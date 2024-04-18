Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

“Got to stay prepared for those opportunities. Me personally, I would like to be in rhythm.” pic.twitter.com/RtlJNQ8G1j

“There’s going to be some opportunities where Nurk and Drew are not going to be able to play in certain games.”

Despite being a third-string center at this point of his NBA career, Thaddeus Young strongly believes that he could still contribute at a high level for the Phoenix Suns , especially when the NBA playoffs start since Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks might “not be available” all the time.

Alvarado closed the game Tuesday, providing the Pelicans with plenty of energy off the bench. He served as the primary ball handler down the stretch, making several key plays, particularly on the offensive end. He did appear to suffer two separate ankle injuries during the second half, something that the medical staff will be monitoring ahead of Friday’s must-win matchup against either the Warriors or the Kings.

Jose Alvarado logged 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists over 25 minutes during Tuesday’s 110-106 Play-In Game loss to the Lakers.

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado makes his presence felt in the Pelicans’ play-in loss to the Lakers … Thaddeus Young believe he can make an impact for the Suns in the playoffs … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report

Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball

Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) was the major contributor in Olympiacos’ victory against the third-ranked Peristeri (16-9) 91-83 in the Greek GBL last Sunday. He scored 18 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 21 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Wright’s third season in pro basketball. It was the game of the round between two top 3 ranked teams in group Winners Stage. Olympiacos S.F.P. Piraeus (19-1) is placed first. It was his team’s 16th consecutive victory in a row. They will play only one more game in the Second Stage. And that game will be critical. Wright has relatively good stats this year 11.4ppg and 5.6rpg in eight games he played so far.

Joseph Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, plays in the NBA) led New Orleans Pelicans to a victory against the Sacramento Kings (46-36) 135-123 in the NBA on Thursday night. Alvarado recorded 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists; not bad, considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. The New Orleans Pelicans have 49-33 record this season. It was his team’s fourth consecutive victory in a row. The Regular Season already ended in the NBA. This season Alvarado averages 7.0ppg, 2.3rpg, 2.1apg and 1.1spg.

Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, currently in Spain) contributed to a Draemland Gran Canaria’s victory against the 13th-ranked MoraBanc Andorra (10-19) 97-92 in the Spanish Liga Endesa in Sunday night’s game. He scored 6 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 20 minutes. Draemland Gran Canaria (1-2) is placed third in the Liga Endesa. This year Lammers averages 7.9ppg, 3.8rpg and 1.2bpg in 29 games.

Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays pro in Spain) could not help Surne Bilbao Basket (23-3) in their last game on Saturday. Despite Smith’s good performance the league leader Surne Bilbao Basket was badly defeated101-84 on the road by the much lower-ranked Lenovo Tenerife (#14). He was the second best scorer with 12 points. Smith also added 3 assists. Smith has relatively good stats this season 10.8ppg, 1.6rpg and 2.7apg.

Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in Greece) was not able to help Lavrio (9-16) in their last game. Despite Moore’s very good performance the fourth-placed Lavrio (9-16) was crushed100-67 in Athens by the leading AEK in the Losers Stage group. He was the top scorer with 15 points. Moore also added 7 rebounds in 31 minutes. The Second Stage already ended. This year Moore averages 9.9ppg, 6.3rpg, 1.3apg and 1.1spg in 25 games.

Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23, currently in Serbia) helped his Serbian team Borac CA win their game against the league outsider Krka 101-83 in the ABA League in Saturday night’s game. Franklin scored 6 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. This season Franklin averages 10.0ppg and 6.2rpg.

Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19, plays pro in Japan) helped SeaHorses Mikawa win their game against the fourth-ranked SunRockers 81-67 in the Japanese B1 League last Sunday. Schafer scored 6 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 24 minutes. This year Schafer averages 2.1ppg and 3.1rpg in 18 games. He is a naturalized Japanese.

Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays in Turkey) helped Sigortam.net win their game against the eighth-ranked Igdir 92-84 in the Turkish TBL (second division) on Saturday night. He scored 11 points, had 7 rebounds, passed 3 assists and added 2 blocks. Gueye has relatively good stats this season 11.2ppg, 6.9rpg and 1.6apg.

Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:

Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA

(6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA

(6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA

(6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA

(6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA

(6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Parnu in Estonian KML

(6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Parnu in Estonian KML Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Bucaros de Bucaramanga in Colombian Liga Wplay

(6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Bucaros de Bucaramanga in Colombian Liga Wplay Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) plays for Perth Wildcats in Australian NBL

Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) plays for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League

(6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) plays for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA

(6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1

(6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1 Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA

(6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year

(6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE

The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.