Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

OKOGIE SPARKS SUNS RALLY FROM 22 DOWN TO BEAT KINGS
If the Phoenix Suns are to surge in the second half of the season — and no one is suggesting they will — then Tuesday night’s win over the Sacramento Kings might have been the starting point.
But Tuesday’s 119-117 come-from-behind win over the Kings at Footprint Center felt like … something? With a difficult part of the schedule about to kick in, that’s the best anyone can offer. The Suns did something they haven’t done this season, rallying from 22 points down in the final eight minutes to post arguably its best win of the season.
How exactly did they do it?
Added forward Josh Okogie: “I don’t know what that was. It happened so fast. … But to have that resolve and fight back, that shows this team is headed in the right direction.”
Down 109-91, Okogie blocked a Malik Monk floater in the lane. As Okogie tumbled to the floor, Booker raced downcourt and dished to Allen on the left wing. Allen drilled a 3, one of his nine on the night, the second time in 12 days he has hit as many, matching his career high. Allen finished with 29 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. He shot 10 of 17 from the field. While most of his teammates struggled, he kept the Suns from getting buried.
GRAND THEFT ALVARADO
Alvarado post-game interview following Pelicans’ win over Mavericks – Jan. 13
YOUNG GOES BACK TO BENCH
Thaddeus Young came off the bench Monday night against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Young started each of the Raptors‘ last three contests, but Jontay Porter will get a shot at center Monday night. Young is averaging 4.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five contests.
PRICE SPEAKS IN HIS CHRISTIAN FAITH
If one ponders the successes achieved by Mark Price as a collegiate and professional basketball player, you might suspect that he would gloat or revel in those accomplishments. On the contrary, Jeremiah 9: 24 seems to characterize this former Georgia Tech and Cleveland Cavalier point guard – “Let him who boasts, boast in this, that he understands and knows me, that I am the Lord who practices steadfast love, justice, and righteousness in the earth. For in these things I delight, declares the Lord.”
Price is a devout Christian who is a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, sings in the choir, and is unashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
While the Oklahoma native may be reticent about reciting his amazing exploits in basketball arenas near and far, his credentials are well documented in sports journals, news reports, the Internet, and YouTube depictions of his games.
At Georgia Tech, Price was First Team All-ACC for three years and Second Team All-American in 1985 and Third Team All-American in 1986. He also led the Yellow Jackets to become the ACC Champions and was the MVP of the ACC Tournament.
Believe it or not, Camp season is right around the corner! I am excited to release my Ohio tour for 2024! Choose from six sites at https://t.co/oX0HJy2iTQ …reserve your spot early! Can’t wait to see you this summer!
— Mark Price (@Mark25Price) January 15, 2024
#ProJackets on Social Media
Jordan Usher finishing the first half in STYLE 🤩
DMV To The ATL! #FlintHillFamily @coachricoreed
You’re a real one!
🏀👍🏾🔥💯🙏🫶🏾✅
Dennis Scott Legacy Classic!
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays pro in Spain) led his Spanish team Surne Bilbao Basket to a victory over the closely-ranked Balkan (0-3) crushing them 94-62 in the FIBA Europe Cup on Wednesday night. He was MVP of the game. Smith scored 25 points and added 3 assists (went 5 for 5 at the free throw line) in 20 minutes. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Surne Bilbao Basket (3-0) is placed first in the FIBA Europe Cup. So far his team won all three games in the Second Stage. There are only three games left until the end of the FIBA Europe Cup Second Stage. So now every game will be critical. Smith has relatively good stats this season 13.7ppg, 2.0rpg, 2.7apg and 1.2spg.
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays in Turkey) was the main contributor in a Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli’s surprising victory against the ninth-ranked Galatasaray (7-9) 102-87 in the Turkish BSL in Sunday night’s game. Wright was MVP of the game. He recorded 36 points (!!!), 6 rebounds and 3 assists; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Wright’s third season in pro basketball. Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli (5-11) is placed second from the bottom (#15) in the BSL. His team will play only one more game in the Regular Season. And now that game is very crucial. Wright has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 27.5ppg, 8.5rpg, 1.3apg and 1.8spg in four games he played so far.
Experienced Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14, currently in China), who plays in the Chinese CBA could not help Sichuan Blue Whales (4-26) in their game last Wednesday. Despite his very good performance the bottom-ranked Sichuan Blue Whales were defeated 99-95 on the road by the higher-ranked Monkey Kings (#15). Golden recorded a triple-double by scoring 38 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and passing 10 assists in 47 minutes. This season Golden has very high stats. He averages 32.9ppg, 4.9rpg and 7.8apg.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, plays pro in the NBA) contributed to a New Orleans Pelicans’ victory against the Dallas Mavericks (24-17) 118-108 in the NBA on Saturday night. He scored 14 points and added 4 assists; not bad, considering it’s only Alvarado’s third season in pro basketball. The New Orleans Pelicans have 24-17 record this season. Alvarado has relatively good stats this year 7.3ppg, 2.3rpg and 2.0apg in 24 games.
Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07, plays in the NBA) was not able to help the Toronto Raptors (15-25) in their game last Tuesday. Despite his good performance the Toronto Raptors (15-25) were edged132-131 in Los Angeles by the Lakers. Young recorded 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in 29 minutes. This season Young averages 2.8ppg, 1.8rpg and 1.9apg.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, currently in Spain) managed to help Draemland Gran Canaria in a victory against the eighth-ranked Lietkabelis 92-84 in the Eurocup last Wednesday. He scored only 3 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. This year Lammers averages 7.8ppg, 4.7rpg, 1.3apg and 1.1bpg in 14 games.
Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23, plays pro in Serbia) was not able to secure a victory for Borac CA in their game against Mega BG in the ABA League. Despite his good performance last Monday Franklin scored 11 points in 23 minutes. Franklin has relatively good stats this season 11.1ppg, 6.7rpg, 1.1apg and 1.2spg.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays in Australia) helped Perth Wildcats win their game against the eighth-ranked Melbourne Phoenix crushing them 100-79 in the Australian NBL in Saturday night’s game. Usher scored 10 points. Usher has relatively good stats this year 12.8ppg, 3.1rpg and 1.1apg in 20 games.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, currently in the NBA) couldn’t help the Phoenix Suns in their game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA. Okogie scored only 4 points and had 3 steals in 18 minutes. His team were crushed by 27 points 138-111 in the NBA. This season Okogie averages 5.5ppg, 2.8rpg and 1.3apg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays pro in Greece) couldn’t help Lavrio in their game against Panathinaikos in the Greek GBL. He scored 6 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. His team was badly defeated by 16 points 92-76. Moore has relatively good stats this year 10.9ppg, 6.9rpg, 1.4apg and 1.2spg in 14 games.
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Utah Jazz in the NBA
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Boston Celtics in the NBA
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) plays for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Batumi in Georgian Superleague few monts ago
- Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-1983, played in 2001-05) played for Shinshu Brave Warriors Nagano in Japanese B1 League last year
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Obera in Argentinian La Liga
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Plateros de Fresnillo in Mexican LNBP
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for Sigortam.net in Turkish TBL
- Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-1992, played in 2013-13) played for Nhatrang Dolphins in Vietnamese VBA last year
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) played for Power in the Big3 last year
