Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Moses Wright officially signs with Olympiacos and has a strong debut … Michael Devoe traded to Memphis Hustle in G League … Jose Alvarado voted Pelicans’ best trash-talker … Chris Bosh downplays his role in Ray Allen’s game 6 three-pointer … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

MOSES WRIGHT OFFICIALLY SIGNS WITH OLYMPIACOS IN GREECE

Olympiacos Piraeus completed the signing of former NBA center Moses Wright to a contract for the rest of the season, confirming the report of Eurohoops. Wright will play in the EuroLeague for the first time in his career with the Greek powerhouse.

The deal included a team option for the next season and was officially confirmed by the Reds on Friday.

Wright arrives at Olympiacos after spending six games in the Turkish BSL League with Merkezefendi in his first experience in Europe. His contract with the Turkish club included a EuroLeague opt-out clause.

The 25-year-old player averaged 26.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over five games in Turkey, attracting the attention of the Reds who were looking to quickly sign a big man after Nikola Milutinov’s injury.

Olympiacos adds Moses Wright to its frontcourt – EuroleagueBasketball.net

DEVOE ACQUIRED BY HUSTLE FROM SALT LAKE CITY STARS

The Memphis Hustle announced the team has acquired guard Michael Devoe from the Salt Lake City Stars for a 2024 first round pick (from Greensboro via Birmingham).

Devoe (6-4, 183) has appeared in 69 NBA G League Showcase Cup and regular season games (14 starts) in two seasons with the Salt Lake City Stars and Ontario Clippers and holds career averages of 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19.2 minutes.

YOUNG POSTS WELL-ROUNDED STAT LINE IN WIN

Thaddeus Young totaled 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday’s 118-107 victory over Chicago.

Young didn’t generate any defensive stats, but he was a key contributor for the shorthanded Raptors with his work as a scorer, rebounder and distributor. The veteran forward’s point total was his highest of the campaign, as was his 32 minutes of playing time. After rarely playing at the start of the season and notching double-digit points only once over the first 15 games in which he did suit up, Young has since reached 10 or more points in three of his past four contests while taking on a larger role in the absence of Jakob Poeltl (ankle). Poeltl is nearing a return, but Young could maintain a rotational role if Jontay Porter, who left Tuesday’s matchup due to back spasms, misses additional time.

ALVARADO VOTED PELICANS’ TOP TRASH-TALKER

The New Orleans Pelicans are rolling with the punches and climbing the standings over the last month. They have good reason to confidently chirp at the opponents most nights as Willie Green’s group usually has a lead. The locker room even took a vote to determine the team’s biggest, loudest trash-talker on the team. Unsurprisingly, Jose Alvarado took home the honor with Naji Marshall coming in a close second.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III declined to make their ballots public. A lone vote from EJ Liddell gave Herb Jones a claim to third place, via the Pelicans website.

“Herb, easily,” Liddell laughed. “No matter what I do, he’s just trash-talking me specifically. I don’t know if he has something against me, but he’s been trash-talking me a lot lately. I thought we were cool, but I might have to start returning the favor.”

Marshall is adjusting to a slight reduction in minutes but he knew a podium finish was in the bag as soon as the question was posed to the team. No one is off limits for the two fan favorites known as The Knife and Mr. GTA.

“Probably me or Jose,” the Xavier alum stated. “To our own teammates, it’s also me or Jose.”

BOSH DOWNPLAYS ROLE IN ALLEN’S GAME 6 THREE-POINTER

Chris Bosh and Ray Allen will forever be linked because of the game-tying three-pointer that sent Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals to overtime. That play saved the Miami Heat‘s season and allowed them to win back-to-back NBA championships.

In 2020, Bosh and Allen talked about that sequence on thelastchip.com. During their conversation, Ray asked CB why he passed him the ball. The retired forward gave him an interesting answer.

