Men’s Basketball Travels to Miami

THE FLATS – After splitting a pair of home games against Syracuse and Clemson, Georgia Tech gets back on the road Saturday for its next game, a 4 p.m. contest Saturday afternoon against Miami at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Tech (11-16, 4-12 ACC) fell by an 81-57 count Wednesday night to Clemson, unable to get back-to-back wins after defeating Syracuse. 65-60, last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets also have defeated No. 7 Duke, Clemson and No. 3 North Carolina in conference play this season, but have dropped five of their last six games.

Miami (15-12, 6-10 ACC) has lost its last five games, including an 84-55 defeat to Duke Wednesday night at the Watsco Center. The Hurricanes have swept season series against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech this season, and also have defeated Clemson and Pittsburgh.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 383 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF