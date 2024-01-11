Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – How to optimize Josh Okogie offensively … Jose Alvarado returns from illness … Thaddeus Young gets start for Raptors … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
OKOGIE SCORES SIX IN DEFEAT
Josh Okogie chipped in six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 14 minutes during Sunday’s 121-115 loss to the Grizzlies.
Okogie played double-digit minutes off the bench for a fourth consecutive matchup and managed to contribute in multiple areas during the loss. Across his last four appearances, he’s averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 assists in 18.0 minutes per game. While Okogie’s recent uptick in playing time has been encouraging, he could see his minutes decrease once Eric Gordon (knee), Nassir Little (knee) and Bol Bol (ankle) are healthy.
HOW TO OPTIMIZE OKOGIE OFFENSIVELY
The Phoenix Suns and Josh Okogie have found themselves in a bit of a dilemma at times over the last few seasons. The value he’s provided defensively, and in all extra effort dynamics of the game, has been invaluable. By the same token, how he’s defended in teams (drastically) gapping off him to support against primary actions, has been a riddle for the Suns to solve.
Okogie, in his tenure with Phoenix, has been a 31% shooter. In his career, he’s at just 28.8%.
This era where shooting and spacing are what sell tickets and stress a defense most, has made it seemingly difficult for teams to find offensive value in the players who cannot serve as a threat to the defense from range.
Stephen’s Study: Zooming in on one play with Josh Okogie, displaying how to optimize him offensively
ALVARADO CLEARED TO RETURN FROM ILLNESS
Jose Alvarado (illness) was available for Wednesday’s game versus the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reported.
Alvarado has been upgraded from questionable to available after missing the Pelicans‘ previous game with an illness. Alvarado is averaging 7.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.0 minutes across his last five appearances.
YOUNG GETS START VS. LAKERS
Thaddeus Young was in the starting five for Tuesday’s game versus the Lakers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Young replaced Jakob Poeltl (ankle) in the starting lineup Tuesday. The veteran forward has seen limited playing time this season but acted as a small-ball center, playing alongside Pascal Siakam in the frontcourt against the Lakers.
The Toronto Raptors feel like they got the short end of the stick on Tuesday night when the referees granted the Los Angeles Lakers plenty of opportunities at the charity stripe late in their 132-131 loss. Head coach Darko Rajakovic, in particular, was not pleased. He went berserk in his postgame presser, calling out the referees for what he perceived to be preferential treatment in the Lakers’ favor, which would surely net him a hefty fine in the coming days.
Nevertheless, this fiery rant from Rajakovic is exactly why the Raptors, even though they’re losing ground in the Eastern Conference standings, are still playing so hard and giving it their all on a nightly basis. Veteran big man Thaddeus Young, who made his first start of the season in Jakob Poeltl’s absence, explained Rajakovic’s impact on the team in the best manner possible.
“It just says that he’s all for us as a family, as a team. We’re always going to stick together. We’re always going to be behind one another as a family, as a team. We’re always going to stick together, and he’s always been behind us since day one coming in here. We love Darko to death. We think the world of Coach, and we definitely appreciate him going to bat for us,” Young said after the Raptors’ loss, via ESPN.
From CBSSports.com/ClutchPoints
#ProJackets on Social Media
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
We bring you last week’s top former Yellow Jackets players who are currently playing in pro basketball.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays pro in Spain) led Surne Bilbao Basket to a victory over the closely-ranked BAXI Manresa (9-8) crushing them 74-54 in the Spanish Liga Endesa on Sunday night. He was MVP of the game. Smith scored 18 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and dished 5 assists in 27 minutes. Surne Bilbao Basket (7-10) is placed 12th in the Liga Endesa. Smith has relatively good stats this season 11.8ppg, 1.5rpg, 2.8apg and 1.2spg.
Experienced Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14, plays in China) could not help Sichuan Blue Whales (2-25) in their last game. Despite Golden’s very good performance the bottom-ranked Sichuan Blue Whales lost 101-106 on the road to the higher-ranked (#18) Rockets. He had a double-double by scoring 33 points and making 15 passes. Golden also added 5 rebounds. It was Sichuan Blue Whales’ 16th consecutive loss in a row. Golden has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 32.3ppg, 4.5rpg and 7.5apg in 26 games he played so far.
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, currently in Turkey), who plays in the Turkish BSL was not able to help Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli (4-11) in their game last Friday. Despite his very good performance Yukatel Merkezefendi Belediyesi Basket Denizli was defeated 86-79 in Istanbul by the higher-ranked Bahcesehir (#11). Wright recorded a double-double by scoring 22 points and getting 10 rebounds. He also added 2 blocks in 34 minutes. There are only two games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. It’s Wright’s first season with the team. This year Wright has very high stats. He averages 24.7ppg, 9.3rpg and 2.0spg.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain) contributed to an easy victory against the 16th-ranked Breogan Lugo (5-12) crushing them 86-60 in the Spanish Liga Endesa on Saturday night. He recorded 7 points and blocked 2 shots. Draemland Gran Canaria (11-6) is placed fourth in the Liga Endesa. It was his team’s fourth consecutive victory in a row. This year Lammers averages 8.4ppg, 3.2rpg, 1.1apg and 1.2bpg in 17 games.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, plays in the NBA) contributed to an easy victory against the Brooklyn Nets (16-21) crushing them 112-85 in the NBA in Tuesday night’s game. Alvarado scored 13 points in 22 minutes. The New Orleans Pelicans have 22-15 record this season. This year Alvarado averages 6.9ppg, 2.4rpg and 1.9apg.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, currently in the NBA) contributed to an easy victory against the Miami Heat 113-97 in the NBA last Friday. He scored 7 points, made 4 passes and 3 steals. This year Okogie averages 5.7ppg, 3.1rpg and 1.3apg in 29 games. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in Australia) contributed to a Perth Wildcats’ victory against one of league’s weakest teams New Zealand Breakers 108-102 in the Australian NBL on Sunday night. He scored 9 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 26 minutes. Usher has relatively good stats this season 12.9ppg, 3.2rpg and 1.1apg.
Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07, plays in the NBA) was not able to secure a victory for the Toronto Raptors in their game against the Detroit Pistons in the NBA. Young scored 6 points. His team were edged 129-127 in the NBA. This year Young averages 1.9ppg in seven games.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, currently in Greece) couldn’t help Lavrio in their game against AEK in the Greek GBL. He scored 5 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 30 minutes. His team was defeated 90-75. Moore has relatively good stats this season 10.9ppg, 7.5rpg, 1.5apg and 1.2spg.
Joshua Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) couldn’t help one of league’s weakest teams Spirou Basket Charleroi in their game against Kangoeroes in the BNXT League. Heath scored 8 points and added 3 assists. His team was edged 65-64. This year Heath averages 6.9ppg, 2.8rpg, 3.8apg and 1.1spg in 15 games.
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for SLC Jazz in the NBA G League
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Borac CA in Serbian KLS
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Batumi in Georgian Superleague few months ago
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Obera in Argentinian La Liga
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-1992, played in 2013-13) played for Nhatrang Dolphins in Vietnamese VBA last year
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for Sigortam.net in Turkish TBL
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) played for Power in the Big3 last year
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Plateros de Fresnillo in Mexican LNBP
