Georgia Tech National Signing Day Coverage Set

Signing Day Central

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football fans can follow National Signing Day all day on Wednesday through the Yellow Jackets’ official social media channels and website, as well as national and local media appearances by head coach Geoff Collins.

Starting at 7 a.m., Georgia Tech will announce the members of the football signing class of 2021 on Twitter (@GeorgiaTechFB), Instagram (@GeorgiaTechFB), Facebook (@GTFootball) and the Signing Day Central page at ramblinwreck.com.

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀, 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝘂𝗻𝘄𝗮𝘆… Welcome to the 404.#4the404 pic.twitter.com/n6m7d7J0oR — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 16, 2020

At noon, Georgia Tech’s official National Signing Day show will air live on ACC Network Extra and the ESPN app (click HERE to watch live). The show can also be seen on Facebook Live, via the official Facebook page of Georgia Tech athletics (@GTAthletics).

During the 5 o’clock hour, Collins will appear live nationwide on the ACC Network’s National Signing Day edition of The Huddle with Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, E.J. Manuel and Mark Richt.

From 7-8 p.m., Collins and Georgia Tech football general manager Patrick Suddes will join the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra on the season finale of GT:60, Collins’ weekly radio show. GT:60 can be heard statewide on the Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, including in Atlanta on the flagship station of the Georgia Tech Sports Network, 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan. GT:60 is also simulcast live, including exclusive Behind the Mic video coverage, at ramblinwreck.com and Facebook Live (@GTAthletics).

Finally, at 8:15 p.m., Collins will once again appear on 680 The Fan as a part of the station’s National Signing Day Special.

Georgia Tech football is once again expected to land one of the nation’s top classes on Wednesday. Last year, Collins’ first full recruiting class was ranked No. 24 nationally by 247Sports, which was the second-highest class ranking in Georgia Tech history and the highest since the Yellow Jackets’ class of 2007 – which Collins was instrumental in assembling as the Tech’s director of player personnel – was ranked No. 15 nationally. Recently, the Georgia Tech class of 2020 was re-ranked No. 8 nationally by Bleacher Report, with a trio of Yellow Jackets – QB Jeff Sims, RB Jahmyr Gibbs and OL Jordan Williams – emerging as three of the top freshmen in the nation.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

