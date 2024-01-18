Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Josh Okogie sparks Suns’ rally from 22 down to beat the Kings … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

OKOGIE SPARKS SUNS RALLY FROM 22 DOWN TO BEAT KINGS

If the Phoenix Suns are to surge in the second half of the season — and no one is suggesting they will — then Tuesday night’s win over the Sacramento Kings might have been the starting point.

But Tuesday’s 119-117 come-from-behind win over the Kings at Footprint Center felt like … something? With a difficult part of the schedule about to kick in, that’s the best anyone can offer. The Suns did something they haven’t done this season, rallying from 22 points down in the final eight minutes to post arguably its best win of the season.

How exactly did they do it?

Added forward Josh Okogie: “I don’t know what that was. It happened so fast. … But to have that resolve and fight back, that shows this team is headed in the right direction.”

Down 109-91, Okogie blocked a Malik Monk floater in the lane. As Okogie tumbled to the floor, Booker raced downcourt and dished to Allen on the left wing. Allen drilled a 3, one of his nine on the night, the second time in 12 days he has hit as many, matching his career high. Allen finished with 29 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. He shot 10 of 17 from the field. While most of his teammates struggled, he kept the Suns from getting buried.

More from The Athletic

GRAND THEFT ALVARADO

Alvarado post-game interview following Pelicans’ win over Mavericks – Jan. 13

YOUNG GOES BACK TO BENCH

Thaddeus Young came off the bench Monday night against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Young started each of the Raptors‘ last three contests, but Jontay Porter will get a shot at center Monday night. Young is averaging 4.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five contests.

From CBSSports.com

PRICE SPEAKS IN HIS CHRISTIAN FAITH

If one ponders the successes achieved by Mark Price as a collegiate and professional basketball player, you might suspect that he would gloat or revel in those accomplishments. On the contrary, Jeremiah 9: 24 seems to characterize this former Georgia Tech and Cleveland Cavalier point guard – “Let him who boasts, boast in this, that he understands and knows me, that I am the Lord who practices steadfast love, justice, and righteousness in the earth. For in these things I delight, declares the Lord.”

Price is a devout Christian who is a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, sings in the choir, and is unashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

While the Oklahoma native may be reticent about reciting his amazing exploits in basketball arenas near and far, his credentials are well documented in sports journals, news reports, the Internet, and YouTube depictions of his games.

At Georgia Tech, Price was First Team All-ACC for three years and Second Team All-American in 1985 and Third Team All-American in 1986. He also led the Yellow Jackets to become the ACC Champions and was the MVP of the ACC Tournament.

More from The Christian Index

