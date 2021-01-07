Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh Game Rescheduled

Complete Georgia Tech 2020-21 schedule (subject to change)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s scheduled game next week against Pittsburgh at McCamish Pavilion has been moved back one day to Wednesday, Jan. 13, to tip off at 8:30 p.m., the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday. The game will be telecast on the ACC Network with radio coverage provided by the Georgia Tech Learfield IMG Sports Network (680 the Fan in Atlanta).

The move follows the postponement of the Panthers’ game at Florida State that was scheduled to be played Saturday, Jan. 9. In addition to the shift of Georgia Tech-Pitt game, Notre Dame’s game at Virginia on Jan. 13 will now be played at 2:30 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets currently have a 6-3 overall on the season, including a 2-1 start to ACC play with wins over North Carolina (72-67) last Wednesday and Wake Forest (70-54) Sunday.

