Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

WILL OKOGIE PICK UP PLAYER OPTION WITH THE SUNS?
Another interesting case, perhaps no Suns’ player saw their stock drop more than Josh Okogie last season. He started for the team on opening night, yet by the time the team were being swept in the playoffs, Okogie was playing less than five minutes in two out of those four losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
There is some hope that Okogie can actually be a contributor however, as he played 14 minutes in the final game of that series loss. Proof that when former head coach Frank Vogel’s job was essentially on the line, he at least had the thought to turn to Okogie to see if his defensive abilities could help. That they couldn’t really is another story.
This is one of those situations where it feels like Okogie will come back, because he really does have a chance to get himself a better deal after some strong play in the summer of 2025. He’s still only 25, and in a year’s time the Suns’ cap sheet situation may be in a different place. One that allows them to bring Okogie back at a fair number if they want to.
PELICANS HAVE A DECISION TO MAKE WITH JOSE ALVARADO
The Pelicans have a team option on Jose Alvarado worth practically nothing. If they decline it, he becomes a restricted free agent and they have to pay him more right away. Accept it and he’s cheap this offseason, but an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Last summer, the Pelicans took advantage of this CBA quirk by allowing Herb Jones to become a restricted free agent and then underpaying him by using the threat of matching any offer sheet to scare off other suitors. This path is available with Alvarado, but it’s unclear if the Pelicans will take it.
KUWAIT CLUB REACH FIBA WASL FINAL 8 SEMIS BEHIND GEORGES-HUNT
Kuwait Club took down Shahrdary Gorgan, 85-77, to sweep their way into the FIBA WASL Final 8 2024 Semis, Tuesday night at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall.
Marcus Georges-Hunt led the way with 23 points, none more important than his corner triple with 1:14 left to play as it served as the dagger that ultimately enabled the reigning two-time Gulf League champions to come out on top of the battle between unbeaten teams.
The crew finished as the top seed of Group B with a perfect 3-0 record against the same club it beat in the Group Phase as well of the previous Final 8 in Dubai. They will face the no. 2 team of Group A for their foes in the crossover Semis scheduled on Friday, May 31.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) contributed to a 3-point Olympiacos’ victory against the closely-ranked Fenerbahce (20-14) 87-84 in the Euroleague in Sunday night’s game. He recorded 8 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in only 14 minutes. Olympiacos S.F.P. Piraeus (22-12) is placed fifth in the Euroleague. It was his team’s fourth consecutive victory in a row. This year Wright averages 8.1ppg and 2.9rpg in 17 games he played so far.
Experienced Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10, plays in Colombia) led Bucaros de Bucaramanga to an easy victory against the sixth-ranked Toros (4-10) crushing them 86-61 in the Colombian Liga Wplay last Thursday. Lawal scored 15 points, had 8 rebounds and made 3 blocks. Bucaros de Bucaramanga (2-1) is placed second in the Liga Wplay. It was his team’s eighth consecutive victory in a row. Lawal has relatively good stats this season 13.6ppg, 8.4rpg and 1.3apg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, currently in Israel), who plays in the Israeli Winner League could not help Maccabi Urban Ramat Gan (18-11) in their last game. Despite his good performance Maccabi Urban Ramat Gan lost 84-94 on the road to the lower-ranked (#8) Kiryat Ata. Devoe scored 10 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 15 minutes. It was Maccabi Urban Ramat Gan’s fifth consecutive loss in a row. It’s Devoe’s first season with the team. He has relatively good stats this year 10.2ppg, 3.0rpg and 2.7apg in six games.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, plays pro in Estonia) was not able to help Parnu in their game against Rapla (9-5) in the Estonian KML. He recorded 7 points. Parnu was badly defeated82-66 on the opponent’s court by the lower-ranked Rapla (#4). It’s Alston’s first season with the team. This year Alston averages 6.5ppg, 2.3rpg and 2.1apg.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays in Kuwait) led his Kuwaiti team Kuwait to a victory over the closely-ranked Gorgan (2-1) 85-77 in the West Asia Super League last Tuesday. Georges-Hunt was MVP of the game. He recorded 23 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 26 minutes. Al Kuwait SC (3-0) is placed sixth in the West Asia Super League. So far his team won all three games in the Grand Finals. The Grand Finals already ended in the West Asia Super League. Georges-Hunt has relatively good stats this year 14.4ppg, 4.5rpg, 3.0apg and 1.4spg in 15 games. He is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12, currently in Venezuela) was not able to secure a victory for Brillantes in their game against Gladiadores in the Venezuelan SPB. Despite his very good performance last Thursday He was the top scorer with 25 points. Rice Jr. also added 5 rebounds (was perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line). Rice Jr. has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 15.4ppg, 2.6rpg, 1.8apg and 1.4spg.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays pro in Turkey) couldn’t help Sigortam.net in their game against Mersin in the Turkish TBL (second division). He recorded only 4 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 26 minutes. His team lost 72-83. Gueye has relatively good stats this year 11.1ppg, 6.7rpg, 1.5apg and 1.1spg in 43 games.
Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14, plays in Libya) couldn’t help Ahly Benghazi in their game against P.Luanda in the Basketball Africa League. Despite his very good performance last Saturday He was the second best scorer with 21 points. Golden also added 8 assists. This season Golden has very high stats. He averages 21.3ppg, 4.0rpg and 7.8apg.
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) plays for Draemland Gran Canaria in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) plays for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) plays for Lavrio in Greek GBL
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) plays for Perth Wildcats in Australian NBL
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Borac CA in Serbian KLS
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) plays for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball.