Georgia Tech-Miami Game Will Tip at 8 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets have three remaining home games – Feb. 25 vs. Clemson at 9 p.m., Feb. 29 vs. Miami at 8 p.m. and March 4 vs. Pittsburgh at 9 p.m. Tickets remain for all three games for as little as $15.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Feb. 29 home game against Miami at McCamish Pavilion has been given an 8 p.m. tip and will be televised on the ACC Network, the conference office announced.

