Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – All three Yellow Jackets competing on the first round of the NBA playoffs, Jose Alvarado and the Pelicans against Oklahoma City, and Josh Okogie and Thaddeus Young with the Suns against the Timberwolves … Marcus Georges-Hunt continues to push Kuwait Club in Gulf League finals … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
ALVARADO ON PLAYING OKC IN NBA PLAYOFFS
Jose Alvarado, the Pelicans’ tenacious backup guard, took questions from the media after the shootaround before taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Basketball Defense Strategies: “It just comes down to guard you are. Like, so, like you say, you got a lot of different players that called iso, and we just got to guard the yard and protect the basket.” — Jose Alvarado
Thunder’s Success: “Great season, obviously, you know, number 1 in the West, new for no reason.” — Jose Alvarado
Challenges of Playing Without Zion: “You know, it’s gonna be tough without him, but we know we can pay for the win.” — Jose Alvarado
Pelicans’ Confidence Before the Big Game: “You know, we’ve been rolling. We played good on the road, and there’s going be a fun one today.” — Jose Alvarado
Approach to Physical Play in Sports: “There’s nothing broken on playing. I mean, like I said, the way I play out, I’m pretty sure I’m probably going get, you know, hurt somewhere somehow just in the fact of how hard I’m going, and I’m okay with it. I take care of my body really well. So and I’m I’m ready for it. Whatever.” — Jose Alvarado
Jose Alvarado on OKC’s playoff atmosphere:
“I grew up watching Westbrook & KD playing here. I’m excited for tonight.” pic.twitter.com/6DUMaC28hE
— russ dimes (@russdimes) April 21, 2024
SHOULD SUNS CONSIDER LINEUP CHANGE?
The Phoenix Suns have a few potential conundrums ahead of them going into Game 2 of their opening round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
One of the most simple yet direct changes could be one in which coach Frank Vogel decides to give Eric Gordon’s rotational minutes to Josh Okogie.
Okogie still managed to play in 60 games in the regular season, which was a drop off from 72 in the 2022-23 – but ultimately still saw a comparable amount of playing time.
Is now the right time to make such an audacious decision? The argument as to why Gordon should remain in the lineup, why Okogie may deserve a shot, and the ultimate verdict will follow.
— Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) April 14, 2024
GEORGES-HUNT LEADS KUWAIT CLUB IN GULF LEAGUE FINAL
Kuwait Club moved one win away from successfully defending their crown following an 86-74 victory over Manama in the Fiba WASL-Gulf League Season 2 Final opener [Tuesday] night at the Khalifa Sport City in Isa Town.
The reigning sub-zone champions pulled away for good in the final chapter towards the 1-0 lead in the best-of-three affair, giving themselves the opportunity to close it out and secure a back-to-back in Game 2 on Monday, in their home floor in Kuwait City.
Marcus Georges-Hunt led the way with 20 points, 17 of which he made in the first quarter that saw him shoot three triples as he powered their strong 27-16 start.
Kuwait Club’s Georges-Hunt said: “Great atmosphere. We knew coming in here that Bahrain is always gonna be ecstatic. Real competitive team. I was glad that our guys stepped up to the game plan … we locked in and we made a lot of big stops, and we stuck together in this hostile environment. It’s not over yet. We have to play in front of our fans. It should be a good one.”
Deja vu! Final buzzer sound in Kuwait🔥! Kuwait SC dribbles past Kazma SC to secure their usual spot in the FIBA WASL Gulf League Final for the 2nd consecutive year ✈️!#FIBAWASL #WASL #KazmaSC #KuwaitSC #SemiFinals pic.twitter.com/onYjHbBRVF
— WestAsiaSuperLeague (@OfficialWASL) April 3, 2024
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Playoff Fever 🤒 is Here! @NBATV @NBA #LeaveIt 🏀 pic.twitter.com/bfjCDsqA4L
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) April 20, 2024
#bwinMVP, Moses Wright!#OlympiacosBC #TogetherWeFight #WeAreOlympiacos pic.twitter.com/nHWPHClOP8
— Olympiacos B.C. (@Olympiacos_BC) April 18, 2024
Is Moses Wright a better fit for Olympiacos than Niko Milutinov? #OlympiacosBC has a 52.4% winning rate in Milutinov’s games (11W-10L) and an astonishing 90.9% winning rate in Wright’s games (10W-1L). pic.twitter.com/THg5k8we0z
— 3StepsBasket (@3StepsBasket) April 21, 2024
View this post on Instagram
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) led Olympiacos to a victory over the fourth-ranked Promitheas (15-10) 80-69 in the Greek GBL last Thursday. He was MVP of the game. Wright recorded 21 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 20 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. Olympiacos S.F.P. Piraeus (7-3) is placed fifth in Winners Stage group. The Second Stage already ended. Wright has relatively good stats this year 11.5ppg and 5.1rpg in 10 games he played so far.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in Greece) could not help Lavrio (9-17) in their last game on Monday. Despite Moore’s very good performance the fifth-placed Lavrio (9-17) was defeated 90-76 at home by the second-ranked Maroussi in the Losers Stage group. He recorded a double-double by scoring 22 points and getting 10 rebounds. Moore’s team will play only one more game in the Second Stage. And that game will be critical. It’s Moore’s first season with the team. He has relatively good stats this year 10.4ppg, 6.4rpg, 1.3apg and 1.1spg.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, currently in the NBA) contributed to a New Orleans Pelicans’ victory against the Sacramento Kings (46-36) 105-98 in the NBA in Friday night’s game. He scored 10 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 24 minutes. The New Orleans Pelicans have 49-33 record this season. It was his team’s fourth consecutive victory in a row. Alvarado has relatively good stats this year 7.2ppg, 2.3rpg, 2.2apg and 1.1spg in 59 games.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) was the main contributor in a Spirou Basket Charleroi’s victory against the tenth-ranked BAL Weert (1-6) crushing them 98-58 in the BNXT League last Saturday. He was MVP of the game. Heath recorded 20 points and added 4 passes. Spirou Basket Charleroi (5-2) is placed third in the BNXT League. It was his team’s fourth consecutive victory in a row. There are only three games left until the end of the BNXT League Second Stage. So now every game is very crucial. It’s Heath’s first season with the team. This year he averages 8.6ppg, 2.3rpg, 4.3apg and 1.2spg.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays in Spain) was not able to help Surne Bilbao Basket in their game against Monbus Obradoiro (8-22) in the Spanish Liga Endesa. He scored 8 points and added 3 passes in 22 minutes. Surne Bilbao Basket was edged75-72 on the road by the lower-ranked (#16) Monbus Obradoiro. There are only four games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be important. Smith has relatively good stats this year 10.7ppg, 1.6rpg and 2.7apg in 30 games.
Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19, currently in Japan) helped SeaHorses Mikawa win their game against the sixth-ranked B-Corsairs crushing them 77-55 in the Japanese B1 League in Wednesday night’s game. Schafer recorded 9 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. This season Schafer averages 2.5ppg and 3.3rpg. He is a naturalized Japanese.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays pro in Kuwait) helped his Kuwaiti team Kuwait win their game against the league leader Al-Manama 86-74 in the West Asia Super League last Tuesday. He was MVP of the game. Georges-Hunt recorded 20 points and had 5 steals in 25 minutes. Georges-Hunt has relatively good stats this year 15.0ppg, 4.5rpg, 3.6apg and 1.5spg in eight games. He is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, plays in the NBA) was not able to secure a victory for the Phoenix Suns in their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA. He cannot count Saturday’s game as one of the best ones. Okogie recorded only 2 points. His team were crushed by 25 points 120-95 in the NBA. This season Okogie averages 4.6ppg and 2.5rpg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, currently in Turkey) was the major contributor in Sigortam.net’s victory against the 15th-ranked Kapakli Spor 85-74 in the Turkish TBL (second division) in Sunday night’s game. He recorded 13 points in 30 minutes. Gueye has relatively good stats this year 11.2ppg, 6.8rpg and 1.6apg in 34 games. .
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) plays for Draemland Gran Canaria in Spanish Liga Endesa
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Parnu in Estonian KML
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Bucaros de Bucaramanga in Colombian Liga Wplay
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) plays for Perth Wildcats in Australian NBL
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Borac CA in Serbian KLS
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.