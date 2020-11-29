Georgia Tech-NC State Set for 4 p.m.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s game at NC State on Saturday (Dec. 5) will kick off at 4 p.m. and be televised nationally on the ACC Network, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Sunday evening.

The ACC Network is carried on all but one major cable/digital/satellite provider nationwide. Fans that can’t access ACCN are urged to contact their cable/digital provider to demand ACCN or visit getaccn.com for a full list of providers that carry ACCN in their area.

Following Saturday’s game at NC State, Georgia Tech (3-5, 3-4 ACC) has a quick turnaround for its 2020 home finale versus Pitt, which will be played on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. An extremely limited number of tickets for the Senior Day game against Pitt are available and can be purchased online by clicking HERE. All tickets and Georgia Tech-issued parking passes that were distributed for the original date of the GT-Pitt game (Nov. 14) will be honored for the Yellow Jackets’ Dec. 10 game vs. the Panthers.

