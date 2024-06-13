Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech basketball has an Olympic hopeful as Jose Alvarado will compete for Puerto Rico in the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament … Will there be an 18th NBA season for Thaddeus Young? … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
ALVARADO RETURNS TO PUERTO RICO TEAM FOR OLYMPIC QUALIFYING
Jose Alvarado, who missed the 2023 FIBA World Cup due to injury, leads the 12-man Puerto Rico roster for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Alvarado, who missed the 2023 FIBA World Cup due to an injury, has been included on the roster and is set to lead the squad in hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games.
Puerto Rico will play in Group B alongside Italy and Bahrein. The two best teams in the group will play in the semifinal stage against the two best teams from Group A, which consists of Lithuania, Mexico, and Côte d’Ivoire. The winner of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
WILL THADDEUS YOUNG HAVE A SEASON NO. 18 IN THE NBA?
Memphian Thaddeus Young has played 17 years in the NBA.
Number 18… well, that’s up in the air right now.
After wrapping up last season with the Phoenix Suns, traded there by Toronto, Young is set to become a free agent on July first. That leaves his next step and his next team, and he’s played for eight of them throughout his career, in limbo.
Right now, Young is spending his time back in his hometown where the former Mitchell high star was back at Mitchell Tuesday, putting on his annual basketball camp.
A free of charge, week long camp for kids 8 to 18. Something he’s done for the better part of a decade.
While his NBA future is yet to be determined, Young remains very optimistic about the hometown Grizzlies and the bounce back he expects this year from the Beale Street Bears.
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.