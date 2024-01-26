Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Suns outlet recognizes Josh Okogie for his hustle at mid-season … Moses Wright nearing deal with Geek team … Ben Lammers helping Gran Canaria team to high league finish … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

OKOGIE RECOGNIZED WITH MID-SEASON HUSTLE AWARD

Here are our picks for key awards at the midway point of the season – and these players are key reasons why Suns fans should feel good about the outlook of this team.

Josh Okogie hasn’t been nearly the fixture in the Suns’ lineup this season that he was in the closing stretch of last year.

The main factor behind that is his regression as a shooter: he went from shooting near league-average last year to shooting just over 23% so far in 23-24.

That doesn’t mean he can’t bring value to the court, though.

The second-year Sun won the prestigious Dan Majerle hustle award in his inaugural season in Phoenix and could be poised to repeat as the recipient once again.

If Okogie is lacking offensively, particularly as a shooter, he certainly isn’t lacking of energy and effort.

He plays nearly every rep with extreme tenacity, drives the ball with purpose while diving for loose balls and boxing out big opponents for rebounds.

MOSES WRIGHT NEARING DEAL WITH GREEK TEAM

Olympiacos Piraeus are in advanced talks with the Merkezefendi Yukatel standout Moses Wright, sources tell BasketNews.

A 25-year-old 2.06m big man has the EuroLeague buyout clause in his contract and is close to joining the Greek club.

Olympiacos entered the market due to injuries sidelining Nikola Milutinov and Moustapha Fall.

Wright joined Merkezefendi in December as a replacement for Dan Oturu, who moved to Anadolu Efes Istanbul.

In just five games in the Turkish league, Wright rapidly asserted himself as a dominant force in the competition, with averages of 26.4 points (62.5% 2P%, 25.0% 3P), 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals.

Wright delivered multiple 30-point performances. He scored 34 points, grabbed 12 rebounds against Karsiyaka Pinar Izmir, and had a remarkable 36-point game, shooting 13 of 16 from the 2-point field against Galatasaray Istanbul.

LAMMERS HELPING LIFT GRAN CANARIA TO HIGH LEAGUE FINISH

Dreamland Gran Canaria strengthened its push for a top two finish by totally dominating Slask Wroclaw, 68-92, on the road. The reigning champion improved to 12-4, while eliminated Slask is now 2-14 at the foot of Group B.

The first quarter was closely contested but Gran Canaria pulled away to lead 33-50 at the interval and it was never close again. Miquel Salvo was an all-around inspiration with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, while Ben Lammers top scored with 12, and Ferran Bassas and AJ Slaughter both netted 11. Dusan Miletic led Slask’s resistance with 15 points, while Daniel Golebiowski added 13.

VIDEO: JOSE ALVARADO COMES IN HOT

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado coming into the game late and hitting a trio of three pointers vs. the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Jan. 23 during 2023-24 NBA season.

YOUNG EFFECTIVE OFF THE BENCH FOR RAPTORS

Thaddeus Young chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Monday’s 108-100 loss to the Grizzlies.

Jontay Porter played just six minutes because he was poked in the eye, but even though he was cleared to return, the Raptors opted for smaller lineups. Young put together arguably his best performance of the season, so it will be interesting to see if this earns him a larger role going forward.

