Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado says he’ll play against Serbia after suffering ankle injury in Puerto Rico’s opening game of the Olympics against South Sudan … Josh Okogie cheers Suns’ addition of Tyus Jones … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
ALVARADO SAYS HE’LL PLAY AGAINST SERBIA
Jose Alvarado, Puerto Rico’s point guard, spoke to Meridian Sport about the upcoming game against Serbia in the Olympic Games.
Puerto Rico was defeated by South Sudan, and Serbia faced a similar fate against the Team USA, making this game extremely significant for both teams. Jose Alvarado suffered an injury against South Sudan but has no doubt that he will be ready to play, even though he did not train at the last team practice:
“I’m doing well. I will definitely play. I took a little rest, but I’ll be ready. Serbia is a very good team. They have one of the best players in the world, Nikola Jokic. But the other guys are also great. Some are in the NBA, and others are playing excellently around the world.”
“We need to be aggressive and pay attention to the details. I can’t reveal our plan right now (laughs). It will be tough. Serbia plays brilliantly. We know how good they are, both individually and as a team. We’re excited. Serbia is a proud country. We’ve seen all the fans here. We’re coming to play against them,” says Jose Alvarado. When asked who is the craftier player, he had no doubts:
“Nikola Jokic does it better. I hope I’m like him in that respect.”
Puerto Rico looking to upset Team USA again 2 decades after historic win in Athens (NOLA.com)
ALVARADO FIGHTS ON AFTER SUFFERING ANKLE INJURY
Puerto Rico’s Jose Alvarado will continue playing in the Paris 2024 Olympics despite an injury scare during their opening 90-79 loss against South Sudan.
Alvarado, who hurt his right ankle late in the first half, showed remarkable determination by returning to the game and finishing as Puerto Rico’s top scorer with 26 points in 32 minutes.
Head coach Nelson Colon acknowledged the severity of Alvarado’s injury but emphasized the player’s dedication to the team.
“I know he’s not at 100%. He took a hard hit,” Colon said via El Vocero. “But he’s a warrior. He’s here with commitment and gratitude.”
Alvarado’s decision to continue playing despite the pain underscored his resolve to support his teammates and represent Puerto Rico on the Olympic stage.
The injury occurred during a challenging second quarter, but Alvarado returned in the third period, demonstrating his resilience. His performance, including a game-high 19 points in the first half, kept Puerto Rico competitive against a strong South Sudan team.
Colon highlighted Alvarado’s leadership and praised his effort:
“He could have felt the pain and said, ‘No, I need to take care of myself.’ Instead, he said, ‘Count on me, let’s go.'”
OKOGIE APPROVES OF SUNS’ SIGNING TYUS JONES
On Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Tyus Jones is signing with the Phoenix Suns.
He had been one of the best free agents who was available on the market.
Last season, Jones averaged 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Following the news, Suns guard Josh Okogie sent out a post on X that had over 900 likes in less than 90 minutes.
THE CASE FOR NBA STAR THAD YOUNG
Thaddeus Young was a 1st-round NBA one-and-done selection out of Georgia Tech by way of Mitchell High School in 2007. Young, as 92.9 FM ESPN’s Jason Smith pointed out, has out-earned Penny Hardaway with a 17-year NBA career. Thaddeus Young went on to win all-state team selections three times while being named a Tennessee “Mr. Basketball”. In 2006 Young was the Gatorade Player of the Year.
Thaddeus Young was left out of the Daily Memphian’s Top 25 of the 2000s (this century’s) Memphis athletes (7/30/24). Jason Smith thinks Young certainly should be on the list and discussed it with John Martin and Geoff Calkins on Tuesday’s 92.9 FM ESPN Jason & John Show.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, plays pro in Mexico) could not help Dorados de Chihuahua (11-3) in their last game. Despite his good performance the league leader Dorados de Chihuahua lost 88-95 on the road to the leading Fuerza Regia. Mitchell scored 11 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in 27 minutes. But this is still an early stage of the season and everything may happen. Mitchell has relatively good stats this year 12.3ppg, 6.5rpg and 1.5apg in six games he played so far.
Experienced Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10, plays in Colombia) led Toros Del Valle to a victory over the closely-ranked Titanes (19-8) 89-72 in the Colombian Liga WPlay last Sunday. Lawal was MVP of the game. He recorded a double-double by scoring 28 points and getting 13 rebounds. Lawal also added 4 blocks. Toros Del Valle (11-15) is placed fifth in the Liga WPlay. Lawal has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 20.7ppg, 10.1rpg and 1.6bpg. Lawal is a naturalized Nigerian.
James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, currently in the NBA) contributed to a Charlotte Hornets’ victory against the Brooklyn Nets (3-2) 97-90 in the NBA Summer League on Sunday night. Banks III scored 6 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 15 minutes. The Charlotte Hornets have rather weak 21-61 record this season. The Regular Season already ended in the NBA Summer League. This year Banks III averages 5.2ppg, 4.6rpg and 2.0bpg in five games.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays pro in the NBA) was not able to help the Phoenix Suns in their game against the Sacramento Kings (1-0) in the NBA Summer League. He recorded 5 points. The Phoenix Suns (#6) were defeated 87-77 in Sacramento by the Kings. The Regular Season already ended in the NBA Summer League. Devoe has relatively good stats this season 12.5ppg, 4.0rpg, 3.0apg and 1.3spg.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in the NBA) faced previously mentioned James Banks III in the NBA Summer League last game. Moore was not able to secure a victory for the Brooklyn Nets (32-50) in their game against the Charlotte Hornets (4-1). He scored 5 points in 12 minutes. It was his first game for Brooklyn Nets this season. The Brooklyn Nets (#11) lost 90-97 in Charlotte to the Hornets. The Regular Season already ended in the NBA Summer League. .
Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) signed for Olympiacos in Greek GBL
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) played for Draemland Gran Canaria in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) played for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Parnu in Estonian KML
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) played for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) played for Shabab Al Ahli in UAE ULB
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) played for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) signed for TED Ankara in Turkish TBL
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) signed for JL Bourg en Bresse in French Betclic ELITE ProA
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) signed for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23) played for Borac CA in Serbian KLS
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) played for Ahly Benghazi in Libyan D1
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Brillantes in Venezuelan SPB
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.