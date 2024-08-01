Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado says he’ll play against Serbia after suffering ankle injury in Puerto Rico’s opening game of the Olympics against South Sudan … Josh Okogie cheers Suns’ addition of Tyus Jones … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

ALVARADO SAYS HE’LL PLAY AGAINST SERBIA

Jose Alvarado, Puerto Rico’s point guard, spoke to Meridian Sport about the upcoming game against Serbia in the Olympic Games.

Puerto Rico was defeated by South Sudan, and Serbia faced a similar fate against the Team USA, making this game extremely significant for both teams. Jose Alvarado suffered an injury against South Sudan but has no doubt that he will be ready to play, even though he did not train at the last team practice:

“I’m doing well. I will definitely play. I took a little rest, but I’ll be ready. Serbia is a very good team. They have one of the best players in the world, Nikola Jokic. But the other guys are also great. Some are in the NBA, and others are playing excellently around the world.”

“We need to be aggressive and pay attention to the details. I can’t reveal our plan right now (laughs). It will be tough. Serbia plays brilliantly. We know how good they are, both individually and as a team. We’re excited. Serbia is a proud country. We’ve seen all the fans here. We’re coming to play against them,” says Jose Alvarado. When asked who is the craftier player, he had no doubts:

“Nikola Jokic does it better. I hope I’m like him in that respect.”

ALVARADO FIGHTS ON AFTER SUFFERING ANKLE INJURY

Puerto Rico’s Jose Alvarado will continue playing in the Paris 2024 Olympics despite an injury scare during their opening 90-79 loss against South Sudan.

Alvarado, who hurt his right ankle late in the first half, showed remarkable determination by returning to the game and finishing as Puerto Rico’s top scorer with 26 points in 32 minutes.

Head coach Nelson Colon acknowledged the severity of Alvarado’s injury but emphasized the player’s dedication to the team.

“I know he’s not at 100%. He took a hard hit,” Colon said via El Vocero. “But he’s a warrior. He’s here with commitment and gratitude.”

Alvarado’s decision to continue playing despite the pain underscored his resolve to support his teammates and represent Puerto Rico on the Olympic stage.

The injury occurred during a challenging second quarter, but Alvarado returned in the third period, demonstrating his resilience. His performance, including a game-high 19 points in the first half, kept Puerto Rico competitive against a strong South Sudan team.

Colon highlighted Alvarado’s leadership and praised his effort:

“He could have felt the pain and said, ‘No, I need to take care of myself.’ Instead, he said, ‘Count on me, let’s go.'”

OKOGIE APPROVES OF SUNS’ SIGNING TYUS JONES

On Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Tyus Jones is signing with the Phoenix Suns.

He had been one of the best free agents who was available on the market.

Last season, Jones averaged 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.

Following the news, Suns guard Josh Okogie sent out a post on X that had over 900 likes in less than 90 minutes.

THE CASE FOR NBA STAR THAD YOUNG

Thaddeus Young was a 1st-round NBA one-and-done selection out of Georgia Tech by way of Mitchell High School in 2007. Young, as 92.9 FM ESPN’s Jason Smith pointed out, has out-earned Penny Hardaway with a 17-year NBA career. Thaddeus Young went on to win all-state team selections three times while being named a Tennessee “Mr. Basketball”. In 2006 Young was the Gatorade Player of the Year.

Thaddeus Young was left out of the Daily Memphian’s Top 25 of the 2000s (this century’s) Memphis athletes (7/30/24). Jason Smith thinks Young certainly should be on the list and discussed it with John Martin and Geoff Calkins on Tuesday’s 92.9 FM ESPN Jason & John Show.

