Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Moses Wright enjoys a successful first month in Greece, at least one NBA assistant believe he can return there … Jose Alvarado out in the community … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
MOSES WRIGHT HAS SUCCESSFUL FIRST MONTH IN GREECE
After a 3-week break, the EuroLeague basketball has returned, and Olympiacos Piraeus extended their winning streak to 4 games in a row.
The Reds comfortably beat Zalgiris Kaunas, but it wasn’t all roses for an entire game. Zalgiris held their own ground in the first half, and Olympiacos needed a solid 3rd quarter to build a comfortable lead.
Moses Wright was one of the main reasons behind the successful Olympiacos return after halftime.
Wright was limited to only 4 minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, but he did his job in the 3rd quarter, finishing the period with 11 points (5/5 2PT, 1/4 FT), 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 3 drawn fouls, and 10 PIR.
“We just came out and got the defensive rebounds that we were lacking,” Wright told BasketNews after the game. “I think they had 8-9 [offensive rebounds] in the 1st half. So, we came in and started playing bodies on. Everybody was crashing the rebounds.”
Overall, Wright enjoys a successful start to his EuroLeague career. After making his debut on January 30 against ALBA Berlin, the 25-year-old averages 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 12.5 PIR per game in 4 appearances.
CLIPPERS’ ASSISTANT BELIEVES WRIGHT CAN RETURN TO NBA
Former NBA player Wesley Johnson, who donned the Panathinaikos jersey during the 2019-20 season, is now part of Tyrone Lue’s coaching staff for the Los Angeles Clippers, where he spent most of his playing career in the NBA.
Regarding Moses Wright, whom he met at the Clippers and now showcases his skills with Olympiacos, Johnson is optimistic about his NBA return.
“I think he can return to the NBA. I believe his presence there will boost him, and he will have a good experience. He will find the ‘hunger’ again because the fans will push him. He’s a great player, talented, athletic, can shoot, put the ball on the floor. He was the player of the year in the ACC (NCAA region) for a reason. The right timing did not come for him to be drafted, but that says nothing about his playing value. He will find the time and the moment to join a team,” concluded Wesley Johnson.
From Eurohoops.net
ALVARADO MEET AND GREET AT LOCAL STORE
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado hung out with fans and signed autographs at the opening of Cox’s new Mobile Store on Sunday, March 4, 2024.
“The energy, the disciple that we had…We took care of business and a win is always good.”
ShootersParadise!
Shooters Shoot! #LeaveIt
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) contributed to an easy victory against the closely-ranked Peristeri (12-7) 85-67 in the Greek GBL on Monday night. He recorded 9 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 20 minutes. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Olympiacos S.F.P. Piraeus (14-1) is placed second in the GBL. It was his team’s 11th consecutive victory in a row. There are only three games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. Wright has relatively good stats this season 11.3ppg, 5.0rpg and 1.3apg.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain) led Draemland Gran Canaria to an easy victory against the ninth-ranked Baskonia (12-11) 98-80 in the Spanish Liga Endesa in Sunday night’s game. Lammers scored 11 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. Draemland Gran Canaria (1-2) is placed third in the Liga Endesa. It’s Lammers’ first season with the team. This year he averages 8.3ppg, 3.2rpg and 1.2bpg in 23 games he played so far.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, currently in Spain), who plays in the Spanish Liga Endesa could not help Surne Bilbao Basket (19-2) in their game last Saturday. Despite his very good performance the league leader Surne Bilbao Basket was badly defeated101-84 on the road by the much lower-ranked Unicaja (#12). Smith was the second best scorer with 15 points in 20 minutes. Smith has relatively good stats this season 11.7ppg, 1.6rpg, 2.7apg and 1.1spg.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, plays pro in the NBA) contributed to an easy victory against the Indiana Pacers (34-29) crushing them 129-102 in the NBA on Friday night. Alvarado scored 9 points. The New Orleans Pelicans have 36-25 record this season. This year Alvarado averages 7.0ppg, 2.2rpg, 2.0apg and 1.1spg in 40 games.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in Greece) led Lavrio to an easy victory against one of league’s weakest teams Karditsas (6-13) 76-57 in the Greek GBL in Saturday night’s game. He recorded 11 points in 30 minutes. GS Lavrio Aegean Cargo (7-12) is placed ninth in the GBL. There are only three games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game is very crucial. It’s Moore’s first season with the team. This year Moore averages 9.9ppg, 6.4rpg, 1.4apg and 1.2spg.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, currently in the NBA) was not able to help the Phoenix Suns in their game against the Houston Rockets in the NBA. Okogie scored 7 points. His team lost 109-118 in the NBA. This year he averages 4.9ppg, 2.7rpg and 1.1apg in 54 games. Okogie is a naturalized Nigerian.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) was not able to secure a victory for Spirou Basket Charleroi in their game against ZZ Leiden in the BNXT League. Heath was the second best scorer with 6 points. He also added 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in 23 minutes. His team was crushed by 25 points 70-45. This season Heath averages 7.2ppg, 2.5rpg, 4.1apg and 1.3spg.
Experienced Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07, plays in the NBA) is a teammate of previously mentioned Josh Okogie and both played together in the last NBA game. Young couldn’t help the Phoenix Suns in their game against the Houston Rockets. He scored only 4 points. His team lost 109-118 in the NBA. This year Young averages 3.0ppg and 5.0rpg in two games.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, currently in Georgia), who plays in the Georgian A League (second division) couldn’t help TSMU (1-6) in their game last Friday. Despite his very good performance the bottom-ranked TSMU was defeated 85-74 in a derby game by the higher-ranked Astrali (#4). Alston scored 15 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 34 minutes. He has individually a very good season with high stats. Alston averages 19.0ppg, 5.0rpg and 2.8apg.
Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23, plays pro in Serbia) couldn’t help Borac CA in their game against FMP BG in the ABA League. Franklin scored 5 points. His team lost 72-86. He has relatively good stats this year 10.5ppg, 6.3rpg and 1.2spg in 21 games.
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) plays for Perth Wildcats in Australian NBL
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Plateros de Fresnillo in Mexican LNBP
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for Sigortam.net in Turkish TBL
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.