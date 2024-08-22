Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Chris Bosh remembers his health scare and desire to keep playing … Kyle Sturdivant has signed on with the BYU Cougars as a grad assistant … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
CHRIS BOSH REFLECTS ON HEALTH SCARE AND DESIRE TO KEEP PLAYING
Looking at his basketball resume, Chris Bosh had an accomplished and fruitful career. Despite already being a two-time NBA champion, the 6-foot-11 player could have racked up more accolades if health issues didn’t come up.
Most know that the 4th overall pick of the 2003 Draft was diagnosed with blood clots in his leg. After the 2016 All-Star weekend, Bosh would experience intense chest pains, a scary situation that then-Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade witnessed firsthand.
“I was in Miami when he went down with blood clots. We didn’t know a lot about it. One moment, we’re in a plane flying to All-Star Weekend… Next time I seen him, he was in a hospital with tubes in his chest & his mouth. At that moment, it’s real life man. People don’t see that,” Wade said.
Being the competitor that he was, Chris did not lose hope. He vowed he would do everything to try and play again, emphasizing his love for the game as his motivation.
“(Competing in the NBA is) what I’ve been placed here to do. You really have to fight for the things you want to do and the things you really love. When does that stop?” the 11-time All-Star said via UPI.
STURDIVANT ENTERS THE COACHING PROFESSION
Former Georgia Tech and USC guard Kyle Sturdivant will be a graduate assistant on BYU basketball’s staff.
Sturdivant wrote on Instagram in an edit, “With all of that being said, I’m elated to announce that I’m joining the staff at BYU this upcoming season with Coach Kevin Young and the Cougs!”
The native of Norcross, Georgia, played at Georgia Tech from 2020 to 2024. He spent his true freshman season at USC. Sturdivant was part of Georgia Tech’s 2021 team that won the ACC Tournament.
He finished his career with 49 career starts for the Yellow Jackets, posting career averages of 7.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 rebounds. The 301 assists in his four years at Georgia Tech put Sturdivant 18th in Yellow Jackets history in assists.
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Experienced Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12, plays pro in Venezuela) could not help Cocodrilos (18-6) in their last game. Despite his very good performance the first-placed Cocodrilos (18-6) was edged 104-102 in a derby game by the lower-ranked (#5) Broncos in the Group II. Rice Jr. was the top scorer with 24 points. He also added 9 rebounds in 25 minutes. It’s Rice Jr.’s first season with the team. Rice Jr. has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 17.0ppg, 6.5rpg and 2.5apg in two games he played so far.
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, plays in Mexico) was the major contributor in a 3-point Dorados de Chihuahua’s victory against the seventh-ranked Santos (6-6) 85-82 in the Mexican LNBP (second division) on Thursday night. He scored 14 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Dorados de Chihuahua (11-3) is placed first in the LNBP. It was his team’s seventh consecutive victory in a row. It’s Mitchell’s first season with the team. Mitchell has relatively good stats this year 13.1ppg, 7.6rpg and 1.3apg.
Former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) signed for Olympiacos in Greek GBL
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Parnu in Estonian KML
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) signed for MoraBanc Andorra in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) played for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) played for Shabab Al Ahli in UAE ULB
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) signed for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in French Betclic ELITE ProA
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) signed for TED Ankara in Turkish TBL
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) signed for JL Bourg en Bresse in French Betclic ELITE ProA
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) signed for Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli in Turkish BSL
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) signed for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) played for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) signed for SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels in German BBL
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) played for Ahly Benghazi in Libyan D1
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) played for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League
