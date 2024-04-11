Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Moses Wright talks about his adaptation to his Olympiacos team and return to the NBA … Jose Alvarado plays well in his return from an oblique injury … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

WRIGHT TALKS ADAPTATION TO OLYMPIACOS, NBA GOALS

Since joining Olympiacos Piraeus after the halfway mark of the season, Moses Wright has had a tremendous impact on the team, helping them to a 9-1 run since joining.

Having previously played for NBA teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks and having started the season with Turkish team Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Denizli Basket, Wright had a unique path to the EuroLeague and Olympiacos.

In an interview Greek television program “Jump Ball,” the big man explained his adaptation process and his goal of making it back to the NBA.

“I’m a rookie here. In Turkey, where I played, things were different. It was a different job; they expected different things from me,” Wright explained about his brief stint with Merkezefendi.

“But at Olympiacos, from the first day, I worked hard and found my role and the transition was easier. I keep working hard, and the more I score baskets, the more I find my rhythm,” he explained.

“I’m happy to be here, and the team is giving me the opportunity to go up and play in the NBA, but that’s a secondary goal,” Wright concluded, stating that a return to the NBA is not high on the priority list for him.

With Olympiacos, Wright is averaging 10 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 12.1 PIR. On April 4, he made a crucial shot in a victory against Crvena Zvezda, scoring a three-pointer while the score was tied, and there were 24 seconds until the end of the game.

Moses Wright after hitting a dagger 3-pointer vs Red Star to give Olympiacos the win🐕🔥 pic.twitter.com/2c8n8JooC2 — Zaf Report(Parody Account) (@ZafeiReport) April 4, 2024

ALVARADO SHINES IN RETURN TO ACTION SUNDAY

Jose Alvarado (oblique) tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans’ 113-105 win over the Suns.

Given that he had missed the Pelicans’ previous five games with a right oblique strain, Alvarado was expected to face some restrictions Sunday, but he ended up exceeding his season average of 17.8 minutes per contest. Alvarado may continue to have a path to a 20-plus-minute role until the Pelicans get Brandon Ingram (knee) back from injury, likely at some point during the upcoming week.

“Jose is a doggone Tasmanian Devil on the floor… He is causing all kinds of ruckus on the floor. That’s who he is.” — Willie Green on Jose Alvarado’s energy pic.twitter.com/51aQgmzIe0 — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) April 8, 2024