021 to a two-way deal and a guaranteed spot, Jose Alvarado secures $16 million in total three years into his NBA career. https://t.co/oaxsThoXxG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2024

Jose Alvarado appreciation post pic.twitter.com/mdOXvKoDHT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 24, 2024

JOSH OKOGIE DAMPENS TRADE RUMORS AT MEDIA DAY

This offseason the Suns surprisingly brought back Josh Okogie – a free agent – on a two-year, $16 million deal. The reasoning for this on the outside at least, appeared obvious. Bring Okogie back on a team-friendly deal, then flip him down the road for another player.

The Suns are in the second apron, and so can’t take back more money than they send out in any trades right now. Which was why Okogie’s deal was a nice move, it allowed them to access players they wouldn’t normally have been able to trade for as a result of having him on their books. With the deal slightly front-loaded as well, in theory it becomes even easier to move next season.

Okogie though appeared to have other ideas, as he told the media that “I love Phoenix, the community, the fans, the people, the organization… I wanted to see if there was a way to make it work, and apparently the feeling is mutual on both sides.” That… does not sound like a guy who thinks he is being traded anytime soon.

MOSES WRIGHT HELPS OLYMPIAKOS TO TITLE OF GREEK SUPER CUP

Olympiacos Piraeus win 3rd consecutive Greek Super Cup final after beating Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens 85-86 [16-21, 22-24, 24-18, 23-23].

Olympiacos led for more than 35 minutes but never had a lead bigger than 9 points.

Sasha Vezenkov guided Olympiacos to their first trophy this season with 20 points in his first Greek Derby since returning from the NBA.

Tyler Dorsey was on fire with 19 points, Filip Petrusev had another outstanding match with 18 points and 8 rebounds.

Marius Grigonis gave everything tonight and was Panathianikos’ top scorer with 19 points.

Kostas Sloukas and Kendrick Nunn gave more outside firepower with 18 and 15 points respectively, Jerian Grant scored 12, Mathias Lessort was near a double-double performance with 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Olympiacos Piraeus: Sasha Vezenkov 20 (6/12 FG), Tyler Dorsey 19 (4/6 3PT), Filip Petrusev 18 (8 REB), Moses Wright 9 (6 REB)

Moses Wright threw it down with such power, he even broke the rim 😳 pic.twitter.com/nn1B8hPHsc — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 29, 2024

JAMES BANKS HAS A MOMENT FOR ARIS MIDEA

MARCUS GEORGES-HUNT HEADED FOR CHINA

Ex-Timberwolves player Marcus Georges-Hunt has signed with Chinese team Sichuan Blue Whales for the 2024-25 season, according to HoopsHype.com.