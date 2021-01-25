Georgia Tech-Louisville Men’s Basketball Game Rescheduled

Updated Georgia Tech 2020-21 schedule (subject to change)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s game at Louisville has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 1, with a tip time of 2 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Jan. 9, but was postponed. The announcement was named Monday by the Atlantic Coast Conference along with other postponements and rescheduling of games. No makeup dates have been set for the Yellow Jackets’ other postponed games against Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and NC State.

Tech currently has a 7-4 overall on the season, including a 3-2 mark in ACC play. This week, the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play Duke Tuesday in Durham, N.C. (9 p.m. ESPN) in Durham, and host Florida State Saturday (4 p.m., ACC Network).

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for January 27, January 30 and February 1. The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

Wednesday, January 27

Miami at Florida State | ACCN | 6 PM

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | RSN | 7 PM

Wake Forest at NC State | ACCN | 8 PM

Louisville at Clemson | RSN | 9 PM (originally scheduled for March 3)

Saturday, January 30

Clemson at Duke | ESPN | Noon

Miami at Wake Forest | ACCN | 2 PM

Florida State at Georgia Tech | ACCN | 4 PM

Virginia at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 6 PM

Notre Dame at Pitt | ACCN | 8 PM

Monday, February 1