Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Will Josh Okogie pick up his player option with the Suns? … Pelicans have a decision to make with Jose Alvarado … Marcus Georges-Hunt keeps pushing Kuwait Club through FIBA WASL playoffs … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

WILL OKOGIE PICK UP PLAYER OPTION WITH THE SUNS?

Another interesting case, perhaps no Suns’ player saw their stock drop more than Josh Okogie last season. He started for the team on opening night, yet by the time the team were being swept in the playoffs, Okogie was playing less than five minutes in two out of those four losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There is some hope that Okogie can actually be a contributor however, as he played 14 minutes in the final game of that series loss. Proof that when former head coach Frank Vogel’s job was essentially on the line, he at least had the thought to turn to Okogie to see if his defensive abilities could help. That they couldn’t really is another story.

This is one of those situations where it feels like Okogie will come back, because he really does have a chance to get himself a better deal after some strong play in the summer of 2025. He’s still only 25, and in a year’s time the Suns’ cap sheet situation may be in a different place. One that allows them to bring Okogie back at a fair number if they want to.

PELICANS HAVE A DECISION TO MAKE WITH JOSE ALVARADO

The Pelicans have a team option on Jose Alvarado worth practically nothing. If they decline it, he becomes a restricted free agent and they have to pay him more right away. Accept it and he’s cheap this offseason, but an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Last summer, the Pelicans took advantage of this CBA quirk by allowing Herb Jones to become a restricted free agent and then underpaying him by using the threat of matching any offer sheet to scare off other suitors. This path is available with Alvarado, but it’s unclear if the Pelicans will take it.

JOSE ALVARADO MAKES IT A 2-POINT GAME. GET TO TNT. pic.twitter.com/oKNwvfszCf — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2024

KUWAIT CLUB REACH FIBA WASL FINAL 8 SEMIS BEHIND GEORGES-HUNT

Kuwait Club took down Shahrdary Gorgan, 85-77, to sweep their way into the FIBA WASL Final 8 2024 Semis, Tuesday night at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall.

Marcus Georges-Hunt led the way with 23 points, none more important than his corner triple with 1:14 left to play as it served as the dagger that ultimately enabled the reigning two-time Gulf League champions to come out on top of the battle between unbeaten teams.

The crew finished as the top seed of Group B with a perfect 3-0 record against the same club it beat in the Group Phase as well of the previous Final 8 in Dubai. They will face the no. 2 team of Group A for their foes in the crossover Semis scheduled on Friday, May 31.

