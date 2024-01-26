Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Suns outlet recognizes Josh Okogie for his hustle at mid-season … Moses Wright nearing deal with Geek team … Ben Lammers helping Gran Canaria team to high league finish … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
OKOGIE RECOGNIZED WITH MID-SEASON HUSTLE AWARD
Here are our picks for key awards at the midway point of the season – and these players are key reasons why Suns fans should feel good about the outlook of this team.
Josh Okogie hasn’t been nearly the fixture in the Suns’ lineup this season that he was in the closing stretch of last year.
The main factor behind that is his regression as a shooter: he went from shooting near league-average last year to shooting just over 23% so far in 23-24.
That doesn’t mean he can’t bring value to the court, though.
The second-year Sun won the prestigious Dan Majerle hustle award in his inaugural season in Phoenix and could be poised to repeat as the recipient once again.
If Okogie is lacking offensively, particularly as a shooter, he certainly isn’t lacking of energy and effort.
He plays nearly every rep with extreme tenacity, drives the ball with purpose while diving for loose balls and boxing out big opponents for rebounds.
Josh Okogie is insane pic.twitter.com/CdfSeDsRhd
— Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 25, 2024
Josh Okogie really is a selfless dude. Has a wide-open jam right here after a timely baseline cut. Instead, finds Brad Beal for the triple.
(Yes, it yielded a three, but Okogie needs to be aggressive and finish) pic.twitter.com/ndJRxnTAf9
— Shane Young (@YoungNBA) January 20, 2024
MOSES WRIGHT NEARING DEAL WITH GREEK TEAM
Olympiacos Piraeus are in advanced talks with the Merkezefendi Yukatel standout Moses Wright, sources tell BasketNews.
A 25-year-old 2.06m big man has the EuroLeague buyout clause in his contract and is close to joining the Greek club.
Olympiacos entered the market due to injuries sidelining Nikola Milutinov and Moustapha Fall.
Wright joined Merkezefendi in December as a replacement for Dan Oturu, who moved to Anadolu Efes Istanbul.
In just five games in the Turkish league, Wright rapidly asserted himself as a dominant force in the competition, with averages of 26.4 points (62.5% 2P%, 25.0% 3P), 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals.
Wright delivered multiple 30-point performances. He scored 34 points, grabbed 12 rebounds against Karsiyaka Pinar Izmir, and had a remarkable 36-point game, shooting 13 of 16 from the 2-point field against Galatasaray Istanbul.
Moses Wright, who has been averaging 26.4 points in Turkey, is close to joining Olympiacos, per @Urbodo 👀 pic.twitter.com/spWeQbsYWr
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) January 25, 2024
🔴⚪️ Ο @Olympiacos_BC κατέθεσε πρόταση για τον #MosesWright που έχει τρομερά νούμερα με τη #Merkezefendi στην τουρκική #SüperLigi 💪 https://t.co/MHYHlVT7Un
— Eurohoops GR (@eurohoopsGR) January 25, 2024
Olympiacos BC Piraeus will pay a buyout of around $70,000 to release Moses Wright from Merkezefendi. Moses Wright will receive a salary of $30,000 per month. Via @SdnaGr https://t.co/Bjt8U24xNZ pic.twitter.com/e0djB2Clzx
— Luca D’Alessandro (@DAlessandro_LU) January 25, 2024
LAMMERS HELPING LIFT GRAN CANARIA TO HIGH LEAGUE FINISH
Dreamland Gran Canaria strengthened its push for a top two finish by totally dominating Slask Wroclaw, 68-92, on the road. The reigning champion improved to 12-4, while eliminated Slask is now 2-14 at the foot of Group B.
The first quarter was closely contested but Gran Canaria pulled away to lead 33-50 at the interval and it was never close again. Miquel Salvo was an all-around inspiration with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, while Ben Lammers top scored with 12, and Ferran Bassas and AJ Slaughter both netted 11. Dusan Miletic led Slask’s resistance with 15 points, while Daniel Golebiowski added 13.
More from Euroleague Basketball
VIDEO: JOSE ALVARADO COMES IN HOT
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado coming into the game late and hitting a trio of three pointers vs. the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Jan. 23 during 2023-24 NBA season.
Only Jose Alvarado would say that spraining his thumb makes it feel better to shoot pic.twitter.com/gLOCOwyHEJ
— Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) January 24, 2024
Jose Alvarado is funny in everything he does 😂#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/xEfx4KBOvd
— RELMYERS.COM (@relmyers) January 19, 2024
YOUNG EFFECTIVE OFF THE BENCH FOR RAPTORS
Thaddeus Young chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Monday’s 108-100 loss to the Grizzlies.
Jontay Porter played just six minutes because he was poked in the eye, but even though he was cleared to return, the Raptors opted for smaller lineups. Young put together arguably his best performance of the season, so it will be interesting to see if this earns him a larger role going forward.
From CBSSports.com
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
We bring you last week’s top former Yellow Jackets players who are currently playing in pro basketball.
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Turkey) led Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli to a victory over the league outsider Samsun (3-14) 83-74 in the Turkish BSL in Monday night’s game. He was MVP of the game. Wright scored 22 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and made 4 blocks in 28 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli (6-11) is placed 14th in the BSL. There are only two games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. Wright has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 26.4ppg, 8.4rpg, 1.2apg, 1.4bpg and 1.4spg in five games he played so far.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain) contributed to a Dreamland Gran Canaria’s victory against the closely-ranked Murcia (11-8) 91-80 in the Spanish Liga Endesa last Saturday. He recorded 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks. Draemland Gran Canaria (1-2) is placed third in the Liga Endesa. This season Lammers averages 8.1ppg, 3.2rpg and 1.2bpg.
Experienced Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14, currently in China), who plays in the Chinese CBA could not help Sichuan Blue Whales (4-29) in their last game. Despite Golden’s very good performance the bottom-ranked Sichuan Blue Whales were crushed 110-78 on the road by the much higher-ranked (#8) Sharks. He was the top scorer with 34 points. Golden also added 8 rebounds and dished 4 assists (went 5 for 5 at the free throw line) in 37 minutes. It was Sichuan Blue Whales’ third consecutive loss in a row. Golden has very impressive stats this year 32.7ppg, 4.9rpg and 7.6apg in 33 games.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in Australia) was the major contributor in a Perth Wildcats’ victory against the closely-ranked Kings (11-12) 104-98 in the Australian NBL in Sunday night’s game. Usher recorded 24 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists; not bad, considering it’s only his second season in pro basketball. Perth Wildcats (15-7) are placed second in the NBL. It was his team’s sixth consecutive victory in a row. It’s Usher’s first year with the team. Usher has relatively good stats this season 13.2ppg, 3.3rpg and 1.3apg.
Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07, plays in the NBA) was not able to help the Toronto Raptors (16-28) in their last game. Despite Young’s good performance the Toronto Raptors (16-28) lost 100-108 in Memphis to the Grizzlies. He scored 12 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished 4 assists in 27 minutes. It was Raptors’ third consecutive loss in a row. This year Young averages 3.8ppg, 2.5rpg and 2.0apg in 16 games.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, currently in Spain) was not able to secure a victory for Surne Bilbao Basket in their game against Real Madrid in the Spanish Liga Endesa. He recorded 8 points and added 4 assists. His team was defeated 95-80. Smith has relatively good stats this season 11.8ppg, 1.7rpg, 2.9apg and 1.3spg.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, plays pro in the NBA) helped New Orleans Pelicans win their game against the Utah Jazz crushing them 153-124 in the NBA in Tuesday night’s game. Alvarado scored 9 points in only 5 minutes. This year Alvarado averages 7.0ppg, 2.1rpg and 1.8apg in 27 games.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in Greece) couldn’t help Lavrio in their game against PAOK in the Greek GBL. He cannot count Sunday’s game as one of the best ones. Moore scored only 3 points, had 11 rebounds and made 2 blocks. His team was edged 66-65. Moore has relatively good stats this season 10.3ppg, 7.2rpg, 1.4apg and 1.2spg.
Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23, currently in Serbia) helped his Serbian team Borac CA win their game against the closely-ranked Split 93-83 in the ABA League on Friday night. Franklin scored 8 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 19 minutes. Franklin has relatively good stats this year 10.9ppg, 6.5rpg, 1.1apg and 1.2spg in 17 games.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, plays pro in the NBA) managed to help Phoenix Suns to win against the Chicago Bulls 115-113 in the NBA in Monday night’s game. Okogie scored only 4 points. This season Okogie averages 5.1ppg, 2.8rpg and 1.3apg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for SLC Jazz in the NBA G League
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) plays for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Batumi in Georgian Superleague few monts ago
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Obera in Argentinian La Liga
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-1992, played in 2013-13) played for Nhatrang Dolphins in Vietnamese VBA last year
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Plateros de Fresnillo in Mexican LNBP
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for Sigortam.net in Turkish TBL
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) played for Power in the Big3 last year
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.