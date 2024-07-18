Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Phoenix Suns re-sign Josh Okogie for two years … Thaddeus Young among top five active NBA players in games played … Jose Alvarado pushes Puerto Rico back to Olympic for first time in 20 years … Moses Wright to return to Greece … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

JOSH OKOGIE GETS 2-YEAR DEAL WITH SUNS

Josh Okogie is young in terms of age, but the 25-year-old has played six NBA seasons.

He been part of three playoff teams in his last three seasons, but Okogie re-signed with the Phoenix Suns with the belief his seventh season can be better than any other.

“Not every year do you genuinely think you have a chance to compete for a championship,” Okogie said. “To be able to do that is a blessing, especially with a group that I was with last year, the last couple of years. We’ve gone through a lot of growing pains. To have a chance to finish the job together is special to me.”

Okogie declined a player option of $2.95 million, but he has returned to Phoenix on a two-year deal for $16 million with the second year non-guaranteed.

Okogie battled injuries in averaging just 4.6 points in 60 games (11 starts) after posting 7.3 points in his first season with the Suns. He’s one of the team’s best on-ball defenders, but Okogie has struggled from 3 as he shot 30.9% from deep last season after making a career-best 33.5% of them in 2022-23.

Keeping that energy in the Valley 🗣️@CallMe_NonStop is staying in Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/TKUitGraZM — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 13, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Okogie (@callme_nonstop)

THADDEUS YOUNG AMONG TOP FIVE ACTIVE NBA PLAYERS IN GAMES PLAYED

To play in the NBA , the top tier of basketball in the world, players must possess otherworldly skills that outclass their peers. But to remain a staple in the league, players must be able to maintain that level of play consistently for years.

Despite possessing the skills necessary to survive in the NBA, many players are unable to stay consistent and replicate that success long-term, leading to the average career length for an NBA player being just 4.5 years.

But the league’s best players have cracked the code, possessing both the talent and consistency level necessary to survive and thrive in the league for numerous seasons. The following are five players who have played the most NBA games and are still active as of 2024.

Sitting at No. 4 behind LeBron James, Chris Paul and Jeff Green is Thaddeus Young, who has played 1,172 games in the NBA across 17 seasons. Selected 12th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2007, he played with them until 2014, when he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves .

Young played two seasons for the Timberwolves before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Garnett, who wanted to finish his career in Minnesota. Young then played for the Indiana Pacers , Chicago Bulls , San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors , and finally, the Phoenix Suns, whom he signed within 2024.

More from Give Me Sport

Thaddeus Young is 36. One of the greatest graphics of all-time was created for the benefit of Thaddeus Young. pic.twitter.com/KeNuXLUi2N — Hoops Maven (@HoopsMavenHM) June 21, 2024

PUERTO RICO BACK 20 YEARS AFTER STUNNING THE WORLD

The last time Puerto Rico made the Olympics, they became the first team to defeat the United States since NBA players were allowed to compete. Now they are back, and they get to face the USA once again.

Final score: Puerto Rico 92, USA 73. They became only the second team to defeat the United States in an Olympic game, following the Soviet Union (twice), but they were the first to do it against NBA players.

That was back in Athens, 20 years ago. Now, the two nations are back together in the same group in France in 2024.

There are plenty of stories about Puerto Rico’s guards, whether you’re a fan of Arroyo, Fico Lopez, JJ Barea, Gary Browne or, nowadays, Jose Alvarado and Tremont Waters.

Alvarado finally joined the team this summer, and it paid off instantly. The 26-year-old guard led Puerto Rico to the top of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico, earning the TISSOT MVP award aside from the Olympic boarding pass.

More from FIBA Basketball

MOSES WRIGHT TO RETURN TO GREECE IN 2024-25

We have passed a very important turning point in the European summer market. Today is July 16th and yesterday, in fact, the deadlines expired exit options to the NBA of some of the best players in Europe. Now we know for sure what Kendrick Nunn’s fate will be for next season, as well as that of Jabari Parker and Moses Wright.

Likewise Nunn and Parker, too Moses Wright he will not move to America next season. A center who arrived during the current season at Bartzokas’ court, the American had an excellent impact for the Reds during the playoffs. There was also one on his contract opt out clause towards the NBA, which however expired. Last season Wright averaged 8.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17 Euroleague games, and now Olympiacos can count on him for next season too.

More from Backdoor Podcast