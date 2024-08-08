Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado shines in Paris Olympics, but Puerto Rico is eliminated in group play … Alvarado’s former teammate Michael Devoe signs on with a German team for 2024-25 … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

ALVARADO SHINES, BUT PUERTO RICO GOES WINLESS IN PARIS

New Orleans fans who tuned in Saturday morning on NBC to watch Puerto Rico pursue a major upset in men’s basketball vs. USA Basketball may have experienced some split loyalties, with Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado facing off against the American squad. Ultimately, Crescent City supporters got a little of both of what they may have been seeking from the matchup: Alvarado played extremely well individually, while USAB came away with another victory.

Alvarado’s 18 points, three assists and one steal highlighted Puerto Rico’s final Olympic game action in Group C pool play, but the United States posted a 104-83 victory to finish 3-0 in this stage. Minnesota wing Anthony Edwards led the Americans by pouring in 26 points off the bench. Alvarado shot 7/13 from the field and 3/7 from three-point range.

The 6-foot Alvarado logged a relatively modest 22 minutes, with Team USA leading by an insurmountable margin through three quarters at 87-59.

Puerto Rico is one of four teams that have been eliminated from medal contention at the Olympics.

During Alvarado’s Olympic debut [six days earlier], he delivered a premier individual performance amid extremely high stakes, but his Puerto Rico squad sustained an opening defeat to an opponent that’s writing its own story of overcoming obstacles. Despite Alvarado’s 26 points, five assists and two steals, South Sudan pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 90-79 victory in Group C competition. The world’s youngest nation led just 71-69 through three quarters, but outscored Puerto Rico by a 19-10 margin in the final period. It was South Sudan’s first-ever Olympic game in men’s basketball, as well as Puerto Rico’s first since 2004.

DEVOE INKS CONTRACT WITH GERMAN TEAM

Basketball Bundesliga team Syntainics MBC has finalized its squad for the new season. Michael Devoe is the last piece of the puzzle in the Weißenfels lineup. The 24-year-old, 1.96-meter tall American will arrive in Weißenfels later this week and fill the shooting guard position. He is the ninth new signing in a 14-player squad.

MBC head coach Janis Gailitis praises Devoe, who has signed a one-year contract, for his talent and scoring mentality. During the preparation phase, the focus will be on acclimating the American to European basketball and integrating him. Devoe hails from Melbourne, a coastal town on the east coast of Florida. He last played in the NBA’s minor league, the G League, for the Ontario Clippers, Salt Lake City Stars, and Memphis Hustle, as well as briefly for Maccabi Ramat Gan in Israel during the final stages of the previous season.