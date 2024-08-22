Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Chris Bosh remembers his health scare and desire to keep playing … Kyle Sturdivant has signed on with the BYU Cougars as a grad assistant … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

CHRIS BOSH REFLECTS ON HEALTH SCARE AND DESIRE TO KEEP PLAYING

Looking at his basketball resume, Chris Bosh had an accomplished and fruitful career. Despite already being a two-time NBA champion, the 6-foot-11 player could have racked up more accolades if health issues didn’t come up.

Most know that the 4th overall pick of the 2003 Draft was diagnosed with blood clots in his leg. After the 2016 All-Star weekend, Bosh would experience intense chest pains, a scary situation that then-Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade witnessed firsthand.

“I was in Miami when he went down with blood clots. We didn’t know a lot about it. One moment, we’re in a plane flying to All-Star Weekend… Next time I seen him, he was in a hospital with tubes in his chest & his mouth. At that moment, it’s real life man. People don’t see that,” Wade said.

Being the competitor that he was, Chris did not lose hope. He vowed he would do everything to try and play again, emphasizing his love for the game as his motivation.

“(Competing in the NBA is) what I’ve been placed here to do. You really have to fight for the things you want to do and the things you really love. When does that stop?” the 11-time All-Star said via UPI.

More from Basketball Network

People forget how good Chris Bosh was pic.twitter.com/xl77Z2rsJS — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) August 15, 2024

STURDIVANT ENTERS THE COACHING PROFESSION

Former Georgia Tech and USC guard Kyle Sturdivant will be a graduate assistant on BYU basketball’s staff.

Sturdivant wrote on Instagram in an edit, “With all of that being said, I’m elated to announce that I’m joining the staff at BYU this upcoming season with Coach Kevin Young and the Cougs!”

The native of Norcross, Georgia, played at Georgia Tech from 2020 to 2024. He spent his true freshman season at USC. Sturdivant was part of Georgia Tech’s 2021 team that won the ACC Tournament.

He finished his career with 49 career starts for the Yellow Jackets, posting career averages of 7.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 rebounds. The 301 assists in his four years at Georgia Tech put Sturdivant 18th in Yellow Jackets history in assists.

More from KSLSports.com