Georgia Tech Names Karen Blair Women’s Basketball Head Coach

THE FLATS – Karen Blair , who helped lead Maryland to three Big Ten championships in her seven seasons with the Terrapins, has been named the seventh head coach in Georgia Tech women’s basketball history, Tech vice president and director of athletics J Batt announced on Sunday.

“We’re proud and excited to name Karen Blair the seventh head coach in Georgia Tech women’s basketball history,” Batt said. “We set out to find a coach that has an established record of success at the highest level – both on the court and on the recruiting trail – and Coach Blair certainly fits that bill. She has added to her list of achievements at every stop of her coaching career, including the last seven seasons at Maryland, where she helped lead the program to three Big Ten championships, annual NCAA Tournament berths, and played a big role in consistently landing some of the nation’s top-ranked recruiting classes. Coach Blair is the right person to build on Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s legacy of success. Please join me in welcoming her to The Flats.”

Blair served as associate head coach at Maryland for the last five seasons, following two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Terrapins. In her seven seasons at Maryland, the Terps not only claimed three Big Ten titles (regular season in 2018-19 and regular season plus tournament in 2019-20 and 2020-21), but she also helped lead them to NCAA Tournament berths every season the tournament was held (it was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19). Maryland won at least one game in 5-of-6 NCAA Tournaments with Blair on the bench, advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2021, 2022 and 2025 and earned a spot in the Elite Eight in 2023. When the tournament was canceled in 2020, the Terrapins finished the season with a No. 4 national ranking.

In all, Maryland compiled a 178-50 (.781) overall record and a 98-27 (.784) mark in Blair’s seven seasons on the staff. The Terrapins won at least 23 games in six of her seven seasons.

Known as one of the nation’s top recruiters, Blair helped Maryland land four top-20 recruiting classes, including the No. 3-ranked class in 2019, No. 9 in 2021 and No. 11 in 2023.

She was named the NCAA Division I Assistant Coach of the Year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in 2020 and one of the Most Impactful Assistant Coaches in Women’s Basketball by Silver Waves Media in 2022.

Prior to her seven successful seasons at Maryland, Blair served as associate head coach at VCU for three seasons (2015-18). At VCU, Blair helped lead the Rams to 23 wins (the third-most in school history at the time) and a WNIT berth in 2015-16 and helped them land a top-30 recruiting class.

Her coaching experience also includes stints as an assistant coach at North Texas (2013-15), Texas-Arlington (2011-13), Colgate (2009-11) and her alma mater, SMU (1999-09). Her experience also includes serving as recruiting coordinator during her two seasons at Colgate and interim head coach for the final eight games of the 2013 season at UTA. During her 10 years on the staff at SMU, she helped lead the Mustangs to a pair of Conference USA regular-season championships, two NCAA Tournaments and two WNITs. SMU advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2000.

“I’m so grateful and excited to be the women’s basketball head coach at Georgia Tech,” Blair said. “Tech is a special place, on and off the court. The Institute has a long tradition of women’s basketball success, with a great foundation in place, thanks to the leadership of Coach Nell Fortner. I want to continue to build on that momentum and success to take the program to even greater heights. I am humbled to be entrusted with the privilege of leading this program into the next era of collegiate athletics, and I’m very thankful to [Georgia Tech] President [Ángel] Cabrera and J Batt for the opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work with our student-athletes and staff to reach our goals of achieving on the court, in the classroom and making Yellow Jacket fans proud.”

One of the most decorated players in SMU women’s basketball history, Blair was a three-year starting point guard as a member of the Mustangs (1995-99). She led SMU to three NCAA Tournament berths (1996, 1998 and 1999), was a two-year team captain and earned second-team all-Western Athletic Conference honors in 1998.

A Richland, Mich. native, Blair graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SMU in 1999.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT KAREN BLAIR

“What an exciting day for Georgia Tech women’s basketball! It’s only been a matter of time for Karen to become a head coach. She’s been terrific here at Maryland and has been someone I’ve really relied on and trusted. I know she will do a tremendous job as she moves on. We’re all really happy for her. We’ll miss her, but we’re also going to be rooting for her to continue Georgia Tech’s tradition of success.”

Brenda Frese – head coach, Maryland

“I would like to congratulate Karen Blair on being named the head women’s basketball coach at Georgia Tech. She had a huge impact as a coach and player at SMU. I think the world of her. Karen is a tireless worker who understands high academic standards. I could not be happier for her and I wish her the best.”

Rhonda Rompola – former head coach, SMU

“Karen Blair is a tireless worker and strong recruiter. She has been a key component in helping Maryland achieve incredible success. Georgia Tech is in great hands. I’m so excited to watch Karen lead her own program.”

Jan Jensen – head coach, Iowa

“Karen Blair is an excellent hire. She is a proven winner, exceptional recruiter and dynamic coach. Georgia Tech is getting a wonderful person to lead them into the next chapter and I am so thrilled for her.”

Megan Kahn – vice president of women’s basketball, Big Ten Conference

