Men’s Basketball Travels to Face Louisville

THE FLATS – Continuing to search for momentum in the month of February, Georgia Tech travels to face Louisville this weekend in a 6:30 p.m. contest Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Tech (10-13, 3-9 ACC) has dropped both of its games this month, 82-76 at NC State and 80-51 at home to Wake forest, since knocking off No. 3 North Carolina to close out the month of January. The Yellow Jackets, who have also defeated Duke and Clemson in conference play, have lost five of their last six games and 10 of their last 12.

Louisville (7-16, 2-10 ACC) is in a similar place, having lost 10 of its last 12 with wins over Miami (80-71) in early December and Florida State (101-92) last Saturday, both at home. The Cardinals lost a tight 94-92 decision at Syracuse Wednesday night.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 380 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF