Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young is officially signed and in uniform with the Phoenix Suns; what will his role be? … Jose Alvarado faces consequences following an altercation between the Pelicans and the Heat … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
*****
YOUNG WILL DO ‘WHATEVER IT TAKES’ IN VETERAN ROLE WITH SUNS
Thaddeus Young arrives in the Valley as a signing off the buyout market after the Phoenix Suns nearly acquired him in a trade on two separate occasions.
There was the 2014 deadline when a Suns team surprising everyone was pushing for a playoff spot, and then there were similar circumstances in 2021 when a Phoenix squad that would make the NBA Finals was vying for Young.
A full decade later after the first attempt, Young is now with the Suns.
“Once I got on the phone with (general manager) James (Jones) and coach (Frank Vogel), that was the first thing we said, ‘Finally we have a chance to get together and do work together.’” Young told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday. “So this is a great time and a great experience. I’m happy to be a Phoenix Sun and I’m just ready to get to work.”
Like nearly every player that gets bought out, there are questions attached to Young’s ability to impact games still at the age of 35. He had a sporadic role for the Toronto Raptors each of the last two seasons, and in Year 17 of his career, is more suited to be an undersized center as opposed to the versatile power forward he was during the prime of his career.
Young mentioned that type of role when talking about why he chose to come to Phoenix.
“I felt like it was the best fit for me to come in and not only just play but help with mentoring young guys as well. … As well as coming and helping the team when we decide to go into that small-ball lineup with a smaller 5, which could be me,” Young said. “I have the ability and a certain skill set to be able to come out of those double-teams when [Kevin Durant] is getting doubled or you have [Devin Booker] getting doubled or [Bradley Beal] getting doubled to be able to make reads and plays out of the double-team and make the right decisions.
Thaddeus Young’s first bucket in a #Suns uniform
pic.twitter.com/ntXcXo9dJY
— Burn City Suns Talk 🎙️ (@BurnCitySuns) February 24, 2024
Welcome to the squad, Thad! pic.twitter.com/F3rhjA3nV6
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 20, 2024
*****
ALVARADO EJECTED, SUSPENDED AFTER ALTERCATION IN PELICANS’ GAME
The NBA handed down punishments for the skirmish that took place between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. Jimmy Butler, Naji Marshall and Nikola Jovic are all suspended for one game, the league announced Sunday, while Jose Alvarado and Thomas Bryant were each given three-game suspensions.
The altercation happened during the fourth quarter of a physical Heat win Friday night. Zion Williamson came away with a steal on Butler, and as he was driving to the rim Kevin Love wrapped him up, causing the Pelicans star to fall to the ground. Immediately, Williamson’s teammates came to his defense, with Marshall giving Love a little shove before Butler responded by pushing Marshall. That caused the two to shove each other a couple times before Marshall grabbed Butler by the neck. That escalated the situation as Butler tried to chase Marshall down before players and coaches from both sides stepped in to resolve the dust up.
As that was getting diffused, Alvarado and Bryant were at the scorer’s table exchanging words, which then turned into Bryant seemingly throwing punches at Alvarado. That set off another scrum where players and coaches were trying to break up the situation, as Alvarado was trying to climb onto the scorer’s table to get at Bryant.
From CBSSports.com
Jose and Thomas Bryant get into it. Jose even tried to climb the scorers table pic.twitter.com/blMgQGR2lT
— Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) February 24, 2024
*****
#ProJackets in the NBA/G League 2023-24
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|JOSE ALVARADO
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 15
NBA Experience: 3rd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Status: Active
|6-0, 179 lbs
2023-24 Stats
7.0 ppg
2.2 rpg
1.9 apg
41.4% FG
|Record: 35-24
Standing: 5th place, -6.5 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 7-3
|JAMES BANKS III
Team: Maine Celtics
Number: 5
G League Experience: 3rd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-20
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-10, 250 lbs
2023-24 Stats
5.6 ppg
6.1 rpg
1.7 bpg
49.5% FG
|Record: 12-11
Standing: 8th place, -4.0 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 6-4
|MICHAEL DEVOE
Team: Memphis Hustle
Number: 10
G League Experience: 2nd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Status: Active
|6-4, 183 lbs
2023-24 Stats
13.1 ppg
2.3 rpg
2.9 apg
50.3% FG
|Record: 10-11
Standing: 11th, -5.0 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 5-5
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: Windy City Bulls (G League)
Number: 14
NBA Experience: 12 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
2023-24 Stats
6.6 ppg
6.0 rpg
0.8 bpg
72.3% FG
|Record: 8-12
Standing: 14th place, -6.5 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 6-4
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Phoenix Suns
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 5 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
2023-24 Stats
4.9 ppg
2.8 rpg
1.2 apg
41.7% FG
|Record: 34-24
Standing: 6th place, -7.0 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 6-4
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: free agent
Number: 30
NBA Experience: 16 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
2023-24 Stats
4.8 ppg
3.5 rpg
2.1 apg
61.1% FG
|Record: 34-24
Standing: 6th place, -7.0 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 6-4
#ProJackets on Social Media
View this post on Instagram
Really cool! https://t.co/ZhYQt7b7h1
— Mark Price (@Mark25Price) February 24, 2024
When John Salley Played in the NBA Finals with the Detroit Pistons, He Had His Own Local Detroit TV Show #funny #fyp #podcast #shorts #clips #parati #comedy #hilarious #wtf #news #fun #jokes #satire #nba #johnsalley #stories #detroit #pistons #arseniohall #johnnycarson pic.twitter.com/KAjo4ZqmdO
— TFU Podcast (@tfupodcast_xx) February 20, 2024
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, plays pro in the NBA) led New Orleans Pelicans to an easy victory against the Houston Rockets (25-31) crushing them 127-105 in the NBA in Thursday night’s game. He scored 11 points and added 7 assists in 21 minutes. The New Orleans Pelicans have 34-23 record this season. It was his team’s fourth consecutive victory in a row. This year Alvarado averages 7.0ppg, 2.2rpg, 1.9apg and 1.1spg in 39 games he played so far.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, plays in the NBA) could not help the Phoenix Suns (33-24) in their last game on Thursday. Despite his good performance the Phoenix Suns (33-24) were defeated 123-113 on the road by the Dallas Mavericks. Okogie scored 11 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. This season Okogie averages 5.0ppg, 2.8rpg and 1.2apg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, currently in Georgia) was not able to help TSMU in their game against Sokhumi (6-1) in the Georgian A League (second division), despite his very good performance last Friday. He was the top scorer with 25 points. Alston also added 5 assists in 39 minutes. But the bottom-ranked TSMU lost 85-89 in a derby game to the leading Sokhumi. There are only three games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. Alston has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 20.3ppg, 4.7rpg, 3.0apg and 1.3spg in three games.
Experienced Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07, plays pro in the NBA) is a teammate of previously mentioned Josh Okogie. But that was another game of his team in NBA which we would like to mention. Young was not able to secure a victory for the Phoenix Suns (33-24) in their game against the Houston Rockets (25-31). His contribution was not very remarkable in Friday’s game. Young recorded only 2 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. It was his first game for Phoenix Suns this season. The Phoenix Suns (33-24) were defeated 114-110 in Houston by the Rockets.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays in Australia) couldn’t help Perth Wildcats (17-11) in their game against JackJumpers (16-12) in the Australian NBL. Usher scored 6 points and added 3 passes in 25 minutes. Perth Wildcats lost 72-86 in Hobart to the lower-ranked (#3) JackJumpers. The Regular Season already ended. It’s Usher’s first season with the team. He has relatively good stats this year 12.8ppg, 3.5rpg and 1.4apg in 28 games.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, currently in Turkey) couldn’t help one of league’s weakest teams Sigortam.net in their game against Yalovaspor in the Turkish TBL (second division). Despite his good performance in Monday night’s game He recorded a double-double by scoring 11 points and getting 16 rebounds. Gueye has relatively good stats this season 11.3ppg, 7.2rpg and 1.7apg.
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for Olympiacos in Greek GBL
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) plays for Draemland Gran Canaria in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) plays for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) plays for Lavrio in Greek GBL
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Borac CA in Serbian KLS
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Sichuan Blue Whales in Chinese CBA
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) plays for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-1983, played in 2001-05) played for Shinshu Brave Warriors Nagano in Japanese B1 League few monts ago
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Obera in Argentinian La Liga
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Plateros de Fresnillo in Mexican LNBP
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) played for Power in the Big3 last year
- Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-1992, played in 2013-13) played for Nhatrang Dolphins in Vietnamese VBA last year
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.