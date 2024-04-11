Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Moses Wright talks about his adaptation to his Olympiacos team and return to the NBA … Jose Alvarado plays well in his return from an oblique injury … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
WRIGHT TALKS ADAPTATION TO OLYMPIACOS, NBA GOALS
Since joining Olympiacos Piraeus after the halfway mark of the season, Moses Wright has had a tremendous impact on the team, helping them to a 9-1 run since joining.
Having previously played for NBA teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks and having started the season with Turkish team Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Denizli Basket, Wright had a unique path to the EuroLeague and Olympiacos.
In an interview Greek television program “Jump Ball,” the big man explained his adaptation process and his goal of making it back to the NBA.
“I’m a rookie here. In Turkey, where I played, things were different. It was a different job; they expected different things from me,” Wright explained about his brief stint with Merkezefendi.
“But at Olympiacos, from the first day, I worked hard and found my role and the transition was easier. I keep working hard, and the more I score baskets, the more I find my rhythm,” he explained.
“I’m happy to be here, and the team is giving me the opportunity to go up and play in the NBA, but that’s a secondary goal,” Wright concluded, stating that a return to the NBA is not high on the priority list for him.
With Olympiacos, Wright is averaging 10 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 12.1 PIR. On April 4, he made a crucial shot in a victory against Crvena Zvezda, scoring a three-pointer while the score was tied, and there were 24 seconds until the end of the game.
ALVARADO SHINES IN RETURN TO ACTION SUNDAY
Jose Alvarado (oblique) tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans’ 113-105 win over the Suns.
Given that he had missed the Pelicans’ previous five games with a right oblique strain, Alvarado was expected to face some restrictions Sunday, but he ended up exceeding his season average of 17.8 minutes per contest. Alvarado may continue to have a path to a 20-plus-minute role until the Pelicans get Brandon Ingram (knee) back from injury, likely at some point during the upcoming week.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
#PROJACKETS IN THE NBA/G LEAGUE IN 2023-24
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|JOSE ALVARADO
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 15
NBA Experience: 3rd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Status: Active
|6-0, 179 lbs
2023-24 Stats
7.0 ppg
2.2 rpg
2.0 apg
40.6% FG
|Record: 47-32
Standing: 6th place, -8.0 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 5-5
|JAMES BANKS III
Team: Maine Celtics
Number: 5
G League Experience: 3rd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-20
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-10, 250 lbs
2023-24 Stats
5.5 ppg
5.3 rpg
1.7 bpg
54.2% FG
|Record: 21-13
Standing: 2nd place, -1.0 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 8-2
|MICHAEL DEVOE
Team: Memphis Hustle
Number: 10
G League Experience: 2nd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Status: Active
|6-4, 183 lbs
2023-24 Stats
14.8 ppg
3.8 rpg
3.0 apg
47.4% FG
|Record: 15-19
Standing: 12th, -9.0 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 3-7
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: Windy City Bulls (G League)
Number: 14
NBA Experience: 12 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
2023-24 Stats
5.6 ppg
4.6 rpg
0.7 bpg
66.7% FG
|Record: 15-19
Standing: 13th place, -7.0 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 4-6
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Phoenix Suns
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 5 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
2023-24 Stats
4.7 ppg
2.6 rpg
1.1 apg
41.4% FG
|Record: 46-33
Standing: 7th place, -9.0 GB
Streak: L2
Last 10: 6-4
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: free agent
Number: 30
NBA Experience: 16 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
2023-24 Stats
4.3 ppg
3.2 rpg
1.8 apg
60.6% FG
|Record: 46-33
Standing: 7th place, -9.0 GB
Streak: L2
Last 10: 6-4
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) led his Greek team Olympiacos to a 3-point victory over the 16th-ranked Crvena Zvezda (11-22) 89-86 in the Euroleague on Thursday night. He was MVP of the game. Wright scored 20 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in a mere 17 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. Olympiacos S.F.P. Piraeus (21-12) is placed fifth in the Euroleague. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. They will play only one more game in the Euroleague Regular Season. And that game will be critical. This season Wright averages 10.0ppg, 2.5rpg and 1.4spg.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain) led Draemland Gran Canaria to a victory against the seventh-ranked Valencia (16-11) 79-71 in the Spanish Liga Endesa in Sunday night’s game. Lammers scored 11 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Draemland Gran Canaria (1-2) is placed third in the Liga Endesa. It’s Lammers’ first season with the team. This year he averages 8.2ppg, 3.5rpg and 1.3bpg in 27 games he played so far.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, currently in Greece), who plays in the Greek GBL could not help Lavrio (9-15) in their game last Sunday. Despite his very good performance the second-placed Lavrio (9-15) was defeated 95-88 at home by the lower-ranked Karditsas (#4) in the Losers Stage group. Moore recorded 16 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 26 minutes. The Second Stage already ended. It’s Moore’s first season with the team. This year he averages 9.8ppg, 6.4rpg, 1.3apg and 1.1spg.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays pro in Spain) contributed to a Surne Bilbao Basket’s victory against the league leader Chemnitz (5-1) 82-73 in the FIBA Europe Cup on Wednesday night. He scored 9 points and had 3 steals. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Surne Bilbao Basket (5-1) is placed first in the FIBA Europe Cup. Smith has relatively good stats this year 11.0ppg, 2.2rpg, 2.7apg and 1.1spg in 16 games.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays in Belgium) was the major contributor in a Spirou Basket Charleroi’s victory against the closely-ranked Zwolle (1-3) 78-72 in the BNXT League in Sunday night’s game. Heath scored 14 points and added 5 passes in 31 minutes. Spirou Basket Charleroi (3-2) is placed fifth in the BNXT League. This season Heath averages 8.2ppg, 2.3rpg, 4.3apg and 1.2spg.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, currently in Estonia) was not able to help Parnu in their game against Kalev/Cramo in the Lat-Est BL. Alston recorded 5 points and added 4 assists. His team lost 77-83. This year Alston averages 6.8ppg, 1.6rpg and 2.8apg in five games.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, plays pro in the NBA) was not able to secure a victory for the Phoenix Suns in their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA. Okogie scored 5 points in 14 minutes. His team were crushed by 25 points 128-103 in the NBA. This season Okogie averages 4.8ppg, 2.6rpg and 1.1apg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23, plays in Serbia) couldn’t help Borac CA in their game against Mornar in the ABA League. He recorded 7 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. His team was edged 80-78. Franklin has relatively good stats this year 10.2ppg and 6.2rpg in 25 games.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, currently in Kuwait) helped his Kuwaiti team Kuwait win their game against the closely-ranked Kazma crushing them 122-79 in a derby game in the West Asia Super League last Tuesday. Georges-Hunt scored 17 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished 6 assists in 27 minutes. Georges-Hunt has relatively good stats this season 14.3ppg, 4.7rpg and 3.9apg. He is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19, plays pro in Japan) couldn’t help SeaHorses Mikawa in their game against Tochigi Brex in the Japanese B1 League. He cannot count Saturday’s game as one of the best ones. Schafer scored only 2 points. His team lost 78-88. This year Schafer averages 1.9ppg and 2.9rpg in 14 games. He is a naturalized Japanese.
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Beirut Club in Lebanese LBL
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) plays for Perth Wildcats in Australian NBL
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for Sigortam.net in Turkish TBL
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Plateros de Fresnillo in Mexican LNBP
- Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-1992, played in 2013-13) played for Nhatrang Dolphins in Vietnamese VBA last year
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.