Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – What’s next for Thaddeus Young after his short stint in Phoenix? … Jose Alvarado looks back on his third season in New Orleans … Moses Wright’s Magic Moment … Josh Okogie looks back in year 6 in the NBA … Marcus Georges-Hunt helps Kuwait Club to second straight Gulf League title … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THADDEUS YOUNG?

He didn’t get much chance to become engrained in the offensive and defensive schemes. That is what a buy-out player typically is. They are a “break glass in case of emergency” player, not someone who is going to eat up minutes and dominate. There is a reason they are a buyout guy.

Due to the lack of consistent production ahead of him, however, we wanted more Thaddy. We received glimpses of what the world with Drew Eubanks could look like, and we liked what we saw.

There would be no place for him in the rotations, however. Frank Vogel did not want to harm the confidence of Eubanks entering the postseason, and that led to Young sitting on the bench for the majority of his time in Phoenix.

There isn’t much to talk about as it pertains to Young. Just look at the above statistics. He scored 23 total points in his 10 appearances with the team. But still, he gave us hope. He might be undersized at the five, but his basketball IQ appeared to be better than that of Drew Eubanks. That is why we wanted to see him get more opportunities to play.

Thad’s still got it 👀 pic.twitter.com/NOZ2tLBrV0 — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) March 28, 2024

Watch Thad Young on this play. He’s so much better than Eubanks man stop playing him. pic.twitter.com/PAIimPA4Zs — LEEZUS (@AndrewLeezus) April 11, 2024

JOSE ALVARADO’S SEASON IN REVIEW

He’s the plucky 6-foot underdog with the undrafted background, but New Orleans’ backup point guard Jose Alvarado is rarely underappreciated in the Crescent City. His regular season individual statistics may not jump off the page, but his impact on winning was undeniable: the Pelicans went 38-18 in his 56 regular season games, but just 11-15 in the 26 he missed. Those records were also reflected in the fact that the New York City native finished second on New Orleans in aggregate plus-minus (+240), behind only Trey Murphy (+265) – which in itself is a testament to how effective the squad’s bench became. As was the case for fellow Pelicans reserves Murphy, Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr., Alvarado was sidelined by injury early in 2023-24, but contributed greatly to a second unit that commonly erased deficits or expanded leads.

New Orleans was just 6-7 before Alvarado debuted, then went 15-7 over its next 22 games. He shot a career high in three-point percentage and led the Pelicans in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.93), before struggling in the playoffs vs. Oklahoma City. He wasn’t alone in that regard.

FANS CHOOSE WRIGHT BLOCK AS FAVORITE MOMENT

The 2023-24 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague has been home to some of the most outstanding basketball plays on the planet. EuroLeague fans spoke as they voted Moses Wright of Olympiacos Piraeus as the winner of the 2023-24 Magic Moment of the Season presented by Motorola.

During Game 3 of the playoff series between Olympiacos and FC Barcelona, Tomas Satoransky of Barca fed Jan Vesely for what looked to be a clear dunk attempt. Wright had other ideas, sending the ball to the fourth row with a huge block. At that moment, Olympiacos led Barca 67-63 with less than 3 minutes left and the crowd at Peace and Friendship Stadium erupted in joy, feeding off Wright’s outstanding energy and post-block reaction. It goes down as one of the best blocks ever in the EuroLeague Playoffs.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟰 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗮 EuroLeague fans have spoked and voted Moses Wright of @Olympiacos_BC as the winner of the 2023-24 Magic Moment of the Season presented by @Moto 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yCAX7Ws0ii — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 15, 2024

JOSH OKOGIE REFLECTS ON 6TH NBA SEASON

Josh Okogie, a basketball player from Nigeria, was previously selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the 20th overall choice in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Prior to the 2022–2023 season, Okogie moved to Phoenix following four seasons with the Wolves.

His ability to be an impact player made his signing well-received. Another year when Okogie strengthened the story about his powers was 2023–2024.

For the 2023–24 season, Okogie went back to Phoenix, but the Suns managed to incorporate all of their summer additions into their lineups and plans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Okogie (@callme_nonstop)

GEORGES-HUNT HELPS KUWAIT CLUB RETAIN GULF LEAGUE TITLE

Kuwait Club successfully defended their throne as rulers of the FIBA WASL-Gulf League by way of a 99-92 decision over rivals Manama in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Final, Monday night at the Khalifa Sport City in Isa Town.

Delivering solidly as well in the win were the usual suspects led by Marcus Georges-Hunt, who produced 19 points, spiked by a pair of triples, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. The seasoned winger already had 13 points in the first quarter alone to help his side to a 33-22 start.

Kuwait Club and Manama are two of the three Gulf League teams bound for the FIBA WASL Final 8. The other is sub-zone third-placers Kazma from Kuwait as well.

