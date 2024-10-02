Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado received a two-year contract extension from the Pelicans … Josh Okogie throws cold water on trade rumors … James Banks III, Moses Wright showing out in Greece … Marcus Georges-Hunt reportedly heading for China … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
PENGUINS EXTEND JOSE ALVARADO
From ESPN.com
The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a two-year, $9 million extension with guard Jose Alvarado, sources confirmed to ESPN’s Bobby Marks on Saturday.
Alvarado, 26, had one year and $1.9 million left on his deal and now will be signed with the Pelicans through the 2025-26 season with a player option for 2026-27.
The 6-foot spark plug has become a fan favorite for his relentless energy and hustle on the court with the Pelicans, a team he’s been with the past three years. Alvarado initially joined New Orleans on a two-way contract in 2021 after a four-year career at Georgia Tech.
Last season, Alvarado averaged 7.1 points and 2.1 assists per game across 56 games for the Pelicans, and he finished sixth in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year voting.
This year, he’s expected to slot in behind Dejounte Murray — who arrived in New Orleans in a trade back in June from the Atlanta Hawks — as the team’s second-unit point guard.
The Pelicans are looking to make the playoffs for the second straight year for the first time since the 2008-09 season and just the third time in their 23 years in the Big Easy.
From undrafted in 2021 to a two-way deal and a guaranteed spot, Jose Alvarado secures $16 million in total three years into his NBA career. https://t.co/oaxsThoXxG
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2024
Jose Alvarado appreciation post
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 24, 2024
JOSH OKOGIE DAMPENS TRADE RUMORS AT MEDIA DAY
This offseason the Suns surprisingly brought back Josh Okogie – a free agent – on a two-year, $16 million deal. The reasoning for this on the outside at least, appeared obvious. Bring Okogie back on a team-friendly deal, then flip him down the road for another player.
The Suns are in the second apron, and so can’t take back more money than they send out in any trades right now. Which was why Okogie’s deal was a nice move, it allowed them to access players they wouldn’t normally have been able to trade for as a result of having him on their books. With the deal slightly front-loaded as well, in theory it becomes even easier to move next season.
Okogie though appeared to have other ideas, as he told the media that “I love Phoenix, the community, the fans, the people, the organization… I wanted to see if there was a way to make it work, and apparently the feeling is mutual on both sides.” That… does not sound like a guy who thinks he is being traded anytime soon.
MOSES WRIGHT HELPS OLYMPIAKOS TO TITLE OF GREEK SUPER CUP
Olympiacos Piraeus win 3rd consecutive Greek Super Cup final after beating Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens 85-86 [16-21, 22-24, 24-18, 23-23].
Olympiacos led for more than 35 minutes but never had a lead bigger than 9 points.
Sasha Vezenkov guided Olympiacos to their first trophy this season with 20 points in his first Greek Derby since returning from the NBA.
Tyler Dorsey was on fire with 19 points, Filip Petrusev had another outstanding match with 18 points and 8 rebounds.
Marius Grigonis gave everything tonight and was Panathianikos’ top scorer with 19 points.
Kostas Sloukas and Kendrick Nunn gave more outside firepower with 18 and 15 points respectively, Jerian Grant scored 12, Mathias Lessort was near a double-double performance with 11 points and 8 rebounds.
Olympiacos Piraeus: Sasha Vezenkov 20 (6/12 FG), Tyler Dorsey 19 (4/6 3PT), Filip Petrusev 18 (8 REB), Moses Wright 9 (6 REB)
Moses Wright threw it down with such power, he even broke the rim 😳 pic.twitter.com/nn1B8hPHsc
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 29, 2024
JAMES BANKS HAS A MOMENT FOR ARIS MIDEA
JAMES BANKS POSTER 😤@1jamesbanks | #ProJackets 🐝pic.twitter.com/Y2ABf4SsIc
— Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) September 26, 2024
MARCUS GEORGES-HUNT HEADED FOR CHINA
Ex-Timberwolves player Marcus Georges-Hunt has signed with Chinese team Sichuan Blue Whales for the 2024-25 season, according to HoopsHype.com.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Thankful. pic.twitter.com/b7Cf4zDKhP
— Jose Alvarado (@AlvaradoJose15) October 1, 2024
Pretty good off-season for the guys 💰@AlvaradoJose15@CallMe_NonStop#ProJackets 🐝 pic.twitter.com/DEkmCjXVhs
— Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) September 29, 2024
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in France) contributed to an easy victory against the closely-ranked Hamburg Towers (0-1) crushing them 100-80 in the Eurocup in Tuesday night’s game. He recorded 8 points in 27 minutes. It was his first game for JL Bourg en Bresse this season. His team is placed 14th in the Eurocup. But this is still an early stage of the season and everything may happen.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays in Turkey) could not help TED Ankara (0-3) in their last game on Saturday. Despite his good performance the bottom-ranked TED Ankara was defeated 74-65 on the road by the much higher-ranked Cedi Osman (#5). Gueye scored 12 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. But the season just started, so everything may happen. Gueye has relatively good stats this year 12.7ppg, 9.3rpg, 2.3apg, 1.3bpg and 1.7spg.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, currently in Germany) was not able to help SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels in their game against Seawolves (2-0) in the German BBL, despite his very good performance last Sunday. He recorded 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in 27 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Devoe’s third season in pro basketball. But the bottom-ranked SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels was edged87-84 in Rostock by the leading Seawolves. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. This year Devoe averages 7.0ppg, 3.5rpg and 3.0apg in two games he played so far.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays pro in France) managed to help Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball to win against the closely-ranked Le Mans (2-0) 83-69 in the French Betclic ELITE ProA in Saturday night’s game. Moore scored only 2 points. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball (2-0) is placed third in the Betclic ELITE ProA. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. It’s Moore’s first year with the team. This season he averages 2.5ppg and 3.0rpg.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain) was not able to secure a victory for MoraBanc Andorra (0-1) in their game against Gran Canaria (1-0) in the Spanish Liga Endesa. He recorded 6 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in 24 minutes. It was his first game for MoraBanc Andorra this season. MoraBanc Andorra was badly defeated91-71 in Las Palmas by the higher-ranked (#4) Gran Canaria. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen.
James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, currently in Greece) couldn’t help Aris Midea in their game against Umana Venezia in the Eurocup. He recorded 9 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. It was his first game for Aris Midea this season. His team was badly defeated by 20 points 95-75.
Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23, plays pro in Romania) contributed to a 1-point Craiova’s victory against the seventh-ranked Dinamo Bucuresti 71-70 in the Romanian Liga Nationala in Friday night’s game. He scored 8 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 18 minutes. This year Howard averages 8.0ppg and 5.5rpg in two games.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays in Belgium) contributed to a Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen’s surprising victory against the fourth-ranked Oostende 79-75 in the BNXT League last Saturday. Heath scored 6 points and added 3 assists. It was his first game for Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen this season.
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, currently in Mexico) led Dorados de Chihuahua to a victory against the 12th-ranked Freseras 76-68 in the Mexican LNBP (second division) on Sunday night. He scored 12 points, had 9 rebounds and dished 3 assists in a mere 18 minutes. Mitchell has relatively good stats this year 14.2ppg, 7.6rpg and 1.5apg in 25 games.
Former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Parnu in Estonian KML
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) signed for Olympiacos in Greek GBL
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) played for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Glen Rice, Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Cocodrilos in Venezuelan SPB
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) played for Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli in Turkish BSL
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) signed for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) played for Ahly Benghazi in Libyan D1
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.