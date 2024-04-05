Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young has a big performance in relief for the Suns … Moses Wright lifts Olympiacos into EuroLeague playoffs … Marcus Georges-Hunt lifts Kuwait Club to cusp of Gulf League Final … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
THADDEUS YOUNG HAS BIG PERFORMANCE IN RELIEF FOR SUNS
With Jusuf Nurkić out due to injury, Thaddeus Young played his best game by far with the Phoenix Suns, helping the Suns knock off the defending-champion Denver Nuggets 104-97 on the road last night.
Young finished with six points on 3-of-4 shooting, nine rebounds (four offensive) and was a team-high +15 in his 18 minutes off the bench for Phoenix (43-30). With Young on the floor, the Suns had an incredible defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) of 72.7 and an offensive rating (points per 100 possessions) of 111.4. This makes for a net rating (point differential per 100 possessions) of 38.7.
In comparison, the Suns as a team had a defensive rating of 106.6 for the entire game and a net rating of 6.5.
Young also had one of the most textbook rebounds you will see and a floater to beat the buzzer going into halftime.
Thad Young snatches the rebound away from Aaron Gordon from the top. WOW! pic.twitter.com/mowCeFDnAh
— Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) March 28, 2024
🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/ukHjrWA2KH pic.twitter.com/wKIf4mWqxv
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 28, 2024
WRIGHT DOMINATES AS OLYMPIACOS QUALIFIES FOR PLAYOFFS
Moses Wright scored 16 out of his season-high 20 points in the fourth quarter while draining the go-ahead 3-pointer as Olympiacos Piraeus beat Crvena Zvezda 89 – 86 on the road to clinch a spot in the EuroLeague playoffs and continue the push for a Top-4 finish.
“Pap [Kostas Papanikolaou] was just talking about how bad I did rebounding… and then I was thinking of how [Giannoulis Larentzakis] called me soft,” Wright said. “Going into the second half I was thinking about those comments from the veterans of the team.”
Moses Wright says Giannoulis Larentzakis called him “soft” at halftime and was thinking of it entering the second half.
He ended up having 16 out of his game-high 20 points in the fourth period, including the go-ahead triple. pic.twitter.com/UDH3r1DJG8
— Antonis Stroggylakis (@AStroggylakis) April 4, 2024
What a sequence from Moses Wright to hand #OlympiacosBC a big victory against Crvena Zvezda in #EuroLeague ! pic.twitter.com/uaJjYbwMF8
— Manolo77 (@ManoloAthan77) April 4, 2024
GEORGES-HUNT’S KUWAIT CLUB NEARING GULF LEAGUE FINAL
Marcus George-Hunt’s Kuwait Club moved a win away from booking a return trip to the FIBA WASL-Gulf League Final following a 101-87 conquest of Kazma in their Semi-Finals opener, Tuesday night at the Shaikh Saad Alabdullah Sport Hall Complex.
The reigning sub-zone champions overcame a sluggish start before pulling away in the fourth quarter as the squad continued their winning ways since losing back-to-back outings during the Group Phase, which nearly cost them an outright trip to the Semis.
Veteran winger Marcus Georges-Hunt produced 15 points and 7 assists, while floor general Turki Alshemmari chipped in 11 points for the repeat-seeking Kuwait Club.
Now they have a chance to formalize their entry to the Gulf League Final in Game 2 next Tuesday, April 2, 22:00 local time, in the same battleground.
ALVARADO HAS MISSED LAST FIVE GAMES
Jose Alvarado (oblique) is out for Friday’s game versus the Spurs.
Alvarado’s absence streak will extend to five games Friday due to a right oblique strain. His next chance to suit up is Sunday’s matchup with Phoenix.
From CBSSports.com
#ProJackets on Social Media
— Mark Price (@Mark25Price) April 2, 2024
5 years later and we’re watching Jose Alvarado again…this time the Pelicans vs the Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/foRTVRzwBi
— Daniel Bowles (@CoachDBowles) April 1, 2024
#ProJackets in the NBA/G League 2023-24
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|JOSE ALVARADO
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 15
NBA Experience: 3rd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Status: Active
|6-0, 179 lbs
2023-24 Stats
6.9 ppg
2.3 rpg
2.1 apg
40.8% FG
|Record: 45-31
Standing: 7th place, -8.0 GB
Streak: L3
Last 10: 5-5
|JAMES BANKS III
Team: Maine Celtics
Number: 5
G League Experience: 3rd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-20
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-10, 250 lbs
2023-24 Stats
5.5 ppg
5.3 rpg
1.7 bpg
54.2% FG
|Record: 21-13
Standing: 2nd place, -1.0 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 8-2
|MICHAEL DEVOE
Team: Memphis Hustle
Number: 10
G League Experience: 2nd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Status: Active
|6-4, 183 lbs
2023-24 Stats
14.8 ppg
3.8 rpg
3.0 apg
47.4% FG
|Record: 15-19
Standing: 12th, -9.0 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 3-7
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: Windy City Bulls (G League)
Number: 14
NBA Experience: 12 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
2023-24 Stats
5.6 ppg
4.6 rpg
0.7 bpg
66.7% FG
|Record: 15-19
Standing: 13th place, -7.0 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 4-6
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Phoenix Suns
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 5 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
2023-24 Stats
4.9 ppg
2.7 rpg
1.1 apg
41.4% FG
|Record: 45-31
Standing: 6th place, -8.0 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 7-3
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: free agent
Number: 30
NBA Experience: 16 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
2023-24 Stats
4.6 ppg
3.3 rpg
1.9 apg
61.2% FG
|Record: 45-31
Standing: 6th place, -8.0 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 7-3
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) contributed to an easy victory against the sixth-ranked Apollon Patras (3-19) crushing them 93-63 in the Greek GBL last Sunday. He recorded 10 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in 20 minutes. Olympiacos S.F.P. Piraeus (7-3) is placed fifth in Winners Stage group. Wright’s team will play only one more game in the Regular Season. And that game will be critical. Wright has relatively good stats this year 10.7ppg, 5.0rpg and 1.2apg in six games he played so far.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain) could not help one of league’s weakest teams Draemland Gran Canaria (16-10) in their last game on Sunday. Despite Lammers’ good performance Draemland Gran Canaria was edged93-92 on the road by the higher-ranked Lenovo Tenerife (#6). He scored 11 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. It’s Lammers’ first season with the team. This year Lammers averages 8.1ppg, 3.4rpg and 1.3bpg.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, currently in the NBA) was the major contributor in a New Orleans Pelicans’ victory against the Miami Heat (39-33) crushing them 111-88 in the NBA in Friday night’s game. Alvarado scored 17 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished 6 assists in 32 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. The New Orleans Pelicans have a solid 45-28 record this season. This year Alvarado averages 6.9ppg, 2.3rpg, 2.1apg and 1.1spg in 51 games.
Experienced Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07, plays pro in the NBA) contributed to a Phoenix Suns’ surprising victory against the Denver Nuggets (51-22) 104-97 in the NBA last Wednesday. He recorded 6 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. The Phoenix Suns have 43-30 record this season. This year Young averages 3.0ppg and 3.7rpg.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays in Spain) helped Surne Bilbao Basket edge the tenth-ranked Baskonia (14-12) 82-80 in the Spanish Liga Endesa on Sunday night. He scored 8 points in 20 minutes. Surne Bilbao Basket (21-3) is placed first in the Liga Endesa. Smith has relatively good stats this year 11.3ppg, 1.5rpg and 2.7apg in 26 games.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, currently in Estonia) was not able to help Parnu in their game against Prometey in the Lat-Est BL. Alston recorded 8 points and added 5 passes. His team was crushed by 27 points 101-74. This season Alston averages 9.0ppg, 1.7rpg and 2.7apg.
Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19, plays pro in Japan) helped SeaHorses Mikawa win their game against the eighth-ranked Kyoto Hannaryz 70-53 in the Japanese B1 League last Sunday. Schafer recorded 6 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in 22 minutes. This year Schafer averages 2.2ppg and 2.7rpg in 11 games. He is a naturalized Japanese.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays in Belgium) was not able to secure a victory for Spirou Basket Charleroi (1-2) in their last game on Saturday. Despite his good performance Spirou Basket Charleroi was defeated 78-72 on the opponent’s court by the higher-ranked Groningen (#3). Heath was the second best scorer with 12 points. This season Heath averages 7.9ppg, 2.4rpg, 4.2apg and 1.3spg.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, currently in Greece) couldn’t help Lavrio in their game against Aris in the Greek GBL. Moore recorded 5 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 30 minutes. His team was crushed by 24 points 84-60. This year Moore averages 9.5ppg, 6.4rpg, 1.4apg and 1.1spg in 22 games.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays pro in Kuwait) led his Kuwaiti team Kuwait to a victory against the closely-ranked Kazma 101-87 in a derby game in the West Asia Super League last Tuesday. Georges-Hunt recorded 15 points and added 7 assists. Georges-Hunt has relatively good stats this season 13.8ppg, 4.0rpg, 3.5apg and 1.2spg. He is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
- Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-1992, played in 2013-13) played for Nhatrang Dolphins in Vietnamese VBA last year
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Plateros de Fresnillo in Mexican LNBP
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for Sigortam.net in Turkish TBL
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.