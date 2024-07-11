Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado leads Puerto Rico to a berth in the Paris Olympics and shares the moment with his daughters … Reports indicate Suns are interested in re-signing Josh Okogie … Chris Bosh finds new passion … Michael Devoe, Khalid Moore get summer league opportunities … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

ALVARADO SHARES WINNING MOMENT WITH DAUGHTERS

Puerto Rico is one of the four new countries that qualified for the 2024 Olympics in France via FIBA’s qualifying tournament. Along with them: Brazil, Greece and Spain.

One of the key pieces for Puerto Rico’s return to the Olympics was Jose Alvarado, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. Alvarez logged 23 points in the berth-clinching game on Sunday.

Afterward, Alvarado walked his children across the court, taking in the moment with them, and jumped on the scorer’s table to hype up the home crowd.

A moment Jose Alvarado will never forget. Celebrating an Olympic berth with his daughters then jumping on the scorers table. Iconic pic.twitter.com/F88uXolSKR — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) July 7, 2024

REPORTS SAY SUNS INTERESTED IN RE-SIGNING OKOGIE

Reports are out now saying that the Phoenix Suns are interested in re-signing Josh Okogie …

The Phoenix Suns remain interested in bringing back guard/forward Josh Okogie. The 25-year-old has spent the past two seasons in Arizona but became a free agent after not picking up a $2.9 million option on his contract. Okogie averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 16.0 minutes last season, logging 11 starts across 60 appearances. His numbers will likely be in a similar mold next season if he returns to Phoenix, which appears likely, as Okogie hasn’t really been linked with any other teams since hitting free agency.–Taavi Pailk – RotoBaller

Suns are still working on re-signing Josh Okogie. A few teams want him, but PHX is confident they’ll be able to keep him. Kyle Lowry is still in play and the two sides are still talking, but he may wind up back in Philly. Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

SUMMER LEAGUE NEWS: DEVOE TO SUNS, MOORE TO NETS

Michael Devoe, who helped lead Georgia Tech to its 2021 ACC Championship, was signed by the Phoenix Suns to play on its summer league team in Las Vegas (July 12-22). Devoe played for the G League Memphis Hustle team in 2023-24, where he averaged 14.8 points and three assists, then hooked on with a team in Israel following the season.

Khalid Moore, former Georgia Tech men’s basketball player who transferred to Fordham as a graduate student, will join the Brooklyn Nets for the NBA Summer League, starting on July 12 in Las Vegas after a successful season in Greece. Moore averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 27 appearances in Greece. During his time at Fordham, he averaged 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He previously played for Georgia Tech, contributing to their 2021 ACC Tournament title.

James Banks III has signed to play in the summer league for the Charlotte Hornets.

Your 2024 Summer Suns ☄️ pic.twitter.com/VwsDLwnNwk — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 7, 2024

BOSH’S NEW PASSION: BEAT-MAKING

Chris Bosh, renowned for his achievements in basketball as a two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer, has also made significant strides in the music industry. After his NBA career ended prematurely due to medical reasons in 2016, Bosh discovered a new passion: beat-making.

Bosh’s journey into music began with a notable placement on Gucci Mane’s track “Miss My Woe” featuring Rico Love in 2017. The collaboration came about through his friendship with Rico Love, leading to a track featured on Gucci’s album Mr. Davis. This experience sparked Bosh’s ongoing interest in music production.

