Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – In season 17, Thaddeus Young keeps finding ways to help Raptors … Jose Alvarado still making impact despite diminished role … Josh Okogie demonstrates value in niche stat … Moses Wright becomes key piece for Olympiacos … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
YOUNG FOREVER FINDS WAYS TO HELP RAPTORS
There were times this season — there were times last season — when Thaddeus Young looked like he was done playing productive basketball at this level.
There is little shame in that. Young is 35, and in his 17th season in the league. He has outlasted all but four of his draft classmates, and those guys were picked second, third, fourth and fifth overall. When he came in for the Toronto Raptors over the last two years, though, he was a step slow in his defensive rotations, turning potential charges into blocking fouls. His jumper, which rarely stretched out to the 3-point line, had all but abandoned him. He was excised from the rotation permanently last year. Frankly, if not for his $8 million salary being potentially useful in trades, he might have been waived before free agency last summer, when he only would have been guaranteed $1 million.
Circumstances are what they are, and Young is still around. And all that makes his latest run sweeter. The Raptors have no depth up front, and starting centre Jakob Poeltl has been out of the lineup for 11 games with a sprained ankle. Young’s latest game, a 16-point, six-rebound, six-assist effort against the Chicago Bulls in which he spent most of his 32 minutes battling either Nikola Vučević or Andre Drummond, both legitimate centres with ample strength, was a masterclass in positioning on both ends of the floor. Young was giving up 35 and 54 pounds to the Bulls big men, respectively. He showed off his experience, able to float into a passing lane at just the right moment. The Raptors, missing three starters, won.
ALVARADO STILL MAKING HUGE IMPACTS
New Orleans guard Jose Alvarado is a sparkplug off the Pelicans bench. How the Pels have used that energy has varied greatly recently. Alvarado has been in and out of the rotation lately but has remained ready to play when his number is called. Take the Pelicans’ victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday for example. Alvarado did not play the entire first half and the first few minutes of the second half.
Coach Willie Green inserted Jose into the lineup about midway through the third quarter, with the Pels down by double-digits. Alvarado’s impact was so immediate that he played every second for the remainder of the game. Jose finished with eight points, three assists, two steals, and two rebounds. Coach Green praised Alvarado for his stay-ready approach to games.
“He (Alvarado) was extremely impactful. A ton of credit goes to Jose and Coach Brandon Demas,” Green told reporters after the Spurs victory. “They continue to work, whether he’s playing five minutes, ten minutes, 20 minutes. It’s evident in his play. He came out tonight, put him in for the second half, and he really turned things around. We’re grateful.”
Alvarado’s minutes over the last few weeks have tapered off with the emergence of rookie Jordan Hawkins and various lineup tweaks the Pelicans have implemented. Over the last 12 games, Jose has been a healthy scratch three times from the lineup. In three other games, he played less than 15 minutes combined. Still, Alvarado is finding ways to impact the game when he’s on the floor.
NICHE STAT DEMONSTRATES OKOGIE’S VALUE TO SUNS
That doesn’t mean we can’t stop and marvel at an unexpected statistical area where two Suns sit atop the standings, and how it has positively impacted this team.
Those two players would be Josh Okogie and Jordan Goodwin, who on the surface don’t really have a lot in common. Okogie at this stage is one of the longest-tenured Suns players, and his job is to defend at a high level and knock down a 3-pointer every so often. This team’s version of Torrey Craig or Jae Crowder before him.
Goodwin on the other hand is the backup point guard, and also the only true floor general on the roster. About the only comparison here is the fact head coach Frank Vogel doesn’t really use Goodwin in this way all that much off the bench, preferring instead to see him also act as a disruptor on the court in much the same way Okogie is.
So far this season that has worked, as Okogie (1.8) and Goodwin (1.7) are the one-two combo when it comes to loose balls recovered per 36 minutes. Is this a niche stat? Absolutely. Can you make the argument that it is also a little bit pointless? Sure, if you want to. But to do that would be to not realize how and why these two players lead the entire league in this category.
MOSES WRIGHT GIVING A LIFT TO OLYMPIACOS
Carrying a safe lead most of the way, Olympiacos drew a lopsided win, 81-57, versus Promitheas in Patras, on Sunday.
Recent addition Moses Wright tallied a game-high 16 points with 7/10 makes in Dimitris Tofalos Arena. More double-digit scoring contributions in Round 17 of Greece’s Stoiximan Basket League Regular Season, Alec Peters chipped in 12 points, Filip Petrusev had 11 points, and Isaiah Canaan added ten points. Running the point, Thomas Walkup registered seven points, seven assists, two rebounds, and one steal.
#ProJackets in the NBA/G League 2023-24
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|JOSE ALVARADO
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 15
NBA Experience: 3rd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Status: Active
|6-0, 179 lbs
2023-24 Stats
7.0 ppg
2.1 rpg
1.9 apg
41.6% FG
|Record: 29-21
Standing: 7th place, -5.5 GB
Streak: W3
Last 10: 5-5
|JAMES BANKS III
Team: Maine Celtics
Number: 5
G League Experience: 3rd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-20
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-10, 250 lbs
2023-24 Stats
5.9 ppg
7.4 rpg
2.0 bpg
47.7% FG
|Record: 9-8
Standing: 9th place, -2.0 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 6-4
|MICHAEL DEVOE
Team: Memphis Hustle
Number: 10
G League Experience: 2nd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Status: Active
|6-4, 183 lbs
2023-24 Stats
11.5 ppg
3.1 rpg
3.0 apg
50.5% FG
|Record: 8-8
Standing: 10th, -4.0 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 6-4
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: Windy City Bulls (G League)
Number: 14
NBA Experience: 12 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
2023-24 Stats
6.8 ppg
5.3 rpg
1.4 bpg
64.0% FG
|Record: 5-9
Standing: 13th place, -4.5 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 5-5
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Phoenix Suns
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 5 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
2023-24 Stats
5.0 ppg
2.8 rpg
1.2 apg
41.4% FG
|Record: 30-21
Standing: 6th place, -5.0 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 7-3
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Toronto Raptors
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 16 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
2023-24 Stats
5.0 ppg
3.0 rpg
2.2 apg
61.9% FG
|Record: 17-33
Standing: 12th place, -21.0 GB
Streak: L3
Last 10: 2-8
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) was the major contributor in Olympiacos’ victory against one of league’s weakest teams ALBA Berlin (5-19) 101-87 in the Euroleague in Tuesday night’s game. He scored 15 points, had 5 rebounds and made 4 blocks in 25 minutes. It was his first game for Olympiacos this season; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Wright’s third season in pro basketball. His team is placed seventh in the Euroleague.
Experienced Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14, plays in China) could not help Sichuan Blue Whales (4-33) in their last game on Monday. Despite his very good performance the bottom-ranked Sichuan Blue Whales were defeated 123-117 on the road by the much higher-ranked Loongs (#11). Golden recorded a triple-double by scoring 49 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and passing 10 assists. It’s Golden’s first season with the team. He has individually a very good year with high stats. Golden averages 33.5ppg, 5.5rpg and 7.8apg.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, currently in Spain) led his Spanish team Draemland Gran Canaria to a victory over the tenth-ranked WKS Slask (2-15) crushing them 92-68 in the Eurocup on Wednesday night. Lammers was MVP of the game. He recorded 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks in a mere 19 minutes. Draemland Gran Canaria (12-5) is placed third in the Eurocup. Lammers’ team will play only one more game in the Eurocup Regular Season. And that game will be critical. It’s Lammers’ first season with the team. This year he averages 7.9ppg, 4.6rpg, 1.1apg and 1.1bpg in 17 games he played so far.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays pro in Spain) contributed to a Surne Bilbao Basket’s victory against the closely-ranked FC Porto (3-2) 90-86 in the FIBA Europe Cup in Wednesday night’s game. He scored 16 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Surne Bilbao Basket (4-1) is placed first in the FIBA Europe Cup. Smith’s team will play only one more game in the FIBA Europe Cup Second Stage. And now that game is very crucial. Smith has relatively good stats this season 13.4ppg, 2.2rpg, 2.6apg and 1.2spg.
Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07, plays in the NBA) helped Toronto Raptors win their game against the Chicago Bulls (23-26) 118-107 in the NBA last Tuesday. Young recorded 16 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in 32 minutes. The Toronto Raptors have 17-30 record this season. It was his team’s first victory after five consecutive loses. This year Young averages 4.9ppg, 2.9rpg and 2.3apg in 19 games.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, currently in the NBA) helped Phoenix Suns win their game against the Brooklyn Nets 136-120 in the NBA on Wednesday night. He scored 11 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. This season Okogie averages 5.2ppg, 3.0rpg and 1.2apg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in Australia) helped Perth Wildcats win their game against the league outsider Melbourne Phoenix 103-91 in the Australian NBL in Saturday night’s game. He scored 10 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished 4 assists in 22 minutes. Usher has relatively good stats this year 12.9ppg, 3.6rpg and 1.3apg in 24 games.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in Greece) helped Lavrio win their game against the fourth-ranked Promitheas 89-84 in the Greek GBL last Saturday. Moore recorded 9 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. Moore has relatively good stats this season 10.3ppg, 7.1rpg, 1.4apg and 1.1spg.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, currently in the NBA) was not able to help the New Orleans Pelicans in their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA. Alvarado scored 5 points and added 3 passes in 13 minutes. His team were crushed by 24 points 107-83 in the NBA. This year Alvarado averages 6.8ppg, 2.1rpg and 1.8apg in 30 games.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) helped his Belgian team Spirou Basket Charleroi win their game against the closely-ranked Liege Basket 92-83 in the BNXT League in Friday night’s game. He recorded 9 points, 8 assists and 4 steals. This season Heath averages 6.9ppg, 2.6rpg, 3.9apg and 1.3spg.
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Borac CA in Serbian KLS
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Batumi in Georgian Superleague few monts ago
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Obera in Argentinian La Liga
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-1992, played in 2013-13) played for Nhatrang Dolphins in Vietnamese VBA last year
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) played for Power in the Big3 last year
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Plateros de Fresnillo in Mexican LNBP
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for Sigortam.net in Turkish TBL
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.