Georgia Tech #ProJackets Baseball Report

THE FLATS – It isn’t hyperbole to call what Charlie Blackmon has done over the last five games “unbelievable,” and that’s exactly what Colorado Rockies teammate Nolan Arenado called the #ProJacket’s recent performance.

Blackmon became the first player in franchise history to record five consecutive three-hit games and the first MLB player to do so since Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve did it from July 4-9 in 2017. “I mean, he’s probably physically worn down from running the bases and getting too many hits. It’s that crazy,” Arenado said.

A live look at Charlie Blackmon. pic.twitter.com/v14CaotVbw — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 19, 2019

The MLB record for consecutive three-hit games is six, as set by the Kansas City Royals’ George Brett in 1976 and Brooklyn Robins’ Jimmy Johnston in 1923. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Blackmon is just the 12th player since 1901 to accomplish the five-consecutive-game streak.

Charlie Blackmon is the first player in franchise history with three consecutive four-hit games and the first player in MLB to do so since Rafael Furcal May 13-15, 2007. — Rockies PR (@RockiesPR) June 16, 2019

Over the last five games, Blackmon has 18 hits total — just one shy of the modern major-league record for most hits in any five-game span (also held by Johnston). Since coming off the IL on June 8 (a strained right calf), Blackmon is hitting .510 (25-for-49) with six home runs and 16 RBI.

Another power #ProJacket this season has been Derek Dietrich, who has taken Cincinnati by storm in the wake of Scooter Gennett’s injury. Whether its hitting go-ahead home runs, which he’s done on more than one occasion this season, or just mashing home runs to begin with, Dietrich has shined this season. Eighteen of Dietrich’s 38 hits this season have been bombs.

"Look out there and start intimidating the pitcher." All part of the approach for Derek Dietrich 😂@Shannon_Ford learns more about the @Reds slugger's routine, mentality & process in the batter's box in this Stepping Up to the Plate. pic.twitter.com/78Abch17u0 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) June 10, 2019

Including one today, 18 of the @Reds Derek Dietrich's 38 hits this year have been homers (47.4%). For comparison, only 2 players have ever had at least 45.0% of their hits in a season be HRs (min. 400 PA): Bonds in his 73-HR season (46.8%) & McGwire in his 70-HR season (46.1%). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 19, 2019

Yahoo! Sports: Dietrich has also been lauded for “exuding swag”, but does so in a way that doesn’t take itself too seriously or put down others.

Buck Farmer continues to hold it down on the mound for the Detroit Tigers. En route to getting a rare start and showing real value in the starting spot, Farmer has worked to four wins on the year and a 4.88 ERA in 32 appearances overall. He’s struck out 32 and issued just 10 walks.

After a cold start to the season, Daniel Palka was optioned to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights on April 18, where he ignited his bat. He hit .364/.493/.818 with eight home runs and 16 RBI in 15 games in May and has won International League Player of the Week honors. He’s settled some in June, hitting just .254, but has 12 hits, one home run and five RBI in his last 10 games.

Below is a complete list of Tech #ProJackets playing professionally this season.