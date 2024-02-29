Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young is officially signed and in uniform with the Phoenix Suns; what will his role be? … Jose Alvarado faces consequences following an altercation between the Pelicans and the Heat … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

YOUNG WILL DO ‘WHATEVER IT TAKES’ IN VETERAN ROLE WITH SUNS

Thaddeus Young arrives in the Valley as a signing off the buyout market after the Phoenix Suns nearly acquired him in a trade on two separate occasions.

There was the 2014 deadline when a Suns team surprising everyone was pushing for a playoff spot, and then there were similar circumstances in 2021 when a Phoenix squad that would make the NBA Finals was vying for Young.

A full decade later after the first attempt, Young is now with the Suns.

“Once I got on the phone with (general manager) James (Jones) and coach (Frank Vogel), that was the first thing we said, ‘Finally we have a chance to get together and do work together.’” Young told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday. “So this is a great time and a great experience. I’m happy to be a Phoenix Sun and I’m just ready to get to work.”

Like nearly every player that gets bought out, there are questions attached to Young’s ability to impact games still at the age of 35. He had a sporadic role for the Toronto Raptors each of the last two seasons, and in Year 17 of his career, is more suited to be an undersized center as opposed to the versatile power forward he was during the prime of his career.

Young mentioned that type of role when talking about why he chose to come to Phoenix.

“I felt like it was the best fit for me to come in and not only just play but help with mentoring young guys as well. … As well as coming and helping the team when we decide to go into that small-ball lineup with a smaller 5, which could be me,” Young said. “I have the ability and a certain skill set to be able to come out of those double-teams when [Kevin Durant] is getting doubled or you have [Devin Booker] getting doubled or [Bradley Beal] getting doubled to be able to make reads and plays out of the double-team and make the right decisions.

https://youtu.be/PugJsMHxv5Q

Thaddeus Young’s first bucket in a #Suns uniform

ALVARADO EJECTED, SUSPENDED AFTER ALTERCATION IN PELICANS’ GAME

The NBA handed down punishments for the skirmish that took place between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. Jimmy Butler, Naji Marshall and Nikola Jovic are all suspended for one game, the league announced Sunday, while Jose Alvarado and Thomas Bryant were each given three-game suspensions.

The altercation happened during the fourth quarter of a physical Heat win Friday night. Zion Williamson came away with a steal on Butler, and as he was driving to the rim Kevin Love wrapped him up, causing the Pelicans star to fall to the ground. Immediately, Williamson’s teammates came to his defense, with Marshall giving Love a little shove before Butler responded by pushing Marshall. That caused the two to shove each other a couple times before Marshall grabbed Butler by the neck. That escalated the situation as Butler tried to chase Marshall down before players and coaches from both sides stepped in to resolve the dust up.

As that was getting diffused, Alvarado and Bryant were at the scorer’s table exchanging words, which then turned into Bryant seemingly throwing punches at Alvarado. That set off another scrum where players and coaches were trying to break up the situation, as Alvarado was trying to climb onto the scorer’s table to get at Bryant.

