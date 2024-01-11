Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – How to optimize Josh Okogie offensively … Jose Alvarado returns from illness … Thaddeus Young gets start for Raptors … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

*****

OKOGIE SCORES SIX IN DEFEAT

Josh Okogie chipped in six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 14 minutes during Sunday’s 121-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Okogie played double-digit minutes off the bench for a fourth consecutive matchup and managed to contribute in multiple areas during the loss. Across his last four appearances, he’s averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 assists in 18.0 minutes per game. While Okogie’s recent uptick in playing time has been encouraging, he could see his minutes decrease once Eric Gordon (knee), Nassir Little (knee) and Bol Bol (ankle) are healthy.

From CBSSports.com

Josh Okogie: Everything Everywhere all at Once pic.twitter.com/ZUVXxqG0G3 — Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 8, 2024

*****

HOW TO OPTIMIZE OKOGIE OFFENSIVELY

The Phoenix Suns and Josh Okogie have found themselves in a bit of a dilemma at times over the last few seasons. The value he’s provided defensively, and in all extra effort dynamics of the game, has been invaluable. By the same token, how he’s defended in teams (drastically) gapping off him to support against primary actions, has been a riddle for the Suns to solve.

Okogie, in his tenure with Phoenix, has been a 31% shooter. In his career, he’s at just 28.8%.

This era where shooting and spacing are what sell tickets and stress a defense most, has made it seemingly difficult for teams to find offensive value in the players who cannot serve as a threat to the defense from range.

Stephen’s Study: Zooming in on one play with Josh Okogie, displaying how to optimize him offensively (by @StayTrueSDot3)https://t.co/PEmmdIfoIL — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) January 8, 2024

*****

ALVARADO CLEARED TO RETURN FROM ILLNESS

Jose Alvarado (illness) was available for Wednesday’s game versus the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reported.

Alvarado has been upgraded from questionable to available after missing the Pelicans‘ previous game with an illness. Alvarado is averaging 7.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.0 minutes across his last five appearances.

From CBSSports.com

Larry Nance Jr. and Jose Alvarado have a quick pregame photoshoot! 📸🤣 📺 Pelicans-Warriors | 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/FG2z7y396E — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2024

Jose Alvarado is a menace to anyone over a certain height pic.twitter.com/4Dp6ZA3erZ — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) January 6, 2024

*****

YOUNG GETS START VS. LAKERS

Thaddeus Young was in the starting five for Tuesday’s game versus the Lakers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Young replaced Jakob Poeltl (ankle) in the starting lineup Tuesday. The veteran forward has seen limited playing time this season but acted as a small-ball center, playing alongside Pascal Siakam in the frontcourt against the Lakers.

The Toronto Raptors feel like they got the short end of the stick on Tuesday night when the referees granted the Los Angeles Lakers plenty of opportunities at the charity stripe late in their 132-131 loss. Head coach Darko Rajakovic, in particular, was not pleased. He went berserk in his postgame presser, calling out the referees for what he perceived to be preferential treatment in the Lakers’ favor, which would surely net him a hefty fine in the coming days.

Nevertheless, this fiery rant from Rajakovic is exactly why the Raptors, even though they’re losing ground in the Eastern Conference standings, are still playing so hard and giving it their all on a nightly basis. Veteran big man Thaddeus Young, who made his first start of the season in Jakob Poeltl’s absence, explained Rajakovic’s impact on the team in the best manner possible.

“It just says that he’s all for us as a family, as a team. We’re always going to stick together. We’re always going to be behind one another as a family, as a team. We’re always going to stick together, and he’s always been behind us since day one coming in here. We love Darko to death. We think the world of Coach, and we definitely appreciate him going to bat for us,” Young said after the Raptors’ loss, via ESPN.

From CBSSports.com/ClutchPoints

Young post-game video

*****