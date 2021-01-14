Georgia Tech-NC State Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

Updated Georgia Tech 2020-21 schedule (subject to change)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s game against NC State, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 in Raleigh, N.C., has been postponed due to Covid-19-related protocols within the Wolfpack program. No makeup date has been determined.

The Yellow Jackets, who have had their last three games against Notre Dame, Louisville and Pittsburgh postponed, have resumed athletic activities in accordance with the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s guidelines.

“The health and safety of the student-athletes on both teams is the most important factor, as I’ve said repeatedly,” said head coach Josh Pastner. “We wish the best for the young men and staff at NC State. Our players have done a great job this week as we’ve begun to come out of our pause, and we look forward to playing games.”

Tech currently has a 6-3 overall on the season, including a 2-1 start to ACC play with wins over North Carolina (72-67) and Wake Forest (70-54). Tech’s next scheduled game is Wednesday, Jan. 20, against No. 12 Clemson at McCamish Pavilion.

