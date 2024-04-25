Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – All three Yellow Jackets competing on the first round of the NBA playoffs, Jose Alvarado and the Pelicans against Oklahoma City, and Josh Okogie and Thaddeus Young with the Suns against the Timberwolves … Marcus Georges-Hunt continues to push Kuwait Club in Gulf League finals … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

ALVARADO ON PLAYING OKC IN NBA PLAYOFFS

Jose Alvarado, the Pelicans’ tenacious backup guard, took questions from the media after the shootaround before taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Basketball Defense Strategies: “It just comes down to guard you are. Like, so, like you say, you got a lot of different players that called iso, and we just got to guard the yard and protect the basket.” — Jose Alvarado

Thunder’s Success: “Great season, obviously, you know, number 1 in the West, new for no reason.” — Jose Alvarado

Challenges of Playing Without Zion: “You know, it’s gonna be tough without him, but we know we can pay for the win.” — Jose Alvarado

Pelicans’ Confidence Before the Big Game: “You know, we’ve been rolling. We played good on the road, and there’s going be a fun one today.” — Jose Alvarado

Approach to Physical Play in Sports: “There’s nothing broken on playing. I mean, like I said, the way I play out, I’m pretty sure I’m probably going get, you know, hurt somewhere somehow just in the fact of how hard I’m going, and I’m okay with it. I take care of my body really well. So and I’m I’m ready for it. Whatever.” — Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado on OKC’s playoff atmosphere: “I grew up watching Westbrook & KD playing here. I’m excited for tonight.” pic.twitter.com/6DUMaC28hE — russ dimes (@russdimes) April 21, 2024

SHOULD SUNS CONSIDER LINEUP CHANGE?

The Phoenix Suns have a few potential conundrums ahead of them going into Game 2 of their opening round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

One of the most simple yet direct changes could be one in which coach Frank Vogel decides to give Eric Gordon’s rotational minutes to Josh Okogie.

Okogie still managed to play in 60 games in the regular season, which was a drop off from 72 in the 2022-23 – but ultimately still saw a comparable amount of playing time.

Is now the right time to make such an audacious decision? The argument as to why Gordon should remain in the lineup, why Okogie may deserve a shot, and the ultimate verdict will follow.

GEORGES-HUNT LEADS KUWAIT CLUB IN GULF LEAGUE FINAL

Kuwait Club moved one win away from successfully defending their crown following an 86-74 victory over Manama in the Fiba WASL-Gulf League Season 2 Final opener [Tuesday] night at the Khalifa Sport City in Isa Town.

The reigning sub-zone champions pulled away for good in the final chapter towards the 1-0 lead in the best-of-three affair, giving themselves the opportunity to close it out and secure a back-to-back in Game 2 on Monday, in their home floor in Kuwait City.

Marcus Georges-Hunt led the way with 20 points, 17 of which he made in the first quarter that saw him shoot three triples as he powered their strong 27-16 start.

Kuwait Club’s Georges-Hunt said: “Great atmosphere. We knew coming in here that Bahrain is always gonna be ecstatic. Real competitive team. I was glad that our guys stepped up to the game plan … we locked in and we made a lot of big stops, and we stuck together in this hostile environment. It’s not over yet. We have to play in front of our fans. It should be a good one.”

