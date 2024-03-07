Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Moses Wright enjoys a successful first month in Greece, at least one NBA assistant believe he can return there … Jose Alvarado out in the community … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

*****

MOSES WRIGHT HAS SUCCESSFUL FIRST MONTH IN GREECE

After a 3-week break, the EuroLeague basketball has returned, and Olympiacos Piraeus extended their winning streak to 4 games in a row.

The Reds comfortably beat Zalgiris Kaunas, but it wasn’t all roses for an entire game. Zalgiris held their own ground in the first half, and Olympiacos needed a solid 3rd quarter to build a comfortable lead.

Moses Wright was one of the main reasons behind the successful Olympiacos return after halftime.

Wright was limited to only 4 minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, but he did his job in the 3rd quarter, finishing the period with 11 points (5/5 2PT, 1/4 FT), 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 3 drawn fouls, and 10 PIR.

“We just came out and got the defensive rebounds that we were lacking,” Wright told BasketNews after the game. “I think they had 8-9 [offensive rebounds] in the 1st half. So, we came in and started playing bodies on. Everybody was crashing the rebounds.”

Overall, Wright enjoys a successful start to his EuroLeague career. After making his debut on January 30 against ALBA Berlin, the 25-year-old averages 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 12.5 PIR per game in 4 appearances.

More from Basketnews.com

MOSES WRIGHT IS A FREAKING BULLDOZER 😤pic.twitter.com/nW3utfiKdP — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) January 30, 2024

*****

CLIPPERS’ ASSISTANT BELIEVES WRIGHT CAN RETURN TO NBA

Former NBA player Wesley Johnson, who donned the Panathinaikos jersey during the 2019-20 season, is now part of Tyrone Lue’s coaching staff for the Los Angeles Clippers, where he spent most of his playing career in the NBA.

Regarding Moses Wright, whom he met at the Clippers and now showcases his skills with Olympiacos, Johnson is optimistic about his NBA return.

“I think he can return to the NBA. I believe his presence there will boost him, and he will have a good experience. He will find the ‘hunger’ again because the fans will push him. He’s a great player, talented, athletic, can shoot, put the ball on the floor. He was the player of the year in the ACC (NCAA region) for a reason. The right timing did not come for him to be drafted, but that says nothing about his playing value. He will find the time and the moment to join a team,” concluded Wesley Johnson.

From Eurohoops.net

*****

ALVARADO MEET AND GREET AT LOCAL STORE

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado hung out with fans and signed autographs at the opening of Cox’s new Mobile Store on Sunday, March 4, 2024.

Watch video

Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado have a beautiful friendship:

pic.twitter.com/u7g0Nc4JU8 — Dan Gleesak (@DannyGleesak) March 6, 2024

“The energy, the disciple that we had…We took care of business and a win is always good.” Jen Hale with Jose Alvarado after tonight’s win! @PelicansNBA | #Pelicans | @BallySports 📺 pic.twitter.com/6epNYRNsga — Bally Sports New Orleans (@BallySportsNO) March 6, 2024

*****