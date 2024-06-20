Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado is back with the Puerto Rico national team as it tries to qualify for the Olympic games … Chris Bosh reveals some insight into the Big 3 prior to teaming up in Miami … Jordan Usher signs with French team for 2024-25 … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
ALVARADO RETURNS TO PUERTO RICO TEAM FOR OLYMPIC QUALIFYING
After missing the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Jose Alvarado made his return for the Puerto Rican national team ahead of this year’s FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament held at home in San Juan.
Playing in two games at the American Qualifiers, one of those by contributing to a 97-87 win against Mexico, he averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists for the national team.
The New Orleans Pelicans guard was included in Nelson Colon’s 12-man official list for the tournament, playing against Italy and Bahrain in Group B, while Lithuania, Mexico, and Ivory Coast will be playing in Group A. Unlike his brother Jordan, Baskonia‘s Markus Howard won’t be available.
Puerto Rico’s full roster for the FIBA OQT in San Juan: Tremont Waters, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Howard, Gian Clavell, Stephen Thompson, Isaiah Pineiro, Davon Reed, Aleem Ford, Chris Ortiz, Ismael Romero, Arnaldo Toro, George Conditt IV.
BOSH REVEALS HOW HEAT’S BIG 3 STOPPED COMMUNICATING BEFORE TEAMING UP
Contrary to popular belief that LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade were in constant communication and seamlessly aligned in their decision to unite forces in Miami, CB4 himself once disclosed a different reality.
According to the 6’11” center, the never-ending media frenzy and constant speculations surrounding their trio got all of them so frustrated that they stopped talking to one another. It went to the extent that Bosh wasn’t even sure if LBJ would ultimately join them in South Beach or not.
The summer of 2010 was huge for all the big free agents – James, Bosh, and Wade. The four-time MVP had fallen short in the NBA Finals and Eastern Conference Finals during his initial seven-year stint with the Cavs, while Chris hadn’t made it past the first round in his seven years with the Raptors. As for Wade, he hadn’t been able to get past the opening round in the previous four seasons (he missed the playoffs entirely in ‘07-08).
“It was so exhaustive, we stopped talking to each other; we couldn’t,” Bosh said on his appearance on the Real Ones podcast. “It was the last thing that we wanted to talk about.”
JORDAN USHER TO RETURN TO EUROPE IN 2024-25
JL Bourg signed 26-year-old American forward Jordan Usher for the upcoming 2024-25 season. His contract includes a EuroLeague out clause that can be exercised until July 15.
The 26-year-old player joins the BKT EuroCup finalists from the Australian championship, where he played for the Perth Wildcats.
After playing college basketball at USC and Georgia Tech and going undrafted in 2022, Usher spent his first professional season in Turkey with Besiktas.
In 30 BSL games, he averaged 14.33 points, 3.73 rebounds, 1.23 assists, and 1.23 steals per game before moving to the NBL, where he averaged 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 31 appearances.
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Experienced Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10, plays pro in Colombia) led Bucaros de Bucaramanga to a victory over the league leader Storm (17-5) 113-106 in the Colombian Liga Wplay on Saturday night. He was MVP of the game. Lawal recorded 33 points (!!!) and grabbed 6 rebounds in 28 minutes. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Bucaros de Bucaramanga (2-1) is placed second in the Liga Wplay. It was his team’s eighth consecutive victory in a row. The Regular Season already ended. Lawal has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 15.3ppg, 8.5rpg and 1.2apg. Lawal is a naturalized Nigerian.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays in United Arab Emirates) was the main contributor in a Shabab Al Ahli’s victory against the fourth-ranked NS Matrix (0-3) 92-76 in the Basketball Champions League Asia in Monday night’s game. Georges-Hunt was MVP of the game. He scored 24 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished 4 assists. Shabab Al Ahli Dubai (2-1) is placed second in group A. The Regular Season already ended in the Basketball Champions League Asia. Georges-Hunt has very impressive stats this year 16.6ppg, 7.2rpg, 4.2apg and 1.6spg in five games he played so far. He is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for Olympiacos in Greek GBL
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) plays for Draemland Gran Canaria in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) signed for Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse in French Betclic ELITE ProA
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) plays for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Maccabi Urban Ramat Gan in Israeli Winner League
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Parnu in Estonian KML
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) plays for Lavrio in Greek GBL
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Borac CA in Serbian KLS
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) plays for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Ahly Benghazi in Libyan D1
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for Sigortam.net in Turkish TBL
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Brillantes in Venezuelan SPB
