Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

After completing his NCAA career split between Texas and Georgia Tech, Banks spent the 2020-21 season with Hapoel Be’er Sheva to launch his professional career, before focusing on the G League over the next three years. From the Birmingham Squadron and Texas Legends, he tallied 5.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest over 46 appearances as a member of the Maine Celtics last season.

Approaching tipoff for the 2024-25 installment of the BKT EuroCup and domestic competitions in Greece, Aris Midea penned 26-year-old James Banks III to a one-year contract.

HBD MIGHTY MOUSE! The 5’10” Damon Stoudamire was booed on Draft Night because Raptors fans wanted Ed O’Bannon as the franchise’s first ever draft pick. @Iambiggie503 ended up winning Rookie Of The Year averaging 19/9/4. pic.twitter.com/JfgM0zXGXi

EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update

Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC

Experienced Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12, plays pro in Venezuela) could not help Cocodrilos (10-2) in their last game. Despite his very good performance the second-placed Cocodrilos (10-2) was badly defeated95-76 in a derby game by the leading Gladiadores in the Final Group. Rice Jr. was the top scorer with 16 points. He also added 4 rebounds in 23 minutes. There are only two games left until the end of the Final Stage. So now every game will be critical. It’s Rice Jr.’s first season with the team. Rice Jr. has relatively good stats this year 11.6ppg, 5.0rpg and 1.1apg in seven games he played so far.

Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, plays in Mexico) led Dorados de Chihuahua to a victory against the sixth-ranked Diablos (10-6) 85-79 in the Mexican LNBP (second division) last Thursday. Mitchell recorded 13 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. Dorados de Chihuahua (11-3) is placed first in the LNBP. It was his team’s seventh consecutive victory in a row. Mitchell has relatively good stats this season 13.8ppg, 7.6rpg and 1.6apg. .

Former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:

Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA

(6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA

(6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA

(6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Parnu in Estonian KML

(6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Parnu in Estonian KML Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) signed for Olympiacos in Greek GBL

(6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) signed for Olympiacos in Greek GBL Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) signed for MoraBanc Andorra in Spanish Liga Endesa

(6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) signed for MoraBanc Andorra in Spanish Liga Endesa Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) played for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League

(6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) played for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa

(6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) signed for Aris Midea in Greek GBL

(6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) signed for Aris Midea in Greek GBL Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) played for Shabab Al Ahli in UAE ULB

(6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) played for Shabab Al Ahli in UAE ULB Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) signed for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in French Betclic ELITE ProA

(6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) signed for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in French Betclic ELITE ProA Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) signed for TED Ankara in Turkish TBL

(6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) signed for TED Ankara in Turkish TBL Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) signed for JL Bourg en Bresse in French Betclic ELITE ProA

(6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) signed for JL Bourg en Bresse in French Betclic ELITE ProA Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) signed for Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli in Turkish BSL

(6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) signed for Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli in Turkish BSL Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League

(6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) played for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League

(6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) played for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) signed for SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels in German BBL\

(6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) signed for SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels in German BBL\ Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) signed for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala

(6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) signed for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA

(6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) played for Ahly Benghazi in Libyan D1

(6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) played for Ahly Benghazi in Libyan D1 Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay

Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.