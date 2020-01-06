Georgia Tech-Duke Game Sells Out

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball game Wednesday night against No. 2-ranked Duke has officially sold out. Wednesday’s game will tip off at 9 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion. The sellout is the first of the year for the Yellow Jackets and the 20th in the seven-plus-year history of Tech’s on-campus arena.

Fans wishing to attend the highly anticipated game can purchase via StubHub, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Student tickets, however, are available and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to students who show their Buzz Card upon arrival at the student entrance.

Tech (7-7, 2-2 ACC) is coming off a 96-83 victory against North Carolina Saturday, the Yellow Jackets’ first win at Chapel Hill since 2010. The Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0 ACC) have won six games in a row.

Single-game tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ remaining home games. Including a pair of contests next week against Notre Dame (Jan. 15, 8:30 p.m.) and defending national champion Virginia (Jan. 18, 8 p.m.). Tech will honor its 1990 Final Four team on its 30-year anniversary when Virginia visits.

Click here to access other ticket options for Georgia Tech men’s basketball.