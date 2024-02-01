Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Moses Wright officially signs with Olympiacos and has a strong debut … Michael Devoe traded to Memphis Hustle in G League … Jose Alvarado voted Pelicans’ best trash-talker … Chris Bosh downplays his role in Ray Allen’s game 6 three-pointer … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
MOSES WRIGHT OFFICIALLY SIGNS WITH OLYMPIACOS IN GREECE
Olympiacos Piraeus completed the signing of former NBA center Moses Wright to a contract for the rest of the season, confirming the report of Eurohoops. Wright will play in the EuroLeague for the first time in his career with the Greek powerhouse.
The deal included a team option for the next season and was officially confirmed by the Reds on Friday.
Wright arrives at Olympiacos after spending six games in the Turkish BSL League with Merkezefendi in his first experience in Europe. His contract with the Turkish club included a EuroLeague opt-out clause.
The 25-year-old player averaged 26.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over five games in Turkey, attracting the attention of the Reds who were looking to quickly sign a big man after Nikola Milutinov’s injury.
Olympiacos adds Moses Wright to its frontcourt – EuroleagueBasketball.net
✍️🏾 Η ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός ανακοινώνει την απόκτηση του Μόουζες Ράιτ. #OlympiacosBC #WeAreOlympiacos #TogetherWeFighthttps://t.co/3pOtRBwvQi
— OLYMPIACOS BC (@Olympiacos_BC) January 26, 2024
Moses Wright, Y. Merkezefendi’nin pota altı oyununda smacı vuruyor 😤 pic.twitter.com/eB54PfAdJq
— Euroleague Time (@euroleague_time) January 22, 2024
DEVOE ACQUIRED BY HUSTLE FROM SALT LAKE CITY STARS
The Memphis Hustle announced the team has acquired guard Michael Devoe from the Salt Lake City Stars for a 2024 first round pick (from Greensboro via Birmingham).
Devoe (6-4, 183) has appeared in 69 NBA G League Showcase Cup and regular season games (14 starts) in two seasons with the Salt Lake City Stars and Ontario Clippers and holds career averages of 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19.2 minutes.
From DeSoto County News
YOUNG POSTS WELL-ROUNDED STAT LINE IN WIN
Thaddeus Young totaled 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday’s 118-107 victory over Chicago.
Young didn’t generate any defensive stats, but he was a key contributor for the shorthanded Raptors with his work as a scorer, rebounder and distributor. The veteran forward’s point total was his highest of the campaign, as was his 32 minutes of playing time. After rarely playing at the start of the season and notching double-digit points only once over the first 15 games in which he did suit up, Young has since reached 10 or more points in three of his past four contests while taking on a larger role in the absence of Jakob Poeltl (ankle). Poeltl is nearing a return, but Young could maintain a rotational role if Jontay Porter, who left Tuesday’s matchup due to back spasms, misses additional time.
From CBSSports.com
ALVARADO VOTED PELICANS’ TOP TRASH-TALKER
The New Orleans Pelicans are rolling with the punches and climbing the standings over the last month. They have good reason to confidently chirp at the opponents most nights as Willie Green’s group usually has a lead. The locker room even took a vote to determine the team’s biggest, loudest trash-talker on the team. Unsurprisingly, Jose Alvarado took home the honor with Naji Marshall coming in a close second.
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III declined to make their ballots public. A lone vote from EJ Liddell gave Herb Jones a claim to third place, via the Pelicans website.
“Herb, easily,” Liddell laughed. “No matter what I do, he’s just trash-talking me specifically. I don’t know if he has something against me, but he’s been trash-talking me a lot lately. I thought we were cool, but I might have to start returning the favor.”
Marshall is adjusting to a slight reduction in minutes but he knew a podium finish was in the bag as soon as the question was posed to the team. No one is off limits for the two fan favorites known as The Knife and Mr. GTA.
“Probably me or Jose,” the Xavier alum stated. “To our own teammates, it’s also me or Jose.”
BOSH DOWNPLAYS ROLE IN ALLEN’S GAME 6 THREE-POINTER
Chris Bosh and Ray Allen will forever be linked because of the game-tying three-pointer that sent Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals to overtime. That play saved the Miami Heat‘s season and allowed them to win back-to-back NBA championships.
In 2020, Bosh and Allen talked about that sequence on thelastchip.com. During their conversation, Ray asked CB why he passed him the ball. The retired forward gave him an interesting answer.
More from BasketballNetwork.net
Chris Bosh appreciation post ❤️
pic.twitter.com/57RDnAjRnj
— SleeperNBA (@SleeperNBA) January 31, 2024
#ProJackets on Social Media
Suns at Heat! @NBATV 📺#LeaveIt pic.twitter.com/9fyZD6S0Fl
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) January 30, 2024
Just heard Sports Illustrated fired all of its staff? It was so cool to grace its cover while I was playing for @GTMBB while in college! pic.twitter.com/3LTs6ZTXeN
— Mark Price (@Mark25Price) January 19, 2024
7️⃣ players in double figures = Big W at home.@treavorscales and @BrianOliver1313 recap all the action from tonight’s game against the Lakers.@Xfinity | #HighSpeedRecap pic.twitter.com/roRI2VIgKM
— Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) January 31, 2024
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Weekly Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) was the major contributor in Olympiacos’ victory against one of league’s weakest teams ALBA Berlin (5-19) 101-87 in the Euroleague in Tuesday night’s game. He scored 15 points, had 5 rebounds and made 4 blocks in 25 minutes. It was his first game for Olympiacos this season; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Wright’s third season in pro basketball. His team is placed seventh in the Euroleague.
Experienced Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14, plays in China) could not help Sichuan Blue Whales (4-33) in their last game on Monday. Despite his very good performance the bottom-ranked Sichuan Blue Whales were defeated 123-117 on the road by the much higher-ranked Loongs (#11). Golden recorded a triple-double by scoring 49 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and passing 10 assists. It’s Golden’s first season with the team. He has individually a very good year with high stats. Golden averages 33.5ppg, 5.5rpg and 7.8apg.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, currently in Spain) led his Spanish team Draemland Gran Canaria to a victory over the tenth-ranked WKS Slask (2-15) crushing them 92-68 in the Eurocup on Wednesday night. Lammers was MVP of the game. He recorded 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks in a mere 19 minutes. Draemland Gran Canaria (12-5) is placed third in the Eurocup. Lammers’ team will play only one more game in the Eurocup Regular Season. And that game will be critical. It’s Lammers’ first season with the team. This year he averages 7.9ppg, 4.6rpg, 1.1apg and 1.1bpg in 17 games he played so far.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays pro in Spain) contributed to a Surne Bilbao Basket’s victory against the closely-ranked FC Porto (3-2) 90-86 in the FIBA Europe Cup in Wednesday night’s game. He scored 16 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Surne Bilbao Basket (4-1) is placed first in the FIBA Europe Cup. Smith’s team will play only one more game in the FIBA Europe Cup Second Stage. And now that game is very crucial. Smith has relatively good stats this season 13.4ppg, 2.2rpg, 2.6apg and 1.2spg.
Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07, plays in the NBA) helped Toronto Raptors win their game against the Chicago Bulls (23-26) 118-107 in the NBA last Tuesday. Young recorded 16 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in 32 minutes. The Toronto Raptors have 17-30 record this season. It was his team’s first victory after five consecutive loses. This year Young averages 4.9ppg, 2.9rpg and 2.3apg in 19 games.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, currently in the NBA) helped Phoenix Suns win their game against the Brooklyn Nets 136-120 in the NBA on Wednesday night. He scored 11 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. This season Okogie averages 5.2ppg, 3.0rpg and 1.2apg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in Australia) helped Perth Wildcats win their game against the league outsider Melbourne Phoenix 103-91 in the Australian NBL in Saturday night’s game. He scored 10 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished 4 assists in 22 minutes. Usher has relatively good stats this year 12.9ppg, 3.6rpg and 1.3apg in 24 games.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in Greece) helped Lavrio win their game against the fourth-ranked Promitheas 89-84 in the Greek GBL last Saturday. Moore recorded 9 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. Moore has relatively good stats this season 10.3ppg, 7.1rpg, 1.4apg and 1.1spg.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, currently in the NBA) was not able to help the New Orleans Pelicans in their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA. Alvarado scored 5 points and added 3 passes in 13 minutes. His team were crushed by 24 points 107-83 in the NBA. This year Alvarado averages 6.8ppg, 2.1rpg and 1.8apg in 30 games.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) helped his Belgian team Spirou Basket Charleroi win their game against the closely-ranked Liege Basket 92-83 in the BNXT League in Friday night’s game. He recorded 9 points, 8 assists and 4 steals. This season Heath averages 6.9ppg, 2.6rpg, 3.9apg and 1.3spg.
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Borac CA in Serbian KLS
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Batumi in Georgian Superleague few monts ago
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Obera in Argentinian La Liga
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-1992, played in 2013-13) played for Nhatrang Dolphins in Vietnamese VBA last year
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) played for Power in the Big3 last year
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Plateros de Fresnillo in Mexican LNBP
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for Sigortam.net in Turkish TBL
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.